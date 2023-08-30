“Sent his parents instead”: BTS’ V’s fans finally realize why the Layover singer couldn’t attend bandmate SUGA’s D-DAY Encore concert in Seoul

BTS’ V was unable to make it to SUGA's D-DAY Encore concert in Seoul, and fans now know why. For those uninformed, from August 4–6, SUGA hosted D-DAY THE FINAL encore concerts at Seoul's KSPO Dome. Apart from fans, six Bangtan members, including Jin and J-hope, who took a special leave from their mandatory military service, attended the concerts.

Notably, Jimin, Jungkook, and RM took to the stage to perform alongside SUGA. Fans were elated to see the Bangtan reunion but missed BTS’ V presence, who was missing for reasons not known to fans at the time.

However, eagle-eyed ARMYs noticed that the Singularity singer's parents did attend the concert in Seoul and apparently even greeted SUGA's parents at the concert venue, though the veracity of the second statement cannot be confirmed.

An ARMY who goes by the Twitter handle @TaeJKHoba lavished praise on the Layover singer by writing, "Lovely man. Sent his parents instead," with a heart-emoticon.

BTS’ V had to miss SUGA's concert due to his guest appearance filming for PIXID

Although ARMYs were heartbroken that BTS’ V missed out on SUGA's D-DAY encore concerts in Seoul and subsequently missed out on the almost OT7 reunion, fans understood that he might have missed the concert due to an avoidable reason.

Fans are glad to be proven right, as the Sweet Night singer was booked and busy as he had to film his guest appearance on the Pixid YouTube channel, which, unfortunately, coincided with SUGA's concert in Seoul.

Pixid is a YouTube channel that features popular Korean celebrities as guest stars on the show. The guest star has to remain hidden as an imposter amongst other contestants who are actually fans. They are supposed to mingle with other contestants, concealing their true identities.

For the episode starring BTS’ V, he was required to pretend to be a fake cat owner without being caught. Coincidentally, the shoot for Pixid took place at the same time as SUGA's encore concerts, which led him to miss his bandmate's performance.

However, BTS’ V's parents attended SUGA's concert on his behalf, and ARMYs were heartened to learn that the Love Me Again singer cares about his friendship with SUGA so much that he sent his parents instead.

BTS’ V has a jam-packed schedule filled with concept photos, music video teasers, and promotional activities. On Thursday, August 31, he will be guesting on Dingo Story at 6 pm KST. On Saturday, September 2, the Rainy Days singer will be making an appearance on Pixid at 6 pm KST.

On September 6 at midnight KST, BTS’ V will be releasing the fourth and final concept photos for Layover. Additionally, on September 8, he will be releasing the album alongside the music videos for Slow Dancing (the title track) and For Us.

Furthermore, the Christmas Tree singer will be making his first-ever solo appearance on SBS' Running Man on Sunday, September 10, at 6:15 pm KST. BTS’ V will be guesting on the N POP Music Show on Saturday, September 9, and Wednesday, September 13. Finally, he is also touted to be the first K-pop idol to guest on Tiny Desk Korea, although the date has not been announced yet.

Notably, the music video for the b-side track Blue will be released on September 13, marking the end of his promotional activities for now.

BTS’ V will reportedly make an appearance on SUGA's show Suchwita

BTS member V might be making an appearance on SUGA's online drinking chat show Suchwita, where celebrity guests and the Daechwita rapper enjoy some good alcoholic drinks and flowing conversations.

Although it has not been confirmed yet, ARMYs suspect that the Layover singer will be the seventh and final BTS member to make an appearance on the show. Fans even spotted an empty bottle with SUGA's autograph on it. Fans can't wait to see the reunion between Taegi (Taehyung and Yoongi). More details will be revealed at a later date.