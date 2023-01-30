“Welcome to YG family Park Bo-gum”: Fans rejoice as Park Bo-gum becomes the first actor to officially join The Black Label 

Actor Park Bo-gum has officially joined The Black Label and has become the first Korean actor to join the record label.

In a statement on Monday, January 30, The Black Label officially confirmed that they have signed an exclusive contract with one of the most prominent actors in South Korea, who is always receiving love and trust from the people.

Park Bo-gum is one of the most prominent personalities in South Korea and is nicknamed Nation’s Little Brother and Nation’s Son-in-law because of his unforgettable performance in the age-of-coming drama Reply 1988.

Upon hearing the news, fans were elated, with one tweeting:

Kiz_forYGArtists☘ @LegendYGfam27 Since TBL is part of YGE.



Welcome to YG family ,PARK BO GUM! Since TBL is part of YGE.Welcome to YG family ,PARK BO GUM!

The YG Entertainment founder once revealed that he regretted missing out on Park Bo-gum

In 2018, the founder of YG Entertainment, Yang Hyun-suk, mentioned in an episode of YG Treasure Box how he regrets missing out on talents like Rain and Park Bo-gum. He stated that he will consider looks before signing up with any artist.

The Reply 1988 actor once auditioned for YG Entertainment, where he sang 2AM’s ballad song This Song. However, the actor could not make it for some reason. Yang Hyun-suk mentions that he is most regretful about missing out on the said actor.

However, things have changed, and the actor has officially become a part of YG Entertainment by joining its associate company, The Black Label.

inactive @iohnnysuh

"park bogum is our biggest loss"



yg in another survival show

"silver boys is our biggest loss for not debuting them in our company" @chspjh yg in treasure box"park bogum is our biggest loss"yg in another survival show"silver boys is our biggest loss for not debuting them in our company" @chspjh yg in treasure box"park bogum is our biggest loss" yg in another survival show"silver boys is our biggest loss for not debuting them in our company"

In a statement released by The Black Label, the agency said:

“We have signed a management contract with Park Bo Gum, who is one of South Korea’s leading actors and who has been receiving love and trust of the general public while switching back and forth between the small and silver screens.”

The agency continued how elated they were to sign an exclusive contract with the actor and stated:

“We are extremely delighted to be able to work together with actor Park Bo Gum, whose global influence extends beyond Korea. As actor Park Bo-gum has a wide variety of charms and talents, we will maximize our use of THEBLACKLABEL’s strengths and know-how so that he can deepen his charms in many different fields, including as an actor. We will go all out in our support all over the world.”

The Black Label is currently highly active in expanding into actor management. The actor was rumored to be joining Hybe Labels, but both the actor and the agency denied that he would not be signing with Hybe Labels.

Fans are ecstatic that it will open new opportunities for the actor, and he will be able to pursue his singing career as well.

Bogum's Briells 💙 @imnamepbg



p.s they had better be nice to my bestie and let him spread his wings even wider and fly even higher! I'm still reeling from the news because it was new to me and a big decision for him. I was surprised, but like I said, I believe in #ParkBoGum oppa, so yeah...p.s they had better be nice to my bestie and let him spread his wings even wider and fly even higher! I'm still reeling from the news because it was new to me and a big decision for him. I was surprised, but like I said, I believe in #ParkBoGum oppa, so yeah...p.s they had better be nice to my bestie and let him spread his wings even wider and fly even higher! 💙 https://t.co/QRzQNdVv0e

Talking to Bogummy @LoveMySonBogum

Let me joining the others to congratulate your new journey with the "Black Label" Agency



I trust your decision

I'm confident that this partnership would make you spread your wings to fly higher🦅



God Bless You,Son

#ParkBoGum #박보검

n.news.naver.com/entertain/arti… Dear @BOGUMMY Let me joining the others to congratulate your new journey with the "Black Label" AgencyI trust your decisionI'm confident that this partnership would make you spread your wings to fly higher🦅God Bless You,Son Dear @BOGUMMYLet me joining the others to congratulate your new journey with the "Black Label" Agency🎤🎬I trust your decision👍I'm confident that this partnership would make you spread your wings to fly higher🦅God Bless You,Son❤️#ParkBoGum #박보검n.news.naver.com/entertain/arti… https://t.co/C1AymmcWne

