“My Taegi”: BTS’ V and SUGA’s fans rejoice as the Layover singer finally confirms his long-awaited appearance on Suchwita

BTS’ V and SUGA’s fans can now rejoice as the official promo for the Layover singer's much-awaited appearance on Suchwita. For the unversed, Suchwita is an online drinking show hosted by SUGA of BTS wherein he invites guests from various fields and they discuss their lives, careers, and other miscellaneous things over some drinks.

All the BTS members have guested on the show, including SUGA, who appeared on the show to promote his album D-DAY with Bangtan's leader RM hosting him. BTS’ V is the seventh and final member to appear on the show to promote his upcoming solo album Layover, and fans are excited to see "Taegi's" reunion.

Taegi is an amalgamation of their names, Taehyung and Yoongi. A short yet exciting promo video has been released and has already garnered 606k views at the time of writing the article.

An ARMY named @tksovers wrote, ""Do you want it? Do it then" My Taegi", with a heart emoticon. The tweet was accompanied by a video of SUGA spinning on BTS’ V's back.

BTS’ V spins SUGA on his back, earning hilarious reactions from ARMYs online

The teaser video for Suchwita's upcoming episode starts off with vintage music and a sepia-toned background, which will be premiering on September 11 at 10 pm KST.

SUGA appears on screen wearing a stylish denim jacket and introduces BTS’ V as "the most handsome face in the world. A man with a beautiful face. A male idol perfect for a coffee commercial. The best-looking face, the most beautiful face. On the Guinness Book of World Records, Asia's number one charming guy, the most handsome man voted by 100 idols for the fastest social media following in the world."

The Singularity singer can be seen showing off his beautiful smile and flexing his muscles as SUGA gives him a generous introduction. The 28-year-old BTS member appears and quickly does the group introduction. When asked about his album, BTS’ V shares "It's the colors I keep discovering as time goes on."

They reminisced about various past incidents, like the Love Me Again singer playing violin on the balcony in Paris and SUGA's long declaration of love for BTS’ V through a passionate handwritten letter. They also plan to embark on another Bon Voyage trip to see the Northern Lights, and they nudged the staff to plan a trip for the members soon.

Towards the end, BTS’ V carried SUGA on his back, his face facing the ceiling as he spun him around ferociously, earning hilarious reactions from ARMYs.

Additionally, fans noticed that BTS’ V was gifted an expensive bottle of wine, which he was seen showing fans in a recent Weverse live as well. This marks Taegi's first interaction together in a long time, and ARMYs are hoping to get some more fun Taegi content.

BTS’ V has a packed September schedule ahead of the release of Layover

BTS member V is booked and busy around the release of his debut solo album, Layover, on September 8. The 28-year-old idol will dedicate the entire month of September to the promotion of Layover. The 28-year-old idol will release his fourth and final concept photos on September 6 at midnight KST.

On the same day, he will guest on You Quiz On The Block at 8:40 pm KST. On September 8, Yeontan's birthday, he will be releasing Layover, accompanied by its title track Slow Dancing and b-side track For Us, at 1 pm KST.

On September 9 and 13, the Rainy Days singer will appear on N POP at 4 pm KST. On September 10, V will appear on SBS' Inkigayo at 3:40 pm KST and, on the same day, star in Running Man at 6:15 pm KST.

On September 11, V will appear on Suchwita at 11 pm KST, followed by the music video for the b-side track Blue, which will be released belatedly on September 13.

On September 18, V will take over CDTV Live Performance in Japan between 7 and 9 pm KST and finally make an appearance on Tiny Desk Korea at a later date.