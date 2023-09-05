On September 3, 2023, BTS' Kim Tae-hyung shared a picture on his story of the Rage, the Flower Thrower artwork, created by famous graffiti artist Banksy. The idol recently visited the Frieze Seoul 2023 Paradise Art Festa, where he was seen exploring the artworks at the Love in Paradise exhibition.

Love in Paradise showcases a collection of 32 artworks by Banksy and Keith Haring, in collaboration with the world's largest fine art auction company, Sotheby's. The event featured various murals and pairings of Banksy and Keith Haring, depicting stories from around the world centered around the theme of love.

As Kim Tae-hyung shared the picture of Banksy's Rage, the Flower Thrower on his Instagram, ARMYs were moved by the story behind this iconic artwork. In the piece, a man in an attacking pose is depicted throwing flowers, symbolizing the promotion of peace.

Kim Tae-hyung's latest Instagram story moves ARMYs

Rage, the Flower Thrower, appeared in 2003 as a large stenciled graffiti piece in Beit Sahour, shortly after the erection of the West Bank Wall, as per The Art Story.

In the artwork, a man, anonymous due to his basketball cap and a scarf draped across his face, is seen preparing to throw a bouquet of flowers. However, his posture is such that it seems like he is about to hurl a grenade or any other such similar weapon, as per Rise Art. This resonates with the imagery of protests in the Jerusalem region, a hotbed of tumultuous demonstrations and civil unrest, largely due to its occupation by military forces.

While the man is depicted in a monochromatic palette of black and white, the flowers burst forth in vibrant colors, serving as a powerful focal point. The overarching message encapsulates a call for peace amidst the prevailing global turmoil and conflicts that divide nations.

As BTS' Kim Tae-hyung shared the picture of Banksy's aforementioned piece, it has once again become a centerpoint of online discourse.

Many perceive the artwork as a symbol of the Palestinian struggle for peace, and therefore pointed out that sharing the artwork was the BTS member's way of supporting the cause of Palestinian freedom, as the territory encompassing East Jerusalem, the Gaza Strip, and the West Bank, has been under Israeli occupation since 1967.

It must also be noted that Kim Tae-hyung isn't the only BTS member to showcase his support for the cause. Similar messages have come from other members of the group in the past as well. In light of V's recent Instagram story, ARMYs have taken to social media to react to the same.

V's upcoming schedule

In recent developments, Kim Tae-hyung from BTS has actively been promoting his upcoming solo album, Layover, through various entertainment programs. He is scheduled to make appearances on popular shows like Running Man, You Quiz On The Block, NPOP, and more.

His special performances on NPOP, featuring songs like Love Me Again and Rainy Days, will be broadcast on September 9. The episode featuring V on You Quiz on the Block is slated for September 6, 2023.

Fans can catch the idol's episode on Running Man on September 10.

Furthermore, Kim Tae-hyung has planned appearances on other shows such as Inkigayo, Tiny Desk, Suchwita, and the Japanese program CDTV.

Kim Tae-hyung is slated to release his much-awaited debut album Layover on September 8, 2023.