Vincenzo Teume_Blink @Vincenzo_TB78 @soompi I THINK HE WILL GET A BETTER PROMOTION HERE IN REGARDS OF HIS FASHION CAREER. BOGUM ONCE REJECTED BY YG BUT NOW SIGNED WITH IT'S SUBSIDIARY, HOW 'BOUT THAT!!!!!! HAHAHAHAHA @soompi I THINK HE WILL GET A BETTER PROMOTION HERE IN REGARDS OF HIS FASHION CAREER. BOGUM ONCE REJECTED BY YG BUT NOW SIGNED WITH IT'S SUBSIDIARY, HOW 'BOUT THAT!!!!!! HAHAHAHAHA

EVA❣ @Evabogummy616



Good luck for all the new ways,

Just do your best you can,

God has the best plan,

For you, all the very best!



#박보검 #朴寶劍 #パクボゴム #ParkBoGum Signs With THE BLACK LABELGood luck for all the new ways,Just do your best you can,God has the best plan,For you, all the very best! @BOGUMMY #ParkBoGum Signs With THE BLACK LABELGood luck for all the new ways,Just do your best you can,God has the best plan,For you, all the very best! @BOGUMMY#박보검 #朴寶劍 #パクボゴム https://t.co/68Pci6OmW7

Alice兔inBogummyLand @AinBogummyLand

I wish you all dreams come true in the future🕴️ @BOGUMMY

Nothing gonna change my love for you🫶🥰❣️

#ParkBogum #theblacklabel The first Black Label Actor, Park BoGumI wish you all dreams come true in the future🕴️Nothing gonna change my love for you🫶🥰❣️ The first Black Label Actor, Park BoGum👏I wish you all dreams come true in the future🕴️🎼🎤@BOGUMMY Nothing gonna change my love for you🫶🥰❣️#ParkBogum #theblacklabel https://t.co/0drXycyAqa

LAU.|🍀🤍🖤 @Lp_KdramaS

Among the various rumors that have been distorted, the real one was The Black Label. Actor #ParkBoGum signs an exclusive contract with The Black Label and embarks on full-scale activities.Among the various rumors that have been distorted, the real one was The Black Label. #ParkBogum plans to start anew by holding hands with Teddy, not YG or Hive. Actor #ParkBoGum signs an exclusive contract with The Black Label and embarks on full-scale activities.Among the various rumors that have been distorted, the real one was The Black Label. #ParkBogum plans to start anew by holding hands with Teddy, not YG or Hive. https://t.co/UoRFZmfvqK

el @dramacoKR



People saying Bogum in the pict in the article looks like a trot singer hahaha. Welcome, Park Singer Bogum 🤣🫶🏻 #박보검 "Official: Will He Become a Singer? Park Bogum signed exclusive contract with The Black Label" (Teddy's company-YG sublabel)People saying Bogum in the pict in the article looks like a trot singer hahaha. Welcome, Park Singer Bogum🤣🫶🏻 #ParkBogum "Official: Will He Become a Singer? Park Bogum signed exclusive contract with The Black Label" (Teddy's company-YG sublabel)People saying Bogum in the pict in the article looks like a trot singer hahaha. Welcome, Park Singer Bogum 😁🤣🫶🏻 #ParkBogum #박보검 https://t.co/F87PaeTGun

More about Park Bo-gum

The Reply 1988 actor has starred in several dramas and movies over the years. He is a multitalented individual who excels in modeling, singing, dancing, and acting. He is known for his humble approach and unique projects.

Park Bo-gum is well-known for Love in the Moonlight, Reply 1988, Record of Youth, Encounter, and many other dramas. He recently completed his military duty in April 2022

He was recently confirmed to be the lead in the upcoming period drama You Have Done Well alongside IU.

Poll : 0 votes