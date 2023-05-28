The Good Bad Mother episode 10: Mi-joo’s twins’ father revealed, Young-soon sets up blind dates for Kang-ho

The Good Bad Mother episode 10 became the highest-viewed episode of the show yet as it raked in double digits Seoul-wide (10.5%) and 9.9% nationwide, as per Nielsen Korea. It was also one of the most anticipated episodes as the previous one showcased Young-soon burning Kang-ho’s evidence for his revenge plan.

The previous episode of The Good Bad Mother also gave viewers a detailed flashback of Kang-ho approaching Oh Tae-soo, Ha-young, and CEO Song Woo-byeok. It also previewed a new side of both Kang-ho and Young-soon that they hid from each other.

The Good Bad Mother episode 10 focuses mainly on Mi-joo and Kang-ho’s relationship. The duo gets closer in the present time while viewers get to finally see the biggest reveal of Ye-jin and Seo-jin’s father in a heartbreaking flashback.

The Good Bad Mother episode 10: Is Kang-ho the father of Mi-joo’s twins?

daisy han @kdramadaisy



mijoo kept her pregnancy as a secret from kangho because she doesn't want to stop him from what he wanted to do 🥲🥲

#TheGoodBadMotherEp10 “My twins and I will wait for him. Kangho will return once he's done.”mijoo kept her pregnancy as a secret from kangho because she doesn't want to stop him from what he wanted to do 🥲🥲 “My twins and I will wait for him. Kangho will return once he's done.”mijoo kept her pregnancy as a secret from kangho because she doesn't want to stop him from what he wanted to do 🥲🥲#TheGoodBadMotherEp10 https://t.co/h0Qp5ZQjHs

The Good Bad Mother episode 10 begins with CEO Song arriving at Kang-ho’s place as Young-soon burns the evidence. His men beat him while CEO Song threatens Young-soon. As she begs the men to stop, Kang-ho gets up and walks towards him as if he remembers everything.

Young-soon wakes up in a sweat. Turns out, CEO Song’s arrival and everything after it was a dream. Young-soon goes to the hospital for her routine checkup and hears two women discussing their children’s marriage. While making a list of the things she needs to teach Kang-ho, she adds “Marry off” in it. The doctor tells Young-soon to get hospitalized, but she refuses.

Meanwhile, The Good Bad Mother episode 10 also sees Kang-ho trying to style himself like the picture on his prosecutor’s ID card that he picked up without Young-soon knowing. The latter returns home and tells him that she will find him a fiance, and that fiance is a friend who will live with him forever. She also tells him that he should only live as the owner of Happy Farm.

Meanwhile, Sam-sik sells the luxury bag Young-soon gifted his mother without her knowledge. Back at Kang-ho’s house, he scolds Lion for digging a huge pit near the godown and puts bricks over it. In a flashback, CEO Song’s right-hand men get trapped last night.

Aya @suhyeokz



#TheGoodBadMotherEp10

the way it's so obvious that kangho is the twin's father but the confirmation is still relieving coz i was traumatized by 2521 the way it's so obvious that kangho is the twin's father but the confirmation is still relieving coz i was traumatized by 2521#TheGoodBadMotherEp10https://t.co/pfVGIo4WZ5

The Good Bad Mother episode 10 then sees Young-son asking the local villagers for help in finding Kang-ho a bride. Elsewhere, Ye-jin shows Seo-jin and Mi-joo her drawing, where she draws herself as the bride and Kang-ho as the groom and tells Mi-joo that he is now the owner of Happy Farm. Meanwhile, someone runs off with musician Baek Hoon-ah’s money.

The next day, Kang-ho asks Young-soon if Mi-joo can be his friend who will live with him forever, but she refuses, saying that she already has a husband in the US. He gets sad. Ironically, the local villagers choose the tie Mi-joo embroidered “love” on for him to wear.

Kang-ho and Young-soon start meeting potential brides, but nothing works out. Meanwhile, Young-soon realizes that he wants to show his outfit to Mi-joo. The Good Bad Mother episode 10 then brings Mi-joo and Kang-ho closer rather unexpectedly. At the nail salon, a customer makes Mi-joo uncomfortable, whom she pushes away and threatens to humiliate him in front of the public.

