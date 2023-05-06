The Good Bad Mother Ep 3: Who planned Kang-ho's car accident?

The Good Bad Mother stars Ra Mi-ran, Lee Do-hyun, and Ahn Eun-ji as the lead stars. One of the most anticipated dramas of this year, the show managed an over two percent increase in its viewership ratings for episode 3 as compared to its premiere episode last week.

Episode 2 of The Good Bad Mother showed the viewers Kang-ho’s (Lee Do-hyun) journey to becoming a ruthless prosecutor. He also managed to take an extreme step against his mother, Young-soo (Ra Mi-ran) by asking her to sign his adoption papers, which would give CEO Song (Choi Moo-sung) his custody. The episode ended with Kang-ho getting into an accident.

In episode 3, Young-soon is forced to look back on the times she raised Kang-ho as he suffers from retrograde amnesia. Although she is heartbroken, it gives Young-soon time to rebuild her relationship with her son.

Elsewhere, CEO Song also delves deeper into the reason behind Kang-ho's accident.

The Good Bad Mother Episode 3: CEO Song figures out the truth behind the car accident, gives Kang-ho and Young-soon a chance at a new life

#TheGoodBadMotherEp3 “give me food!” i can’t stand his hilarious and random demand “give me food!” i can’t stand his hilarious and random demand#TheGoodBadMotherEp3 https://t.co/jOpRncSIXB

Episode 3 of The Good Bad Mother opens with a rescue team at the cliff of Kang-ho’s accident. Ha-young looks visibly shocked. A worried Young-soon enters the hospital room to see Kang-ho, with tubes and bandages, in a coma. She has flashbacks of the last thing Kang-ho told her about not enjoying food with her, and remembers all the times she did not let him eat properly. However, she is confident that Kang-ho will live.

CEO Song visits Kang-ho after being informed about the accident. His security team member tells him that the truck that hit Kang-ho's car was a burner vehicle, and the driver couldn’t be found as the truck was set on fire, leaving no fingerprints.

Meanwhile, former prosecutor-current-presidential-candidate Oh Tae-soo visits a shaken Ha-young and praises her. It is then revealed that Ha-young and Tae-soon planned Kang-ho’s accident.

Ha-young spiked Kang-ho’s water, let her scarf fly away, parked the car diagonally and got out pretending to retrieve her scarf, and let the truck hit the car in the process.

ohgod it was expected tht the accident was planned all along but i didnt expect hayoung was the accomplice too??? she added something into the water bottle and thts y kangho deep asleep?? wth!!



#TheGoodBadMother

Ep3 "you did well"ohgod it was expected tht the accident was planned all along but i didnt expect hayoung was the accomplice too??? she added something into the water bottle and thts y kangho deep asleep?? wth!! #TheGoodBadMother Ep3 "you did well"ohgod it was expected tht the accident was planned all along but i didnt expect hayoung was the accomplice too??? she added something into the water bottle and thts y kangho deep asleep?? wth!!#TheGoodBadMother#TheGoodBadMotherEp3 https://t.co/PnYCt5HeiM

Meanwhile, CEO Song gets suspicious and orders his team to search for the truck driver. At the same time, Young-soon informs the locals that Kang-ho only injured his leg. Locals worry about Kang-ho, but Sung-ae, Sam-sik’s mother, says that Young-soon is being punished for always being strict with her son. Sung-ae’s husband then reminds her of Sam-sik’s ill deeds, and they start bickering.

The Good Bad Mother episode 3 doesn’t forget Mi-joo’s life. Her nail salon is working well, with customers pouring in. Some of them bring gossip about a murderer and a r*pist loose in the neighborhood. She also gets a call from her children, who show off their English language skills.

In the hospital, Young-soon asks the receptionist to double-check Ha-young’s number again, but the receptionist is reluctant to do so. She says that she cannot give away confidential information to strangers, adding that it’s uncommon for mothers to not know their to-be daughter-in-law’s contact.

Elsewhere, Mi-joo closes the shop for the day. She notices someone following her and remembers the gossip at the salon earlier. After a while, she stops, turns, and starts beating the man. He then removes the cap and reveals himself to be Sam-sik. The duo have a nostalgic conversation as they catch up at Mi-joo’s house.

The village locals in The Good Bad Mother are not all supportive of Young-soon and Kang-ho. Meanwhile Sung-ae and her husband wait for Sam-sik to get discharged from jail. Sung-ae remembers the time he gifted her a ruby ring, which was later revealed to be stolen.

The next day, Sam-sik’s parents wait for him at the gate of the jail. After some back and forth, Sung-ae says she wired Sam-sik 5 million won as a discharge deposit. Sung-ae’s husband is frustrated at Sam-sik and his mother’s deeds.

Meanwhile, Kang-ho wakes up after months of Young-soon taking care of him. The doctors reveal that he is paralyzed from the neck down because of the injury to his spinal cord. They also inform her that Kang-ho only remembers his life up to seven years of age.

