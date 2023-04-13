7 best k-dramas that reflect Korea's country life

The whoosh of the waves, grainy sand, scattered seashells, and damp rain primarily depict the perfect weather in Korea's country life dramas. Oftentimes, people with busy schedules dream of temporarily getting away from the city’s hustle and bustle to enjoy the countryside for some fresh air, more greenery, and lack of traffic or signal.

While it’s not always possible to get away on a break, Korea's country life dramas surely do grant the wishes occasionally with portrayals of the country life K-dramas having beautiful sunsets and a couple in love.

The location for the K-drama sets the momentum for the drama, as the location can make a huge difference to the plotlines. Stories set in small towns and villages give out a nostalgic feeling to real-life viewers, encouraging them to visit their hometowns more often. Country life K-dramas often provide a different viewer's perspective as they rewrite the stereotypes of all villages where people like to remain simple and live in harmony.

On that note, here are the seven best Korea's country life dramas that will take the viewers on a warm and fuzzy ride with their dreamy pace, beautiful narratives, and a peek into life outside of the city hustle.

Our Blues, When the Camellia Blooms, Racket Boys, and more dramas reflecting Korea's country life

1) Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha (2021)

Romantic Sunday by Car, the garden usually loops into the viewer's mind when they watch Korea's country life drama Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha. The plot revolves around the journey of an ambitious city dentist who forges a new path in a tranquil beach village, only to cross paths with a charismatic jack-of-all-trades who is her exact opposite in every way.

This particular Korean country life K-drama has all the feels of a countryside drama of small town main plot, ahjummas gossiping, chieftains of the town, seaside romance, visual feast of traditional dishes, and so much more. Although the show's setting, Gongjin, is a fictional beach town, the enchanting filming locations were carefully chosen in the picturesque Pohang city, which is located in the North Gyeongsang province of South Korea.

Pohang's quaint countryside, renowned for its rural lifestyle and serene atmosphere, perfectly aligns with the story's narrative. Moreover, the stunning landmarks that grace the city make a noteworthy contribution to the plot, offering a beautiful backdrop for the unfolding love story. This makes it the perfect Korea's country life drama to watch.

2) Our Blues (2022)

'Healing drama' is the term that comes to mind when one describe Korea's country life drama Our Blues. In the span of 20 episodes, this series effortlessly interweaves the intricate tales of over a dozen characters, painting a stunning tapestry of human connection, compassion, and redemption.

The drama is set on the famous Jeju Island, a perfect setting to portray Korea's country life drama. The show explores business around the sea and introduces the audience to the olden Korean culture of "Hanenyeo" or "sea women," the backbone of Jeju's fishing industry. They dive deep into the ocean to harvest a bountiful variety of seafood, including succulent mollusks, vibrant seaweed, and precious shells.

Our Blues has everything one can expect, stellar star-studded cast, rustic countryside earthy charm, omnibus storylines, and happy endings. It is a must-watch Korea's country life drama for anyone looking to immerse themselves in the beauty of Korea's rural life and culture.

3) When the Camellia Blooms (2019)

When the Camellia Blooms is an incredible Korea's country life tale of Oh Dong-baek, a brave single mother who opens a charming bar named Camellia in the quaint and fictional village of Ongsan. For six long years, Dong-baek toils away in obscurity until she meets the charismatic and lovable Yong-sik, who boldly confesses his undying love for her. However, Dong-baek, hesitant to trust and love again, struggles to return Yong-sik's affections.

With its rural setting and the fascinating behavior of its inhabitants, this Korea's country life drama is packed with suspense and intrigue that will keep viewers on the edge of your seat. The drama is filmed majorly on the Guryongpo Beach, a once-thriving fishing village during Japanese colonial times that still bears the traces of its past in its architecture and streets. Moreover, if one visits the iconic street that was featured in the show's poster, they will still find themselves surrounded by eager fans clamoring for a picture.

