“Taehyung is ruling”: BTS’ V’s fans congratulate him as his songs Love Me Again and Rainy Days trend at number 1 and 2 on Billboard Hot Trending songs

On August 15, Billboard announced that BTS' V, aka Kim Taehyung's pre-release songs, Love Me Again and Rainy Days, has ranked number one and two on Billboard's Hot Trending Songs chart.

Love Me Again ranked number one, and Rainy Days ranked number two on Billboard's Hot Trending Songs chart. However, what comes as a surprise is that his title track, Slow Dancing, is ranked seventh on the same list and hasn't been released yet.

"Taehyung is ruling #1 #2 love me again and Rainy days and #7 with slow dancing that isn't even released yet!!!" @taegukkiesbby wrote in response to V's achievements by sharing a screenshot of the Billboard chart.

BTS' Taehyung's fans congratulate him on earning his first Billboard number one on Hot Trending Songs Chart

The hype and excitement surrounding BTS' V, aka Kim Taehyung's solo debut album Layover proves that ARMYs are genuinely excited about the album.

Layover consists of five songs with one additional bonus track. Two songs have been released so far - Love Me Again and Rainy Days and have already entered Billboard's Hot Trending Songs chart at number one and two, respectively. The Hot Trending Songs chart ranks songs based on social media buzz, global music-related trends that fans follow, and real-time conversations on X (formerly Twitter).

However, the surprise entry of the title track Slow Dancing at number seven caught ARMYs by surprise. It is because Slow Dancing hasn't been officially released, yet fans are excited to listen to the song. Slow Dancing and the other two remaining tracks - For Us and Blue- will be released on September 8th. Check out fan reactions below.

BTS' Taehyung is the seventh and final member of the group to make his solo debut after J-hope's Jack in the Box, Jin's The Astronaut, RM's Indigo, Jimin's FACE, SUGA's D-DAY and Jungkook's SEVEN.

BTS' Taehyung previously trended as a soloist for the first time with his OST Christmas Tree from the drama Our Beloved Summer. The song peaked at number 4, which means V has achieved his highest peak ever with the songs Love Me Again and Rainy Days. Fans are sure that once Layover releases, he will take over Billboard Hot 100, Billboard Global 200, and Billboard 200, excl U.S.

BTS' Taehyung will be guesting on Tiny Desk Korea

BTS' Taehyung will launch the inaugural edition of Tiny Desk Korea on August 25th as the opening K-pop artist to perform. For those unversed, Tiny Desk Korea is the Korean edition of NPR Music's Tiny Desk and is a collaboration between LG U+ Studio X+U and features Kim Changwan Band, Yun Seok Cheol Trio, Sunwoo Junga and Kwon Jin Ah.

This will be BTS' Taehyung's second appearance on Tiny Desk. Previously, he had appeared on NPR Music's Tiny Desk with his other Bangtan bandmates in 2020. For the Korean edition, celebrity artists will perform in a library-like setting with 15 to 30 minutes per episode mid-form content.

Tiny Desk Korea will also feature performances by musicians and bands, but instead of a desk, it will be in a library. ARMYs are excited to witness soloist V on Tiny Desk Korea. Fans hope he debuts the remaining three songs - Slow Dancing (title track), For Us, and Blue on Tiny Desk Korea.

Additionally, ARMYs hope V will perform the exciting pre-release songs - Love Me Again and Rainy Days. Layover releases on September 8th.