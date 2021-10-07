Daebak! The OED gets a much-awaited Korean update

From television screens to runways to dinner tables, the Korean Wave has taken over the world. And now the tide has reached the Oxford English Dictionary (OED).

South Korea's impact on the world has reached new heights in recent years. The global success of K-Pop bands like BTS and BLACKPINK and the worldwide takeover of the television and film industry via Squid Game and Parasite has only shown the world a select few already new: the Hallyu wave is fresh, exciting, and here to stay.

The word appears to have reached the "accepted authority on the English language," as the Oxford English Dictionary is called. In the latest update, over 26 Korean words have been to the prestigious dictionary, hallyu being one.

Oxford English Dictionary gives in to the Korean wave

The Oxford English Dictionary put out a statement during the latest update, announcing its intention behind the latest additions.

"We are all riding the crest of the Korean wave, and this can be felt not only in film, music, or fashion, but also in our language, as evidenced by some of the words and phrases of Korean origin included in the latest update of the Oxford English Dictionary,"

The oldest "K-word" in the latest update is Korean itself. While the word has been in the OED since 1933, the newest iteration has added several other meanings, both nominal and adjective. 'K-Pop' had existed in the OED in 2016, but the latest update added 'K-Drama' to the list. Other phrases like 'aegyo,' 'fighting!', and 'skinship' have also been placed on this list.

While relational words like 'unnie,' 'noona,' and 'oppa,' there is a surprising absence of 'hyung,' which men call their older brothers or other close older men.

The undeniable South Korean influence is not restricted to entertainment but has also entered the world of gastronomy. Food features heavily in the OED list of 26 words, with dishes like 'banchan,' 'bulgogi,' and japchae seeing an update.

The Oxford English Dictionary, in the statement, also said,

"The adoption and development of these Korean words in English also demonstrate how lexical innovation is no longer confined to the traditional centres of English in the United Kingdom and the United States -- they show how Asians in different parts of the continent invent and exchange words within their own local contexts, then introduce these words to the rest of the English-speaking world, thus allowing the Korean wave to continue to ripple on the sea of English words,"

Full List of Korean origin words in the OED

Here is the complete list of Korean origin words, along with their meanings in the Oxford English Dictionary:

aegyo, n. and adj.-Cuteness or charm, esp. of a sort considered characteristic of Korean popular culture. Also: behaviour regarded as cute, charming, or adorable.

banchan, noun- A small side dish of vegetables, served along with rice as part of a typical Korean meal.

bulgogi, noun- In Korean cooking: a dish of thin slices of beef or pork which are marinated then grilled or stir-fried.

chimaek, noun- In South Korea and Korean-style restaurants: fried chicken served with beer.

daebak, n., int., and adj.- Something lucrative or desirable, esp. when acquired or found by chance; a windfall, a jackpot.

dongchimi, noun- a type of kimchi made with radish and typically also containing napa cabbage.

fighting, int.- Esp. in Korea and Korean contexts: expressing encouragement, incitement, or support: ‘Go on!’ ‘Go for it!’

galbi, noun- a dish of beef short ribs, usually marinated in soy sauce, garlic, and sugar, and sometimes cooked on a grill at the table.

hallyu, noun- The increase in international interest in South Korea and its popular culture, represented by the global success of South Korean music, film, TV, fashion and food.

hanbok, noun- A traditional Korean costume consisting of a long-sleeved jacket or blouse and a long, high-waisted skirt for women or loose-fitting trousers for men, typically worn on formal or ceremonial occasions.

japchae, noun- a dish consisting of cellophane noodles made from sweet potato starch, stir-fried with vegetables and other ingredients, and typically seasoned with soy sauce and sesame oil.

K-, comb. form- Forming nouns relating to South Korea and its (popular) culture, as K-beauty, K-culture, K-food, K-style, etc.

K-drama, noun- A television series in the Korean language and produced in South Korea.

kimbap, noun- A Korean dish consisting of cooked rice and other ingredients wrapped in a sheet of seaweed and cut into bite-sized slices.

Konglish, n. and adj.- A mixture of Korean and English, esp. an informal hybrid language spoken by Koreans, incorporating elements of Korean and English.

Korean wave, n. in Korean, adj. and n- the rise of international interest in South Korea and its popular culture which took place in the late 20th and 21st centuries, esp. as represented by the global success of Korean music, film, television, fashion, and food

manhwa, noun- A Korean genre of cartoons and comic books, often influenced by Japanese manga.

mukbang, noun- A video, esp. one that is livestreamed, that features a person eating a large quantity of food and talking to the audience.

noona, noun- In Korean-speaking contexts: a boy’s or man’s elder sister. Also as a respectful form of address or term of endearment, and in extended use with reference to an older female friend.

oppa, noun- In Korean-speaking contexts: a girl’s or woman’s elder brother. Also as a respectful form of address or term of endearment, and in extended use with reference to an older male friend or boyfriend.

PC bang, noun- In South Korea: an establishment with multiple computer terminals providing access to the internet for a fee, usually for gaming.

samgyeopsal, noun - a Korean dish of thinly sliced pork belly, usually served raw to be cooked by the diner on a tabletop grill.

skinship, noun- Esp. in Japanese and Korean contexts: touching or close physical contact between parent and child or (esp. in later use) between lovers or friends, used to express affection or strengthen an emotional bond.

tang soo do, noun- A Korean martial art using the hands and feet to deliver and block blows, similar to karate.

trot, noun- A genre of Korean popular music characterized by repetitive rhythms and emotional lyrics, combining a traditional Korean singing style with influences from Japanese, European, and American popular music

unni, noun- In Korean-speaking contexts: a girl’s or woman’s elder sister. Also as a respectful form of address or term of endearment, and in extended use with reference to an older female friend or an admired actress or singer.

