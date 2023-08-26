“Did you see my bag”: BTS’ V’s $3,150 CELINE bag gains attention from ARMYs as the Layover singer arrives back in Korea

On August 25, 2023, BTS’ V returned to South Korea via Gimpo International Airport after completing his personal schedule in Japan. He visited the neighbouring country to attend a CELINE event alongside fellow ambassador Park Bo-gum. The Layover singer greeted fans at the airport who had gathered to catch a glimpse of him.

BTS’ V made a style statement with his white t-shirt, a pair of denim jeans, and a plaid jacket paired with a stylish beanie, big headphones and minimal accessories. However, what caught ARMYs eye was a giant CELINE bag that cost a whopping $3,150.

An ARMY, @Dusky7_, wittily wrote on X, "Did you see my bag," which is a reference to V's line from BTS' 2017 title track Mic Drop from the album Love Yourself: Her. The original lyric of the song goes as follows:

"Did you see my bag. My bag's filled with trophies. How you think 'bout that? How you think 'bout that? Haters are already giving up."

BTS’ V grabs ARMYs' attention with his expensive CELINE bag at Seoul airport

BTS’ V is known for his impeccable fashion sense and does not shy away from flaunting it during public appearances or while travelling. Ever since the Singularity singer was announced as CELINE's brand ambassador, he has been seen sporting the brand's outfits and accessories during public appearances.

In his recent appearance at Seoul's Gimpo International Airport, BTS’ V made heads turn with his casual luxury fashion. Dressed in CELINE from head to toe, he wore a simple white t-shirt that he paired with a CELINE loose shirt In chequered cotton and the French brand Wesley's jeans in charcoal wash denim.

However, it was the luxurious bag that the singer was carrying that caught everyone's eye for its grandiosity and design. The CELINE in-brand bag reportedly costs a staggering cost of $3,150. The bag has been identified as Soft Luggage 70 In Triomphe Canvas AND Calfskin and has earned interesting reactions, albeit some of them being hilarious, from ARMYs.

Additionally, BTS’ V has recently been sporting accessories from Cartier, another luxury jewellery brand he is endorsing. He wore multiple necklaces, a bracelet, and a $13,000 Cartier watch. Furthermore, his Calvin Klein beige beanie cost $40 and BOSE's Noise cancelling headphones 700, which are available at $ 379.

Previously, he was spotted sporting Delvaux Brilliant L’XXL in Dream Calf-Vegetal handbag, which was worth $10,000. In fact, this year, he was even gifted a personalized CELINE bag with his name on it.

BTS’ V surpasses 100 million streams on Spotify even before the release of Layover

BTS member V has recently surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify with his upcoming album Layover. What is interesting is the fact that the album has not been officially released yet, but it still managed to achieve such a remarkable feat.

He achieved this feat with two of his pre-release songs - Love Me Again and Rainy Days. Layover consists of three more tracks with an additional bonus track - Slow Dancing (title track), Blue, and For Us. The album will be released on September 8, which marks his beloved pet dog Yeontan's fifth birthday, to whom the album is dedicated to.

It also marks the BTS singer's first-ever collaboration with ADOR's CEO Min Hee-jin, who previously worked with SM Entertainment and has recently created Gen 4 girl group New Jeans.