Red Velvet’s Joy exudes warmth as a cop in still cuts for Kakao TV original series 'My Accidental Country Diary'

Red Velvet’s Joy is returning to our television screens again. Upcoming Kakao TV drama My Accidental Country Diary has shared new stills of the beautiful idol in her starring role. Red Velvet's Joy exudes warmth and compassion as she dons a police officer's uniform, looking gorgeous and radiant in the newly released stills.

My Accidental Country Diary is a romantic comedy drama set in a small countryside village, Heedong-ri. Red Velvet’s Joy plays the role of a cop named Ahn Ja-young, who is greatly revered by the residents of Heedong-ri.

In the first still, she is seen compassionately listening to an elderly woman's complaints. In the second still, she can be seen riding her bicycle, showcasing her bright smile. In the final still, she is seen with an adorable little boy who appears to be clinging to her for help.

SMTOWN @SMTOWNGLOBAL #PARKSOOYOUNG (#RedVelvet



Photos provided by Kakao Entertainment #JOY ) turns into a cheerful and bright police officer in a new KakaoTV Original ‘어쩌다 전원일기’! ‘안자영’ is a troubleshooter of her town ‘희동리’ and is good at everything, from repairing to farming!Photos provided by Kakao Entertainment #PARKSOOYOUNG (#RedVelvet #JOY) turns into a cheerful and bright police officer in a new KakaoTV Original ‘어쩌다 전원일기’! ‘안자영’ is a troubleshooter of her town ‘희동리’ and is good at everything, from repairing to farming! Photos provided by Kakao Entertainment https://t.co/X0lH9FjVER

Red Velvet’s Joy to headline Kakao TV’s countryside romance My Accidental Country Diary opposite Choo Young-woo

SOSHI S♡NE FOREVER 1 — SNSD COMEBACK THIS AUGUST @thsutleovos



FYI

SNSD SOOYOUNG for OCN "Tell Me What You Saw" 2020 and Red Velvet SOOYOUNG (Joy) for her upcoming "Accidental Country Diary" 🥰 The Multiverse of Police SOOYOUNGFYISNSD SOOYOUNG for OCN "Tell Me What You Saw" 2020 and Red Velvet SOOYOUNG (Joy) for her upcoming "Accidental Country Diary" 🥰 The Multiverse of Police SOOYOUNG 😍😍FYISNSD SOOYOUNG for OCN "Tell Me What You Saw" 2020 and Red Velvet SOOYOUNG (Joy) for her upcoming "Accidental Country Diary" 🥰 https://t.co/PiAVL4mpbm

ReVeluvs, be ready to watch Red Velvet’s Joy headline her first countryside romance wherein she’s plays a genial and kind-hearted cop. Based on the eponymous web novel by Park Ha-min, My Accidental Country Diary is a heartwarming countryside romance between a city-bred person and local policewoman with contrasting backgrounds.

The story follows Han Ji-yool, a veterinarian born and raised in Seoul who struggles to adjust to life in Heedong-ri. It is played by School 2021 actor Choo Young-woo.

His life changes when he meets Ahn Ja-young, played by Red Velvet's Joy, the village's resident cop and peacekeeper who can solve almost any problem.

SMTOWN UPDATES @aerisnews Red Velvet JOY’s upcoming KakaoTV drama ‘Accidental Country Diary’ confirms its first release on September 5.



‘Accidental Country Diary’ is a romance comedy which will have 12 episodes, 30 minutes each. Red Velvet JOY’s upcoming KakaoTV drama ‘Accidental Country Diary’ confirms its first release on September 5.‘Accidental Country Diary’ is a romance comedy which will have 12 episodes, 30 minutes each. https://t.co/HAgds4Ic6H

My Accidental Country Diary will depict the joys and sorrows of the pure-hearted simple people of Heedong-ri. The Kakao TV drama will be helmed by director Kwon Seok Jang, who has worked on shows like Bossam: Steal the Fate, Avengers Social Club, and Miss Korea.

Red Velvet’s Joy will be donning the cop uniform for the first time in a drama. Ahn Ja-young is compassionate, dedicated to her work, and always willing to assist those in need. Everyone in Heedong-ri village relies on her as she is known to resolve complicated matters in minutes. Ahn Ja-young is social and friendly, quite opposite to Han Ji-yool (Choo Young-woo).

Kathelyn @yermiesc Red Velvet actress line as police, detective and reporter for thiller, action drama. Congrats joy for ur drama! And I can't wait for yeri and irene get another one too🥰 Red Velvet actress line as police, detective and reporter for thiller, action drama. Congrats joy for ur drama! And I can't wait for yeri and irene get another one too🥰 https://t.co/kp5UOsQG8a

The production team also lavished praise on Red Velvet’s Joy for her ability to get under the skin of the character. They said:

“Joy surprised the staff members as she showed more synchronization than expected with her character. Her signature fresh and loving image sparked a refreshing synergy. Please keep an eye on her acting transformation.”

Naturally, fans are excited to watch Red Velvet’s Joy in her new avatar. They took to social media to share their thoughts. Check out some amazing reactions from ReVeluvs.

Nina @lavenderinaluvs @soompi So beautiful and she has shin yeeun resemblance in drama he is psychometric @soompi So beautiful and she has shin yeeun resemblance in drama he is psychometric 😍

ReVeluvs couldn’t stop gushing over the Red Velvet member’s beauty and were excited to see her as a cop.

More about Red Velvet member Joy’s acting career

ً @chaesparcel



joy benji

₱420

rcbyt

payo (prio) / 2 days reservation



t. wts lfb ph joy red velvet joy benji wts lfb phjoy benji₱420rcbytpayo (prio) / 2 days reservationt. wts lfb ph joy red velvet joy benji wts lfb ph 🍥 joy benji ₱420 rcbyt payo (prio) / 2 days reservation t. wts lfb ph joy red velvet joy benji https://t.co/zqnA9eQpdF

Red Velvet’s Joy aka Park Soo-young, is an idol, singer, actress and host. She debuted with the girl group Red Velvet in August 2014; and as an actress with Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo starrer Descendants of the Sun, wherein played herself.

She debuted as the leading lady in the 2017 drama The Liar and his Lover as Yoon so-rim, a 19-year-old student blessed with a beautiful singing voice.She went on to star in the drama Tempted: The Great Seducer as a naive girl Eun Tae-hee, opposite Woo Do-hwan.

After a brief hiatus of two years, Red Velvet’s Joy was seen in The One and Only, as Seong Mi-do, a cheery hip influencer diagnosed with a terminal illness.

My Accidental Country Diary is a 30-minute-long mid-form drama with twelve episodes. The series will premiere on September 5 on Kakao TV.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Vinay Agrawal