Red Velvet’s Joy and Choo Young-woo confirmed to star in upcoming Kakao TV drama 'Unexpected Country Diary'

Red Velvet member Joy and School 2021 star Choo Young-woo are all set to headline Kakao TV’s upcoming drama Unexpected Country Diary. Based on the eponymous web novel by Park Ha-min, Unexpected Country Diary depicts a heartwarming country-side romance between a veterinarian named Han Ji-yool (Choo Young Woo), born and raised in the city of Seoul, who unexpectedly encounters an extroverted local precinct officer Ahn Ja-young (Red Velvet’s Joy) in the quaint village of Heedong-ri.

On May 26, Kakao TV confirmed that the 12-episode mini-series consisting of 30 episodes each would be released on the streaming platform sometime later this year.

An unlikely country-side romance between Joy and Choo Young Woo

The One and Only fame star will be portraying the role of Ahn Ja-young, a kind, and helpful local police officer who is loved by everyone in the quiet village of Heedong-ri. In times of quarrels, she also plays the role of a peacemaker and can resolve issues efficiently.

Meanwhile, School 2021 actor Choo Young-woo will be seen in the role of Han Ji-yool, who is the complete opposite of Ahn Ja-young. He is introverted and has a reserved personality. He is not a rule-breaker and doesn’t get involved in other people’s problems, mainly keeping to himself.

Life takes an unpredictable turn when Han Ji-yool is sent to work at Heedong-ri, and he unexpectedly encounters the charming Ahn Ja-young, who brings out a vulnerable and sweet side of him, and he starts to see life differently. PD Kwon Seok-jang of Bossam: Steal the Fate and Avengers Social Club will be helming the drama.

The lead cast share their feelings about being cast in the mini-series

Hello, singer Joy reacted by stating that she feels honored to be working with director Kwon Seok-jan, whom she respects. She also promised to do her best to portray the character of Ahn Ja-young. She was quoted as saying -

"I hope it becomes a shelter that you accidentally find and get comforted by."

Lead actor Choo Young-woo mirrored the Red Velvet star’s sentiments by confessing that he is a big fan of the “country-side healing romance” genre and is excited to star in the mini-series alongside Joy. As he plays a veterinarian at an animal hospital, he confirmed that he worked hard to portray the character authentically on screen.

"I have a personal desire for rural life."

Meanwhile, it is safe to say that the Police University star is in demand in the Korean entertainment industry. The young and talented actor has been cast for the KBS Drama Oasis alongside former School 2017 co-stars Seol In-a and Jang Dong-yoon.

Set against the backdrop of a troubled South Korea in the 1980s and 1990s, the series depicts the conflict and turmoil young people face in the face of power and wealth and the difficult decisions they must make to survive. If confirmed for this role, this will mark his third time working with KBS2 after Police University and School 2021.

Edited by Sayati Das