"My best trio": Fans excited as Kim Seon-ho is reportedly to make a cameo appearance in IU and Park Bo-gum's upcoming drama

On July 27, 2023, the South Korean media outlet OSEN reported that Kim Seon-ho is set to appear in the upcoming romance drama You Have Done Well alongside IU and Park Bo-gum.

In response to the reports, Kim Seon-ho’s agency, Salt Entertainment, confirmed that the actor had received the offer and is currently reviewing it.

“Actor Kim Seon Ho received an offer to make a special appearance in ‘You Have Done Well.’ He is currently reviewing the offer positively, and the specific details are in talks,” Salt Entertainment stated.

You Have Done Well delves into the life of Ae-soon and Gwan-sik. They were born in the 1950s in Jeju, South Korea, and have contrasting personalities. Ae-Soon, a book-loving rebel from a humble family, cannot attend school but holds onto her dream of becoming a poet. Gwan-Sik, a diligent and sincere young man, speaks little but loves and deeply respects Ae-Soon.

As soon as the news broke about Kim Seon-ho’s cameo appearance in You Have Done Well, fans couldn’t contain their excitement and took to social media to express themselves. One tweeted:

"They need to be in a whole drama not just a cameo": K-drama fans want Kim Seon-ho to confirm his cameo appearance

The news of Kim Seon-ho’s special appearance spread like wildfire among K-drama fans who want the actor to confirm the casting news so they could watch him act alongside IU and Park Bo-gum. Others were elated to see the success of the actor who is receiving casting offers one after another. Some felt the trio should be in the entire drama, and the actor shouldn’t just make a cameo appearance.

Fans are excited to watch Kim Seon-ho in the upcoming Netflix drama. Check out how they are reacting to the actor’s special appearance in You Have Done Well:

In You Have Done Well, IU will portray Ae-soon, a rebellious character who becomes anxious whenever she rebels. Despite her modest background, she exudes a radiant and positive aura. Ae-Soon aspires to be a poet, even though she can’t attend school, and she wears her emotions openly, unafraid to express herself.

On the other hand, Park Bo-gum will take on the role of Gwan-shik, an exceptionally diligent and reserved individual. Though not adept in romance, he finds himself unsure of how to react when Ae-Soon displays her emotions through laughter or tears. Nevertheless, he has been silently devoted to loving Ae-Soon from the start, giving his all for her affection.

The show is penned by Im Sang-choon, known for writing the successful dramas Fight for My Way and When the Camellia Blooms. Furthermore, it is under the direction of Kim Won-seok, renowned for helming two acclaimed hits, Signal and My Mister.

More about Kim Seon-ho

Kim Seon-ho is currently trending on social media and receiving worldwide love and praise from fans for his versatile performance in his recently released film, The Childe. In the film, he has portrayed an antagonist for the first time, which is one of the main reasons fans are praising his performance.

He is also well-known for his roles in other dramas, including The Good Manager, 100 Days My Prince, Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, Strongest Deliveryman, Start-Up, Catch The Ghost, and others. The actor is in talks to star in the upcoming dramas Can You Translate This Love? and Mangnaein.

Netflix's You Have Done Well is scheduled to premiere in 2025.