The customer, Lee Bong-su, a representative, hits Mi-joo, but as she holds up her hands to protect herself, the scissors in her hands cut Bong-su’s palm. An altercation breaks out. Kang-ho arrives just in time. Suddenly, he remembers beating people in a flashback and overpowers Bong-su in an instant.

Mi-joo sees all this in surprise. As Bong-su threatens Kang-ho, Mi-joo holds Kang-ho’s arms and tells him that he is a prosecutor who can put him behind bars. Kang-ho sees a delivery man riding towards them on a motorbike. In a reflex, he grabs Mi-joo towards him to protect her and they both fall hard.

In an adorable moment of The Good Bad Mother, Mi-joo sees Kang-ho's forehead bleeding and cries, blaming herself. Kang-ho suddenly remembers a bleeding Mi-joo in the hospital, crying. He tells her that he can take the exam next year and kisses her as if in a trance. For a few seconds, Mi-joo sees the old Kang-ho in front of her and kisses him back, but the child-like Kang-ho had returned by then.

avi @soobrise

#TheGoodBadMotherEp10

“if you save me one more time i might let you marry me” YOU GUYS KNOW THE DEAL “if you save me one more time i might let you marry me” YOU GUYS KNOW THE DEAL#TheGoodBadMotherEp10https://t.co/DlBViHmPzc

Meanwhile, Young-soon sees them kissing and hurries away. Back at home, she tends to Kang-ho’s wounds and is angry that he got hurt. Kang-ho tells her that Mi-joo would hurt if he didn’t get in the middle. He suddenly screams the same thing Young-soon told him when he missed his CSAT for saving Mi-joo from the bike accident years ago.

Young-soon later remembers and feels devastated that she hurt Kang-ho with her words. Considering Kang-ho has started remembering stuff from the past, she prays that his memories do not return. The Good Bad Mother episode 10 once again shows an adorable meeting between Kang-ho and Mi-joo. As the latter wallows in regret over kissing him, the former sees her and goes to talk to her. However, the conversation is short as she tells him to leave after some time.

Kang-ho leaves but turns back after a few steps and tells her that he cannot keep ignoring it. While Mi-joo thinks that Kang-ho is referring to their kiss, he apparently had been referring to pieces of seaweed stuck on her face. Mi-joo gets annoyed as she thinks he is leaning in for another kiss.

tawwy 🦊🐥 #TGBM🐷⚖️ @purplishsky_



Oh! Don't forget about his sudden confession



Ep10

#TheGoodBadMother This was too cute!! Mijoo who's still too flustered with the kiss they did before and Kangho who's now calling her "Mijoo-ya" and he's no longer using honorific when talking to MijooOh! Don't forget about his sudden confession #TheGoodBadMother Ep10 This was too cute!! Mijoo who's still too flustered with the kiss they did before and Kangho who's now calling her "Mijoo-ya" and he's no longer using honorific when talking to Mijoo 😂Oh! Don't forget about his sudden confession 😂#TheGoodBadMotherEp10 #TheGoodBadMother https://t.co/RTrUsIZBSV

Mi-joo then argues with Kang-ho about him speaking informally with her. In the middle of the fight, Kang-ho confesses that he likes her and leaves. The next day, Andrea arrives with a new proposal for Kang-ho, referring to his friend who’s looking for a partner.

Meanwhile, The Good Bad Mother episode 10 once again sees Sam-sik dig his own grave. He learns about the diamond jewelry set that Young-soon is planning on giving Kang-ho’s bride.

On the other hand, Kang-ho is confused. Young-soon tells him that he is not a prosecutor, but the villagers and Mi-joo tell him that he is. Soon, Sam-sik arrives and gets drunk with Kang-ho. He tries to take advantage of a drunk Kang-ho by telling him that he needs handcuffs to become a prosecutor.

He tells him that he can get him the handcuffs if Kang-ho brings him the jewelry. Kang-ho refuses saying that it is for his friend, his “fiance.” Sam-sik manipulates him and tells him that he is his friend too.

The Good Bad Mother episode 10 takes a swift detour to the police station investigating the death of Hwang Soo-hyun and her newborn baby. The senior officer asks for a proper investigation as the victim had 30 million won in the case and a fake passport, which hinted at it being a murder.

