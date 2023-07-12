"A real interaction": IU and Park Bo-gum join the Ice Bucket Challenge 2023 to celebrate the launch of South Korea's first ALS hospital

On July 11, 2023, IU and Park Bo-gum took part in the Ice Bucket Challenge 2023 to commemorate the launch of South Korea's first hospital for ALS (Lou Gehrig's disease).

ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's Disease, is a rare neurological condition that affects motor neurons, which are nerve cells responsible for controlling voluntary muscle movement. Voluntary muscles are those that we consciously control, such as those used for activities like chewing, walking, and speaking.

The actors took to their social media accounts to share videos of themselves participating in the Ice Bucket Challenge 2023. Park Bo-gum undertook the challenge while wearing a hat, prompting IU to jokingly comment on whether participants are allowed to do so.

The interaction between the two celebrities has excited fans, who expressed their enthusiasm on social media.

"Do the challenge together": Fans can't get enough of IU and Park Bo-gum's latest Ice Bucket Challenge

In their posts, both actors invited prominent personalities to join the Ice Bucket Challenge 2023.

IU invited Lee Do-hyun, Heo Jun-seok, and Lee Joo-young, while Park Bo-gum invited Kwak Dong-yeon and his other friends.

Check out how fans reacted to the duo's Ice Bucket Challenge and their interaction:

A big reason for the excitement surrounding the actors' interaction is the fact that they are set to star in an upcoming historical drama titled, You Have Done Well, written by Im Sang-choon, known for works like When The Camellia Blooms and Fight For My Way.

A big reason for the excitement surrounding the actors' interaction is the fact that they are set to star in an upcoming historical drama titled, You Have Done Well, written by Im Sang-choon, known for works like When The Camellia Blooms and Fight For My Way.

The project will be directed by Kim Won-suk, renowned for Arthdal Chronicles, My Mister, and Signal.

The project will be directed by Kim Won-suk, renowned for Arthdal Chronicles, My Mister, and Signal.

More about Park Bo-gum and IU

Park Bo Gum and IU are confirmed to lead new drama, 'I Was Fooled.'

Lee Ji-eun, popularly known as IU, is a singer-songwriter and actress from South Korea signed under EDAM Entertainment. Her stage name, derived from the phrase "I and You," represents the idea that music brings people together. She is renowned for her roles in various dramas, including My Mister, Hotel Del Luna, and Dream.

Park Bo-gum is a South Korean actor, singer, and musician currently affiliated with THEBLACKLABEL. He has garnered praise for his versatility in television dramas, portraying a psychopathic lawyer in Hello Monster, a brilliant Go player in Reply 1988, a Joseon crown prince in Love in the Moonlight, and a carefree traveler who falls in love with an older woman in Encounter.

The drama series You Have Done Well is scheduled to premiere on Netflix in 2025.

