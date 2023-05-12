The Good Bad Mother episode 5: What went wrong with Kang-ho and Mi-joo’s fairytale love story?

The Good Bad Mother episode 5 opened with the show’s second-highest ratings, clocking in 6.67% nationwide and 6.66% in Seoul, as per Nielsen Korea. The light-hearted drama stars Lee Do-hyun, Ra Mi-ran, and Ahn Eun-jin in the leads.

Episode 4 of The Good Bad Mother ended on a cliffhanger, showing Kang-ho and Mi-joo coming face-to-face for the first time after several years. Mi-joo is still unaware of Kang-ho’s accident and that he has gone back to being a seven-year-old due to retrograde amnesia. The episode also gives a flashback of the almost-domestic life that Kang-ho and Mi-joo lived throughout the former’s journey of becoming a prosecutor.

In The Good Bad Mother episode 5, viewers get a deeper glimpse into how things go wrong in Kang-ho and Mi-joo’s story, the growing affection between Kang-ho and Mi-joo’s twin kids, while the newly moved-in artist creates trouble for Young-soon.

The Good Bad Mother episode 5: Mi-joo’s soft eyes hint at Kang-ho being the father of Ye-jin and Seo-jin

The Good Bad Mother episode 5 opens with Mi-joo showering love on her twins, Ye-jin and Seo-jin. It is apparent that she is meeting her children after a long time. She hears knocking and goes to check the door. She is stunned to see Kang-ho, and without saying a word, she closes the door on his face.

In a flashback, viewers see Kang-ho and Mi-joo celebrating their birthdays together. The duo turns their house into a home, with their pictures and memories everywhere. They watch movies together, do each other’s nails, help each other get ready, go fishing, and more.

Although not in detail, The Good Bad Mother episode 5 shows Mi-joo and Kang-ho’s sudden breakup. Mi-joo brings a cake to congratulate Kang-ho on his appointment but finds his side of the house packed up.

Kang-ho’s demeanor is vastly different. He tells her that he needs to do something. She replies that it is definitely something that he needs to do without her. He gives Mi-joo a passbook of his savings.

Mi-joo, all broken, sarcastically asks if that little amount was worth all her support and efforts. She even tells Kang-ho that he can refer her to some other rich colleague since he knows she can support a soon-to-be prosecutor well.

The Good Bad Mother episode 5 then takes viewers back to the present after the intense breakup scene. Young-soon finds Kang-ho and takes him home. Kang-ho is sad throughout. He tells Young-soon that he feels pain in his chest and mentions that he saw Mi-joo. Young-soon smiles but does not believe him, as she thinks Mi-joo is still in the US.

Mi-joo learns about Kang-ho’s accident and is shocked. She tells Ye-jin and Seo-jin not to meet him anymore. After the twins sleep, Geum-ja and Mi-joo share a heartfelt moment. As Mi-joo does her nails, Geum-ja tells her that she should stay back as both the kids and she are getting older. She says this after guessing that Mi-joo is in trouble. Mi-joo cries and hugs her.

The next day, Young-soon tends to the pigs, reminds Kang-ho of their hospital appointment, and asks him not to step out of the house. However, Kang-ho is already at the twins’ place. On his way back, he sees Mi-joo and the twins playing with the dog of the village chief’s wife.

The Good Bad Mother episode 5 also brings in some trouble for Young-soon and a handsome cameo. The newly-moved local, the driver, is revealed to be an artist who has a hard time because of the smell from Young-soon’s pig farm. He threatens to complain against Young-soon, but she doesn’t back off.

The artist goes to the station for the same and is stunned to find a good-looking guy, actor Shin Seung-ho (who is known for his role in The Alchemy of Souls), as the head of the Livestock Division.

Elsewhere, Mi-joo takes the kids out to eat pizza. They ask Mi-joo when their father will visit them in South Korea, and she makes the excuse that he is busy. She takes the twins shopping and sees a closed nail salon. She asks a lady about it and says that the nail salon was a bad business idea since elderly farmers live in the neighborhood.

Meanwhile, the local villagers get together to harvest pumpkins. The village chief tells people a fake story about his wife being a yakuza boss’ daughter. The atmosphere gets tense, and he reveals that he was joking.

As for Young-soon, the Livestock Division Manager calls her and tells her to cooperate as a complaint has been filed against her. On the way to rehab, Kang-ho requests that Young-soon get him a dog, as Mi-joo likes it. She refuses.

All the while, Young-soon is hiding her health issues. When Kang-ho is busy exercising, Young-soon goes for an endoscopy. She stops and smiles when she sees Oh Tae-soo on TV, remembering him as the good guy.

