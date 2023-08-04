"My Dream Pair": K-drama fans are excited as Kim So-hyun and Park Bo-gum are reportedly in talks to lead Good Boy

On August 4, 2023, the South Korean media outlet Sports Chosun reported that Kim So-hyun will join the upcoming drama Good Boy as the female lead, acting alongside Park Bo-gum.

In response to the reports from the aforementioned outlet, Kim So-hyun's agency, Goldmedalist, stated that the actress has received the casting offer for Good Boy and is currently reviewing it.

It depicts the story of Olympic medalists who became police officers through the Olympic special recruitment programme



It depicts the story of Olympic medalists who became police officers through the Olympic special recruitment programme

Earlier, in July, Park Bo-gum's agency, The Black Label, acknowledged the reports stating that he had received the casting offer for the comedy and action drama Good Boy and was currently reviewing it.

The upcoming mystery drama Good Boy will feature an "Olympic Avengers," a unique group focused on tackling violent crimes and cases filled with injustices, utilizing their expertise as athletes.

As the news broke, K-drama fans were elated with the casting news, as this is one of the most sought-after pairings among fans. Upon seeing the news, one fan tweeted:

"So please make it happen now": K-drama fans want Kim So-hyun and Park Bo-gum to confirm the casting news

He waited for almost 8yrs. for their project together. So please make it happen now! I remember on this 2015 Awarding #ParkBoGum said that he was watching #WhoAreYouSchool2015 & wanted to work also with #KimSoHyun Then they watched the VIP Premiere of 1 movie (forgot the title)He waited for almost 8yrs. for their project together. So please make it happen now! pic.twitter.com/CE8esHQZAe

Kim So-hyun and Park Bo-gum go way back. In the past, the duo appeared as MCs during the 2015 KBS Drama Awards, where they left a lasting impression on the audience with a memorable reenactment of their iconic roles.

Over the years, fans have strongly desired to see these two talented individuals come together once more in a drama. The anticipation for this long-awaited union has been building, and now it is finally becoming a reality.

As news of their upcoming joint project spreads, excitement permeates through their dedicated fan base. Everyone is thrilled and eager to witness the duo's chemistry on screen once again.

#KimSoHyun #ParkBoGum pic.twitter.com/SAJSDvujki i remember i made this silly edit of kim sohyun and park bogum featuring dohyun

#KimSoHyun #ParkBoGum pic.twitter.com/vq9PkS7ck0 twitter.com/kdramatreats/s… them in an enemy to lovers romcom JUST LOOK AT THE CHEMISTRY & COMPATIBILITY (ಥ_ಥ)

the plot sounds interesting too it is giving sports × procedural × action oh to see sso in this genre is another dream come true MAMIII I CAN'T CONTAIN MY EXCITEMENT ️ pic.twitter.com/BwOPyfhuSh twitter.com/kdramatreasure… idk about the trope but IT IS FINALLY HAPPENING #KIMSOHYUN #PARKBOGUM IS REALLY HAPPENINGthe plot sounds interesting too it is giving sports × procedural × action oh to see sso in this genre is another dream come true MAMIII I CAN'T CONTAIN MY EXCITEMENT

#ParkBoGum #KimSoHyun #박보검 #김소현 pic.twitter.com/5lGqbY2VJt I really love SsoWhen there was news of a drama with uri bogummy, I was very happy. I'am so happy, y all

During the aforementioned award function, Park Bo-gum also expressed his desire to work with the actress, and the duo has attended the VIP screening of I Can Speak in the past. Needless to say, fans want them to act together and confirm the casting news as soon as possible.

The aforementioned outlet reported that Park Bo-gum is in discussions for the character Yoon Dong-joo, a former boxer turned member of the Special Violent Crime Unit. Meanwhile, the versatile actor Oh Jung-se is also reported to be in talks to star in the upcoming drama Good Boy.

From hosts in 2015 to drama costars in 2024. Never stop dreaming because Dreams can come true 🤩



#KimSoHyun #ParkBoGum pic.twitter.com/mxFV2TYeMa OMG I've been manifesting them for many moons!From hosts in 2015 to drama costars in 2024. Never stop dreaming because Dreams can come true 🤩

As for Kim So-hyun and Oh Jung-se, there are no additional details about their potential roles at this time.

Good Boy will be helmed by director Shim Na-yeon, who is known for projects like The Good Bad Mother, Beyond Evil, and Moment at Eighteen, among others. It will be written by Lee Dae II, who is known for projects like Life On Mars and Chief Staff seasons one and two.

#KimSoHyun #ParkBoGum #OhJungSe pic.twitter.com/qHTIgtxge9 Are you telling me we have triple powerhouse actors in one drama? All three got Baeksang Awards recognition through nominations. This drama is going to slap everyone hard, all the way to the moon

Kim So-hyun is currently starring in the ongoing romance drama My Lovely Liar alongside Hwang Min-hyun, and Park Bo-gum has been confirmed for the upcoming historical drama You Have Done Well alongside IU.

No release date for the upcoming drama Good Boy has been announced yet.