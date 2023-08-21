"Taechwita": Fans speculate BTS’ Taehyung has recently shot for his episode of Suchwita with SUGA following his recent Weverse live

Recently, BTS' Taehyung hosted a brief eight-minute Weverse live, based on which, ARMYs picked up the hint that the Layover singer might be the next Bangtan member to guest on SUGA's show Suchwita.

For those unversed, Suchwita is SUGA's YouTube drinking chat show, where the D-DAY singer engages in conversation with celebrity guests about their career, achievements, general tidbits, and future plans.

So far, the other six BTS members have guested on the show for the promotions of their solo endeavors. In fact, SUGA too guested on the show when the band's leader RM hosted Suchwita on his behalf. Now, BTS' Taehyung will be the seventh and final member of Bangtan to guest on Suchwita, and it seems to ARMYs that the Layover singer has almost given a confirmation.

Commenting on the same, one user @kimgayism posted on Twitter, anticipating the BTS singer's appearance on the chat show:

"Taehyung on Suchwita will be exclusively called Taechwita"

BTS' Taehyung's fans anticipate his appearance on SUGA's talk show Suchwita

BTS' Taehyung's appearance on SUGA's show Suchwita is a highly-anticipated event. He is not only the seventh and final member of the group to be the rapper's guest, but the singer will also be there as part of his promotions for his debut solo album, Layover. Eagle-eyed ARMYs were able to decode that the Singularity singer has already made an appearance on Suchwita based on a few things they noticed on his Weverse livestream.

BTS' Taehyung shared that he had been drinking wine for the first time in over a year as he showed off his wine bottle. Fans noticed he was slightly tipsy during the livestream and immediately concluded that he has probably returned from Suchwita's shoot.

Although, he didn't mention SUGA or Suchwita, fans were quick to decode that he might have already shot the episode. Check out how fans have responded below.

ARMYs are guessing his appearance might be scheduled around the time of his album's release, September 8. Notably, the 28-year-old BTS member's first album Layover is dedicated to his pet dog Yeontan, who turns five this year. Yeontan has been the BTS member's pet and companion through a major part of his career and is adored by the singer's family, bandmates, and ARMYs.

ARMYs are secretly hoping that Yeontan makes a special appearance on Suchwita as well and hope to see the Sweet Night singer and SUGA talk about Layover, their friendship, BTS, and their future plans.

BTS' Taehyung has unveiled the second scheduler for Layover

BTS' Taehyung surprised fans by unveiling the second scheduler for his upcoming album Layover, which marks his debut as a soloist. On August 22 at midnight KST, he will release the first MV teaser for his song Blue, followed by another MV teaser on August 25 at midnight KST.

On August 28, the Stigma singer will officially release his past singles Snow Flower, Winter Bear, and Scenery, and the next day, on August 29, he will release the third set of concept photos. Additionally, on August 25, the BTS member will become the first K-pop idol to guest on Tiny Desk Korea's inaugural season.

After an eight-day break, on September 6, V will release the fourth and final concept photos for Layover. Finally, September 8 will mark the official release of Layover along with the two music videos - Slow Dancing and For Us.