Another incredible cameo in The Good Bad Mother episode 5 arrives as Ha-young is seen clubbing with a young man (ZEROBASONE’s popular member Kim Ji-woong). She remembers her father, Tae-soo, showing her a clip of Kang-ho with a mother and a child and then pushing the car into the water. He claims that he was in a relationship before and had a child, but he killed them to get revenge on him.

However, it was actually Tae-soo’s secretary and his illegitimate child. Tae-soo then asks Ha-young to take revenge for him, as he was involved in the death of Kang-ho’s father and is seeking revenge from them.

Ha-young goes home and, while high, repeats that she added pills to Kang-ho’s drink to kill him. This happens in front of Tae-soo and his colleagues. Meanwhile, CEO Song asks his team to bring him a hidden ace to have an upper hand.

Meanwhile, Young-soon cooks food for the artist hoping for a truce. While she prepares it, Kang-ho showers her with compliments. Young-soon smiles and says that they still can't get a dog. After she leaves, Kang-ho goes to the pig farm and thinks of showing their other dog, Yellow, to Mi-joo.

The Good Bad Mother episode 5 brings pigs back to the scene, as in a turn of events, Kang-ho is left with a piglet in his arms. He names him Lion and takes him to see Mi-joo. On the other hand, Young-soon considers getting him a dog while the artist continues with his complaints against her.

Geum-ja’s manicure leaves other women surprised. A crowd gathers for Mi-joo as the local women await their turn for fancy nail art. Simultaneously, the twins find the bouncy ball and miss Kang-ho. In some time, they see Kang-ho wheeling towards them with a piglet in hand. While the three talk, Lion gets off Kang-ho’s lap. Kang-ho, Ye-jin and Seo-jin run to catch it. Young-soon returns home and hears that Kang-ho ran away with a piglet.

Viewers also see the artist talking on the phone while driving. He sees the piglet running on the road and the trio behind it and steers his car away, only to land in a ditch. Kang-ho apologizes and runs after the piglet. The twins sit on the road and tell Kang-ho that they are tired. Kang-ho opens his arms and calls them to sit on his lap.

One of the most adorable scenes from The Good Bad Mother arrives next as Kang-ho wheels towards Mi-joo with Ye-jin and Seo-jin on his lap. Time slows down as she sees the trio together. Meanwhile, they keep screaming at her to catch the piglet.

After she comes to her senses, Mi-joo catches the piglet and gives it to Kang-ho. Kang-ho politely, thanks her with a wide smile as Mi-joo looks at him, stunned. Young-soon sees Kang-ho and screams at him. He runs away. The opportunity gives Young-soon and Mi-joo a chance to catch up. Geum-ja once again lies, saying that Mi-joo’s husband is busy in the US.

Meanwhile, trouble continues brewing between the artist and Young-soon in The Good Bad Mother episode 5. The artist arrives at her place and throws away the food Young-soon cooked for him. He blames Young-soon for not being able to work and demands that she pay a hefty sum in compensation. Young-soon reminds him of his plagiarism suit and disagrees.

He turns violent and grabs Young-soon’s collar. Kang-ho sees this and rushes towards him, pushing him to the ground. The trio lands up at a police station, where the artist claims Kang-ho assaulted him first. Kang-ho remembers that he violated driving rules and recites them out loud.

The Good Bad Mother episode 5 does not forget about the troublesome Sam-sik. He recognizes the gambler who duped him while working at a gambling den. The gambler says that he thought Sam-sik could get away easily because Kang-ho was his friend.

Sam-sik angrily says that Kang-ho is not his friend. Back at Sam-sik’s home, his father watches the news of a fight in a gambling den without knowing it was about his son.

On the other hand, Tae-soo tells Ha-young that he would never let her get in his way. She is relentless and reminds him that Kang-ho is the real menace if he gets his memories back. Tae-soo sends people to kill him.

The Good Bad Mother episode 5 also showcases improvements in Kang-ho’s memory. While driving back home, Young-soon asks Kang-ho to recite the Traffic Law he cited at the police station. However, he doesn’t remember. She then keeps Lion in his care and goes to the village chief for medicines for her stomach pain.

Back at home, Kang-ho tries to clean up the mess created by Lion. He hears someone at the door and believes it is Young-soon. It turns out to be two men who are about to stab Kang-ho, but a few other men leap from inside the couple to save him. It is apparent that they work for CEO Song who wants to keep his hidden ace alive.

The Good Bad Mother episode 5 ends on a cliffhanger note, leaving viewers curious about Kang-ho. Will a close escape from death bring his memories back?

Meanwhile, The Good Bad Mother episode 5 has definitely given more clarity into Mi-joo and Kang-ho’s relationship. It also gave plenty hints that Kang-ho was the twins' father. Moreover, it is interesting that Young-soon is still unaware of the truth behind her husband’s death.

The Good Bad Mother is a 14 episode series that airs every Wednesday and Thursday on Netflix.