Young-soon lies to the village people about Kang-ho being discharged and his health. However, they soon discover him and help Young-soon with his recovery.

tawwy 🦊🐥 #TGBM🐷⚖️ @purplishsky_ in the first few minutes, they made me cried and frustrated and then a few minutes later they made me laughed and enjoy watching kangho's recovery. Ra Miran and Lee Dohyun did their best again!



#TheGoodBadMother twitter.com/i/web/status/1… What a rollercoaster ride watching #TheGoodBadMother Ep3in the first few minutes, they made me cried and frustrated and then a few minutes later they made me laughed and enjoy watching kangho's recovery. Ra Miran and Lee Dohyun did their best again! What a rollercoaster ride watching #TheGoodBadMotherEp3 😭😂 in the first few minutes, they made me cried and frustrated and then a few minutes later they made me laughed and enjoy watching kangho's recovery. Ra Miran and Lee Dohyun did their best again!#TheGoodBadMother twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/lGNxiiFzhz

Kang-ho refuses to eat even a single bit of food from Young-soon. This continues for multiple days. Frustrated, Young-soon goes through his old stuff and reminisces about their happy memories. She also tries to force feed him. When he doesn’t relent, she bursts into tears and shouts at him.

One of the few emotional scenes in The Good Bad Mother arrives next.

Kang-ho says that if he eats it and gets full, he will be sleepy and not be able to study. He keeps repeating it. Young-soon breaks down hearing this, and with tears streaming down her face, she tells him that it is all right to eat even when full. She asks for forgiveness. Kang-ho finally eats, and they both hug.

The way it was the first thing Kangho remembered and why he refused to eat



Ep3

#TheGoodBadMother "If i get full, I get sleepy, if I sleep, I can't study... If i get full, I get sleepy, if I sleep, I can't study..."The way it was the first thing Kangho remembered and why he refused to eat #TheGoodBadMother Ep3 "If i get full, I get sleepy, if I sleep, I can't study... If i get full, I get sleepy, if I sleep, I can't study..."The way it was the first thing Kangho remembered and why he refused to eat 😭😭😭#TheGoodBadMotherEp3 #TheGoodBadMother https://t.co/oEMkzLIP0A

Meanwhile, CEO Song’s men reach Yang Gu-man, the truck driver’s house. However, they get more suspicious when they discover Gu-man’s body on the floor, framed as a suicide. CEO Song is certain that former prosecutor Tae-soo is behind Kang-ho’s accident.

The Good Bad Mother episode 3 also breaks Ha-young's tough persona. The guilt of the car accident makes her lose control as she screams at a housekeeper for ironing her scarf. Tae-soo has to hold her close and calm her down.

Back at home, Young-soon brings the seven-year-old Kang-ho’s favorite robot for him. She places it on his table and goes outside to talk to a nurse from the rehabilitation center. She returns with a food tray but is shocked to see the robot lying on the ground. Her food tray slips from her hand.

All ecstatic, Young-soon tries to get Kang-ho to move his hand again. He tries his best but fails to do so.

Meanwhile, Mi-joo is duped by her friend Sun-yeong, who runs away with their salon money. She also finds out that Sun-yeong sold the shop to someone else before fleeing.

The Good Bad Mother sometimes gives viewers a break from intense drama with light-hearted moments that fit well. While taking care of piglets, Young-soon gets an idea to motivate Kang-ho to move his hands.

#TheGoodBadMother twitter.com/i/web/status/1… This is exactly what i've been waiting and anticipating the most from #TheGoodBadMother Ep3. The process of kangho slowly recovery and youngsoon patiently teach her son as "a bad mother" once again really brings me joy and happy to see them like this 🥹🫶🏻 This is exactly what i've been waiting and anticipating the most from #TheGoodBadMotherEp3. The process of kangho slowly recovery and youngsoon patiently teach her son as "a bad mother" once again really brings me joy and happy to see them like this 🥹🫶🏻#TheGoodBadMother twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/fXYb8KYano

Instead of feeding him like always, Young-soon makes delicious dishes and keeps them on the table. Kang-ho keeps calling out to his mother to feed him, but she ignores the calls for help. She secretly tells Kang-ho to let her be a "bad mother" once again for some time.

After some time, Young-soon’s trick works as Kang-ho, out of desperation, is seen using his hands to eat food, albeit while making a mess.

Kang-ho’s cold-hearted personality changing into a kid was refreshing to watch, considering viewers were only given glimpses into what his strict childhood entailed in The Good Bad Mother episode 3. It also shows just how much Young-soon reflects on her past treatment and promises to start over.

However, with over 10 episodes remaining in The Good Bad Mother, there are multiple mysteries that still need to be solved.

The Good Bad Mother airs every Wednesday and Thursday on Netflix.

