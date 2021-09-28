BTS’ latest In the SOOP 2 preview pictures make ARMYs nostalgic

BTS' first look stills for the much-awaited In the SOOP 2 dropped on September 27. With one image each, the seven members look at peace surrounded by nothing but greenery and calm, at the exclusive mansion that took a whole year to build solely for them.

The preview stills for the upcoming season do not show the members’ faces, but by now, every ARMY knows who’s who. The photos hit harder as fans realize that they perfectly capture the members' unique personalities.

Weverse drops BTS’ In the SOOP 2 first look preview photos

In the SOOP TV and Weverse simultaneously released preview stills of BTS’ upcoming season 2 of their own variety show. For both BTS and ARMYs, the show is a comforting space, as they get energized by watching the members in their most relaxed state, miles away from stage performances and interviews.

In the stills released, Namjoon sits at the poolside, possibly taking an image of the vast forest in front of him. Jin basks in the sunlight and enjoys his time at the pool. SUGA is in his avatar, gazing off in the distance, sitting on a bean bag. J-Hope is possibly holding a toy in his hand, wondering how to play with it.

While the maknae line has Jimin possibly playing with a football, V playing with water and Jungkook just casually posing near the pool.

Check out the teasers below:

Seeing BTS members as their casual selves, ARMYs can't stop wondering what's in store for them and are constantly looking back at In the SOOP season 1.

Whether it's the members in rarely seen outfits, driving and having a karaoke session, cooking and playing together, or having deep conversations with each other, In the SOOP 2 brings back many memories of BTS having fun.

Take a look at how ARMYs going on a nostalgic ride:

KTH FACTS @KTH_Facts Taehyung back to wearing shorts for In The Soop Taehyung back to wearing shorts for In The Soop https://t.co/tp6Ft6PMjP

rosy⁷ @rosy_w_bts

taehyung taehyung @INTHESOOP_TV in the soop in the soop 2taehyung taehyung @INTHESOOP_TV in the soop in the soop 2

taehyung taehyung https://t.co/AovxkayR5V

ًiriz⁷ ✰ sab b¡rth @fluffienity_ when yoongi said "even if i don't catch anything, i just do it because jin hyung loves fishing" :(

when yoongi said "even if i don't catch anything, i just do it because jin hyung loves fishing" :(

https://t.co/8RQ9IxPsGV

aly⁷☾ @nyamjinluv namjin car mates in in the soop season 2 !!! namjin car mates in in the soop season 2 !!! https://t.co/oVof43HwxV

Where to watch BTS In the SOOP season 2?

In the SOOP 2 will follow the same schedule as that of season 1. The episodes will be first broadcast an hour before on the JTBC channel at 9:00 PM KST and then posted on the Weverse platform at 10:00 PM KST. International fans can watch it legally on the streaming platform at a cost.

Along with the episodes, fans who buy In the SOOP BTS ver. 2, will also gain access to exclusive behind-the-scenes episodes, in addition to an extended version of them. The upcoming season will have a total of five episodes.

The highly-anticipated In the SOOP 2 will premiere on October 15, 2021 and air every Friday.

