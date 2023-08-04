"My Dream Pair": K-drama fans are excited as Kim So-hyun and Park Bo-gum are reportedly in talks to lead Good Boy

On August 4, 2023, the South Korean media outlet Sports Chosun reported that Kim So-hyun will join the upcoming drama Good Boy as the female lead, acting alongside Park Bo-gum.
In response to the reports from the aforementioned outlet, Kim So-hyun's agency, Goldmedalist, stated that the actress has received the casting offer for Good Boy and is currently reviewing it.
Earlier, in July, Park Bo-gum's agency, The Black Label, acknowledged the reports stating that he had received the casting offer for the comedy and action drama Good Boy and was currently reviewing it.
The upcoming mystery drama Good Boy will feature an "Olympic Avengers," a unique group focused on tackling violent crimes and cases filled with injustices, utilizing their expertise as athletes.
As the news broke, K-drama fans were elated with the casting news, as this is one of the most sought-after pairings among fans. Upon seeing the news, one fan tweeted:
"So please make it happen now": K-drama fans want Kim So-hyun and Park Bo-gum to confirm the casting news
Kim So-hyun and Park Bo-gum go way back. In the past, the duo appeared as MCs during the 2015 KBS Drama Awards, where they left a lasting impression on the audience with a memorable reenactment of their iconic roles.
Over the years, fans have strongly desired to see these two talented individuals come together once more in a drama. The anticipation for this long-awaited union has been building, and now it is finally becoming a reality.
As news of their upcoming joint project spreads, excitement permeates through their dedicated fan base. Everyone is thrilled and eager to witness the duo's chemistry on screen once again.
During the aforementioned award function, Park Bo-gum also expressed his desire to work with the actress, and the duo has attended the VIP screening of I Can Speak in the past. Needless to say, fans want them to act together and confirm the casting news as soon as possible.
The aforementioned outlet reported that Park Bo-gum is in discussions for the character Yoon Dong-joo, a former boxer turned member of the Special Violent Crime Unit. Meanwhile, the versatile actor Oh Jung-se is also reported to be in talks to star in the upcoming drama Good Boy.
As for Kim So-hyun and Oh Jung-se, there are no additional details about their potential roles at this time.
Good Boy will be helmed by director Shim Na-yeon, who is known for projects like The Good Bad Mother, Beyond Evil, and Moment at Eighteen, among others. It will be written by Lee Dae II, who is known for projects like Life On Mars and Chief Staff seasons one and two.
Kim So-hyun is currently starring in the ongoing romance drama My Lovely Liar alongside Hwang Min-hyun, and Park Bo-gum has been confirmed for the upcoming historical drama You Have Done Well alongside IU.
No release date for the upcoming drama Good Boy has been announced yet.