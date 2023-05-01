“Family”: ASTRO's Moonbin’s fans react to VIVIZ’s Umji sharing heartwarming photos as a tribute to the late singer

On April 29, ASTRO's Moonbin’s fellow K-pop idol Umji shared some heartwarming pictures featuring 98-liner K-pop idols and their friendship. The pictures feature Moonbin of ASTRO, SinB and Umji of VIVIZ, Seungkwan of SEVENTEEN, Chanwoo of iKON, Lee Suji of The Ark, and Uni.T and Unjae of IMFACT.

Moonbin tragically passed away on April 19 in a reported case of suicide and was found dead at this Gangnam apartment in Seoul. The news reports were shortly confirmed by Fantagio, who requested fans not to fall for malicious and speculative news reports and allow the grieving family to mourn the singer’s death in peace.

The news sent shockwaves amongst K-pop fans and the industry. Ever since, family, friends, industry colleagues and fans have been paying tribute to ASTRO’s Moonbin through handwritten notes, heartfelt pictures and prayers for his soul.

AROHAs have taken to social media to thank Umji for sharing unseen and heartwarming pictures of Moonbin and their other 98-liner friends.

ASTRO's Moonbin’s 98-liner friend Umji pays a tribute to the deceased singer through their friendship photos

Umji's post showcases the group in happier times - having meals, going for late-night walks, hiking, celebrating birthdays and milestones, and goofing around together.

Although Umji shared no written caption alongside the pictures, it was evident that she was mourning ASTRO’s Moonbin’s death and probably needs time to cope. AROHAs reacted to Umji’s heartwarming post for Moonbin and consoled the VIVIZ singer through sweet messages.

Umji to Moonbin "I dont think you'll have to worry about me too much so I'll be right there with the people you worry about. You can count on me like you always have!"

umji to moonbin: "i still wake up in the morning hoping that it was all just a dream.. It's been a few days of feeling like the reason your absence has been so painful and stinging for everyone who loved you is because the space you were filling was so warm and beautiful"





i just know 98z's friendship and bond is more stronger than we know





they find their own comfort within each other. i cant imagine how hard it is for them too. theyre not idol/artists in this friendship but rather a normal person who has a great support system.

She also visited ASTRO’s Moonbin’s memorial at Fantagio, where she dropped a sincere and heartfelt letter for him. She wrote that his untimely and unfortunate demise is absolutely unfathomable for her and she is yet to come to terms with it. She revealed that she is trying to re-live her favorite memories with him, particularly videos of his hearty laughter and beautiful smile.

She confessed that the reason everyone is grieving his death is because of the love and warmth he showered on everyone and that has left a void in his loved ones’ hearts. She hopes he will be at peace wherever he is and that she will allow herself to grieve his death and fill that space with happy memories. She promised to take care of their 98-liner group and hopes he visits them in their dreams.

"I don't think you'll have to worry about me much so I'll be there with the people you worry about. You can count on me like you always have! Bin-ah, youve worked so hard, rest well. Get some rest, & maybe come into other people's dreams sometime, okay?"

Notably, ASTRO’s Moonbin became friends with VIVIZ’s Umji due to her closeness with bandmate SinB. Unfortunately, due to VIVIZ’s busy schedule overseas, they were unable to attend the INCENSE singer’s funeral. Fans noticed they were dressed in black at the airport and didn't smile for the cameras either, understandably mourning Moonbin’s death.

VIVIZ’s Umji and SinB visited his memorial and dropped their personal letters for him as well, paying their tribute to the singer.

SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan and VIVIZ’s Umji and SinB take a break from work

SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan as well as VIVIZ members Umji and SinB have taken a break from their work, understandably due to ASTRO's Moonbin’s unfortunate demise. On April 22, VIVIZ announced that members SinB and Umji will not be participating in the scheduled hi-touch event due to their poor health and only member Eunha attended the event.

On April 29, SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan’s agency, PLEDIS Entertainment, said that the singer will not be participating in certain comeback promotions for their recent album FML, including their fan signing event, as he is "currently feeling unwell."

Additionally, Fantagio has announced that Moonbin’s memorial will be shifted to the rooftop and that the visitation at the memorial will be extended till June 6.