4) When The Weather Is Fine (2020)

CharnTan ⁷ 🌊💙 @Shining_Cee

A slow burn but so worth it. A story of healing and community. The book club and the literature they speak about makes this drama extra special When the Weather is FineA slow burn but so worth it. A story of healing and community. The book club and the literature they speak about makes this drama extra special When the Weather is FineA slow burn but so worth it. A story of healing and community. The book club and the literature they speak about makes this drama extra special⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ https://t.co/edsjx4Ufty

Indulge in the heartwarming Korea's country life tale of Mok Hae-won, a former cellist who quits her bustling city job and returns to her hometown of Bookhyun Village, situated in the scenic Gangwon Province. Here, she meets Im Eun-seob, the owner of a quaint bookstore, and the two bond over their past traumas and complexities. As they find solace in each other, their connection grows deeper, and a blossoming love story ensues.

The picturesque BukHyeonRi village sets the perfect backdrop for this Korea's country life drama, with its enchanting winter hues and warm-hearted locals. Shot in the serene YeongWol County, nestled in the idyllic Gangwon Province, When The Weather Is Fine immerses viewers in the tranquil charm of rural South Korea.

5) Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol (2020)

⋆ @leejaewookstyle

We love a small town romance 🫰

🏞️ country boy Sunwoo Jun

🏙️ city girl Rara

instagram.com/p/CoMjRqErGJc/…

#이재욱 #LeeJaeWook #도도솔솔라라솔 #DoDoSolSolLaLaSol Netflix Philippines IG updateWe love a small town romance 🫰🏞️ country boy Sunwoo Jun🏙️ city girl Rara Netflix Philippines IG updateWe love a small town romance 🫰💕🏞️ country boy Sunwoo Jun🏙️ city girl Rarainstagram.com/p/CoMjRqErGJc/…#이재욱 #LeeJaeWook #도도솔솔라라솔 #DoDoSolSolLaLaSol https://t.co/b8RDuTHkY3

In the whimsical and melodic Korea's country life tale of Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol, Goo RaRa's life takes an unexpected turn when her family's fortune crumbles. Forced to leave her lavish lifestyle behind, she ventures to the charming Eunpo city, where she crosses paths with the enigmatic Sun WooJun. Despite their contrasting personalities and past traumas, the duo develop a heartwarming bond as WooJun helps RaRa find her footing in this new chapter of her life.

This Korea's country life drama showcases the captivating Bukchon Hanok Village, a historic district nestled in the heart of Seoul. The traditional Korean buildings are a feast for the eyes, brimming with culture, history and artistic flair. As the audience follows RaRa and WooJun's journey, they will be enchanted by the village's timeless beauty and the unique ambiance it brings to the story.

6) Once Upon a Small Town (2022)

kdrama tweets @iconickdramas Once Upon A Small Town is really an amazing countryside drama that is also focusing on animals Once Upon A Small Town is really an amazing countryside drama that is also focusing on animals 😭 https://t.co/iR2KYHhJZn

In a typical Korea's country life drama fashion, Ji-yul finds himself in a series of unfortunate events when he meets Ja-young in less-than-ideal circumstances. Ja-young, on the other hand, aspires to become a police officer in her hometown and uses her extensive knowledge to help Ji-yul out of his predicaments. Their constant interactions eventually lead to a blossoming romance.

The captivating story of Once Upon a Small Town is brought to life through breathtaking natural landscapes that showcase the beauty of Korea's country life. The production team expertly employs the verdant green surroundings to create stunning backdrops that perfectly complement each scene.

7) Racket Boys (2021)

kdrama tweets @iconickdramas Racket Boys is really that drama that gets better every episode. Love this fam so so much 🥺 Racket Boys is really that drama that gets better every episode. Love this fam so so much 🥺💙 https://t.co/qX91UVy7QQ

Racket Boys is a heartwarming Korea's country life drama that captures the struggles and joys of spirited teens navigating life and badminton challenges. Yoon Hae-kan, played by Tang Jun-sang, was once a talented badminton player who later pursued baseball in the big city. However, he is forced to confront his past when his family relocates to the countryside due to his father's new job.

With stunning views of the iconic Gwangan Bridge of Busan in the backdrop, this Korea's country life drama takes the veiwers on a journey through the charming farm and bakery locations, offering a true small town experience.

If one is looking for a glimpse into Korea's country life, then these seven Korean country life dramas are definitely worth checking out. From romance to friendship, each drama offers a unique perspective on the rural lifestyle that is deeply rooted in Korean culture.

So, whether one is a long-time fan of K-dramas or just starting to explore this fascinating world of entertainment, make sure to keep an eye out for more Korean country life dramas in the future. Who knows what hidden gems they might discover? Happy watching!