Meanwhile, CEO Song decides to visit Kang-ho. Elsewhere, Young-soon and the villagers meet up with Andrea’s friend. Geum-ja shows the lady a video of Kang-ho. In the video, Kang-ho says he is drawing his mother and showering her with compliments. However, the sketch is of Mi-joo, who only Young-soon recognizes. The lady agrees to meet him and says she likes him.

As they celebrate, Young-soon’s phone rings. She rushes to the police station with the locals. Turns out that Sam-sik was caught stealing the diamond jewelry set. A funny conversation unfurls as Kang-ho says that he gave the set to Sam-sik since he was his fiance, aka his friend.

The Good Bad Mother episode 10 then arrives at a crucial point. Young-soon takes Kang-ho home and scolds him for not knowing that he shouldn’t give away his things to others. He tells her that he wants to be a prosecutor again. Young-soon refuses, and when he says that he wishes to be one because of Mi-joo, she beats him. For the first time in 35 years, Kang-ho stops Young-soon and tells her his thoughts clearly. He says he has always obeyed her because it made her happy, later questioning why she wouldn’t let him do the thing that makes him feel good.

sof🐻 @andkimkaii that tossed into water was the worst



Ep10 "it was really painful & exhausting. when you tossed me into the water, i was terrified. but i still endured it all because it made you happy. i wanted to make you happy." this is so heartbreakingthat tossed into water was the worst #TheGoodBadMother Ep10 #TheGoodBadMother "it was really painful & exhausting. when you tossed me into the water, i was terrified. but i still endured it all because it made you happy. i wanted to make you happy." this is so heartbreaking💔 that tossed into water was the worst😖#TheGoodBadMotherEp10 #TheGoodBadMother https://t.co/KIQr8uJ5Eg

Later, Young-soon and Mi-joo meet up. Young-soon tells her that Kang-ho still likes her a lot, despite knowing that she has a husband. She asks Mi-joo to talk some sense into him as the lady who said yes earlier agreed to meet him the next day.

The next scene in The Good Bad Mother sees Mi-joo sensing that something is wrong with Young-soon and asks her the truth. She mentions her buying herbicide and her now rushing Kang-ho’s marriage. Young-soon comes clean to Mi-joo and reveals that she will die soon. Mi-joo is incredibly shaken up. In a flashback, a young Mi-joo, at the time of breakup, breaks down in the same room that Kang-ho left her in. She puts her hand in the bag and removes a positive pregnancy test.

Mi-joo later tells her friend that she will raise her twins. She says that she knows Kang-ho will return once whatever he needs to do is done because it was important as it cost him the love of his life. She also reveals that she did not tell him about the pregnancy because otherwise, he wouldn’t have been able to continue with his plan.

One day, Mi-joo, now a mother of two newborns, stumbles upon Kang-ho getting into Ha-young’s expensive car. She hears people talking about him dating Ha-young and is devastated. With no job and money, she leaves the kids at her mother, Geum-ja’s place.

avery @dearhajoon I can’t imagine the pain Mijoo felt when she saw Kangho with another girl :(( #TheGoodBadMotherEp10 I can’t imagine the pain Mijoo felt when she saw Kangho with another girl :(( #TheGoodBadMotherEp10 https://t.co/jhmEXAgAmT

In the present, Mi-joo tells Geum-ja everything and says it was a mistake to hide this from everyone. The latter is agitated to discover that Kang-ho is Ye-jin and Seo-jin’s father. As Geum-ja cries, Mi-joo tells her she does not need to pity them.

The ending of The Good Bad Mother episode 10 sees Mi-joo’s eyes brimming with tears and determination. She dresses up Ye-jin and Seo-jin the next day in matching outfits and goes over to Kang-ho’s place, with the twins side by side.

daisy han @kdramadaisy she's gonna tell them that the twins are his kids???!!!

#TheGoodBadMotherEp10 the ending scene!! mijoo got the twins dolled up and bring them to kangho's houseshe's gonna tell them that the twins are his kids???!!! the ending scene!! mijoo got the twins dolled up and bring them to kangho's house 😳 she's gonna tell them that the twins are his kids???!!!#TheGoodBadMotherEp10 https://t.co/J5qkluD0qC

The Good Bad Mother episode 10 finally gave more answers to the question that viewers wanted. However, it remains to be seen how Kang-ho will react once he regains his memories.

The Good Bad Mother has 14 episodes in total and releases new ones every Wednesday and Thursday on Netflix.

