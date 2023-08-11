“I’m going to give it to Tannie”: BTS’ V reveals that he will be gifting the first copy of Layover to his beloved pet dog Yeontan

In a Weverse live on August 11, BTS’ V revealed that he has already received the first copy of Layover, his debut solo album, and that he will be gifting it to his beloved pet dog, Yeontan. It is no secret that the 28-year-old BTS member is very close to his teacup pomeranian, Yeontan, also fondly called Tannie.

Layover, his debut solo album, is dedicated to Yeontan and the lovely bond they share, which is why it is releasing on September 8, which also happens to be Tannie’s fifth birthday.

A fan, who goes by the username @Taehyungimpact, quoted V and said:

“I’m the first one who's received it. But first, I’m going to give it to Tannie. I’m not sure what he'll use it for, but I’m planning on giving it to him first.”

BTS' V reveals he will gift first copy of Layover to Yeontan (Image via X/@Taehyungimpact)

BTS’ V’s fans react to him dedicating the first copy of Layover to Yeontan

BTS' V wants to give Yeontan the first copy of Layover (Image via X/@LeNOShKaa)

BTS’ V’s fans have reacted with much warmth and enthusiasm upon learning that the Love Me Again singer has dedicated his debut solo album Layover to his pet dog, Yeontan. ARMYs are aware that the 28-year-old Bangtan member is very fond of Yeontan and shares a close bond with his pet, who is five years old.

Tannie has been part of the Singularity singer’s stellar career as a member of BTS and has been in the public eye ever since he was a puppy. He made his official debut in BTS’ first documentary film, Burn The Stage, which was released in 2018, and ever since has made multiple public appearances with his celebrity dad and his bandmates, featuring in Weverse lives, photoshoots, and BTS’ V’s personal Instagram account.

ARMYs were warmed to know that he is dedicating his first-ever solo album to Tannie and, in fact, also featuring him in his album promotions. In the Weverse live, BTS’ V revealed he is dedicating the first-ever copy of Layover to Yeontan, and fans were warmed to witness the sweet bond BTS’ V shares with his pet dog.

Tae wants to gift Yeontan the first copy of Layover (Image via X/@UKlY00NGI)

In fact, BTS’ V has proudly revealed that Layover is Yeontan’s official debut more than his, and he is happy that fans are loving his pet’s inclusion in Layover’s promotions. This is also the first time any BTS member has featured their pet in a Bangtan music video.

However, members have dedicated sweet songs to their beloved pets and have included them in public appearances, Weverse live, and Bangtan-related content like In the SOOP, their in-house variety show.

BTS’ V also revealed that since Yeontan will be making his official debut with Layover, he has requested BIG HIT MUSIC to create a Naver profile for him under the name of Kim Yeontan.

BTS’ V used yellow and blue color shades for Rainy Day MV for Yeontan

Taehyung reveals why Rainy Days MV is yellow-blue color (Image via X/@mhereonlyforbts)

On August 11, BTS’ V shared his second pre-release music video for the song Rainy Days, which also acts as the intro track for Layover. It is an alternative pop-R&B track with a sombre and melancholic vibe.

Rainy Days' music video follows a yellow and blue color palette, and it was BTS’ V's decision to follow the yellow-blue color theme for his beloved pet dog Yeontan. For the unversed, dogs can only discern yellow and blue colors and are red and green color-blind. Hence, the music video for Rainy Days is yellow-blue-shaded and dedicated to Yeontan.

The music video currently has 7.6 million views and has earned unanimous praise from fans. Furthermore, the BTS singer will release a second set of concept photos on August 16, marking the end of his promotional activities for Layover.

The album and the other three music videos, Blue, For Us, and Slow Dancing (the title track), will be released on September 8.