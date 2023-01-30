“Welcome to YG family Park Bo-gum”: Fans rejoice as Park Bo-gum becomes the first actor to officially join The Black Label 

Actor Park Bo-gum has officially joined The Black Label and has become the first Korean actor to join the record label.
In a statement on Monday, January 30, The Black Label officially confirmed that they have signed an exclusive contract with one of the most prominent actors in South Korea, who is always receiving love and trust from the people.
Park Bo-gum is one of the most prominent personalities in South Korea and is nicknamed Nation’s Little Brother and Nation’s Son-in-law because of his unforgettable performance in the age-of-coming drama Reply 1988.
Upon hearing the news, fans were elated, with one tweeting:
The YG Entertainment founder once revealed that he regretted missing out on Park Bo-gum
In 2018, the founder of YG Entertainment, Yang Hyun-suk, mentioned in an episode of YG Treasure Box how he regrets missing out on talents like Rain and Park Bo-gum. He stated that he will consider looks before signing up with any artist.
The Reply 1988 actor once auditioned for YG Entertainment, where he sang 2AM’s ballad song This Song. However, the actor could not make it for some reason. Yang Hyun-suk mentions that he is most regretful about missing out on the said actor.
However, things have changed, and the actor has officially become a part of YG Entertainment by joining its associate company, The Black Label.
In a statement released by The Black Label, the agency said:
“We have signed a management contract with Park Bo Gum, who is one of South Korea’s leading actors and who has been receiving love and trust of the general public while switching back and forth between the small and silver screens.”
The agency continued how elated they were to sign an exclusive contract with the actor and stated:
“We are extremely delighted to be able to work together with actor Park Bo Gum, whose global influence extends beyond Korea. As actor Park Bo-gum has a wide variety of charms and talents, we will maximize our use of THEBLACKLABEL’s strengths and know-how so that he can deepen his charms in many different fields, including as an actor. We will go all out in our support all over the world.”
The Black Label is currently highly active in expanding into actor management. The actor was rumored to be joining Hybe Labels, but both the actor and the agency denied that he would not be signing with Hybe Labels.
Fans are ecstatic that it will open new opportunities for the actor, and he will be able to pursue his singing career as well.
More about Park Bo-gum
The Reply 1988 actor has starred in several dramas and movies over the years. He is a multitalented individual who excels in modeling, singing, dancing, and acting. He is known for his humble approach and unique projects.
Park Bo-gum is well-known for Love in the Moonlight, Reply 1988, Record of Youth, Encounter, and many other dramas. He recently completed his military duty in April 2022
He was recently confirmed to be the lead in the upcoming period drama You Have Done Well alongside IU.