On February 7, Lee Jae-wook shared a few snaps featuring friend Shin Seung-ho, revealing some moments from his Bangkok trip with him.

Earlier, the two were spotted together when Lee Jae-wook held his first fan meeting in Thailand on February 4, where Shin Seung-ho was seen supporting him. As Lee Jae-wook continued to interact with fans, Shin Seung-ho rallied behind him like a true fan, taking his pictures and requesting fans to focus on the star.

The two actors starred together in season one and two of Alchemy of Souls and have been a popular ship among K-drama fans for their bromance and chemistry as friends. Naturally, fans are always eager to see more interactions between the actors, whom they miss a lot.

“Shirtless Jae-wook and Seung-ho”: Fans can not keep calm as Lee Jae-wook shares photos of the two

Lee Jae-wook’s Instagram post went viral for a number of good reasons. First, fans went wild on seeing the duo in a shirtless picture, swimming and hanging out. Fans are assuming that the two friends took each other’s photo. The post crossed two million likes and has over twenty-four thousand comments.

Second, Lee Jae-wook posted more photos of himself clicking a mirror selfie with Shin Seung-ho and shared candid pictures of the two talking to each other like real best friends, thereby giving fans ultimate fan goals. The actor captioned the Instagram post as:

“Bangkok trip with seja (Crown Prince)”

Even during the fan meeting, fans continued to witness the unconditional support of Shin Seung-ho for his friend, and he even accompanied the actor to the airport. The two shared many moments during their stay in Thailand, and in an Instagram post shared by Lee Jae-wook, Shin Seung-ho could be heard singing amidst the colorful fireworks.

One fan also spotted the duo coming out of a Korean dining restaurant during their stay in Thailand. Shin Seung-ho even waved back at fans and made a heart with his hands, conveying that he appreciates their love and support for the actors.

The duo continued to set best friend goals and interacted with their fans very enthusiastically, thanking them for their affection and support. During their arrival at the airport, when Lee Jae-wook could not accept a gift from his fans due to security reasons, Shin Seung-ho took it instead, showing the close bond they developed throughout the filming of both the seasons till now.

Throughout the journey of the drama Alchemy of Souls, the two actors transformed from being onscreen friends to enemies to becoming each other's strongest pillar of support, as fans continued to enjoy their constant bickering and conflict.

In an interview, the Extraordinary You actor revealed that he wants to win the Best Couple Award with Shin Seung-ho for their roles as Jang Uk and Crown Prince in the fantasy drama Alchemy of Souls because of their bromance and the love they received from fans.

It is a known fact among K-drama fans that Jang Uk was shipped more with Crown Prince than with his actual love interest in the series Jin Bu-yeon, aka Naksu, the character played by the actress Go Yoon-jung.

In fact, the famous turtle scene where Crown Prince thought Jang Uk took care of his friend because he doesn't hate him as well as the scene where the latter comforted him when his turtle was kicked out by the drama's antagonist, still remains one of the favorites among fans.

Know more about Lee Jae-wook and Shin Seung-ho

South Korean actor and model Lee Jae-wook gained massive popularity and success after making his debut in the Netflix hit series Memories of the Alhambra. The actor then went on to be recognized for his major role in Extraordinary You before starring as the lead for the first time in Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol. He recently starred in the hit fantasy drama Alchemy of Souls.

Meanwhile, debuting in 2018 in the web drama A-teen, actor Shin Seung-ho is quickly garnering considerable popularity for his diverse roles in different genres of drama. He is best known for dramas including D.P., Weak Hero Class 1, Moments at 18, Love Alarm, and more.

Lee Jae-wook has reportedly been confirmed to make a cameo appearance in the upcoming drama Death’s Game, while Shin Seung-ho starred in the second season of Alchemy of Souls.

