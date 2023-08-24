“Blue already sounds so amazing”: BTS’ V’s fans react to the second teaser of his pre-release track

On August 25 at midnight KST, BTS’ V released the second and final teaser for his b-side track Blue. Taking forward the events of the first teaser, in the second teaser video, the 28-year-old Bangtan member looks charming as he drives around looking nervous and agitated. Fans can hear the phone buzzing in the background, with the Singularity singer looking slightly stressed.

BTS’ V gets out of the car, and the screen cuts to the song title Blue, written in bold, with the Stigma singer humming the song in the background.

Although this is the second teaser for Blue, the BTS singer has managed to keep the music video's storyline and theme under wraps. This has led to excitement amongst ARMYs who are eagerly anticipating the song's release on September 13 KST.

An ARMY @taeisthv, wrote, "OH MY GOD BLUE ALREADY SOUNDS SO AMAZING!!! I CANT WAIT!", sharing a brief snippet of the Layover singer singing the song.

Expand Tweet

BTS’ V's b-side track Blue will be released on September 13 post Layover's release

Expand Tweet

BTS’ V is determined to show different facets of his artistry through his five-track album, Layover. On August 22 at midnight KST, he released the first teaser video for the b-side track Blue, followed by a second and final one today, on August 25. Notably, Blue is the first b-side track from the album with double music video teasers to be released after the official release of Layover.

Based on the music video teasers and the information provided by BIG HIT MUSIC, Blue has an enchanting, alluring, and rhythmic vibe with an interesting storyline at the center of the music video. Based on the two music videos, it seems like BTS’ V has a spat with a friend or lover as he unceremoniously drops by their apartment.

The Sweet Night singer rings the doorbell but to no avail. In the second music video teaser, the BTS member can be seen driving his car as his phone continues to ring in the background. He gets out of the car and walks away, with Blue playing in the latter half of the teaser video. ARMYs have taken to social media to react to BTS’ V's Blue teaser video, the singer's handsome visuals, and his husky voice.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Blue's second music video teaser had 720K views at the time of writing the article. ARMYs are hoping to see more of BTS’ V as an actor and performer through Blue's official music video. Fans are aware that the singer has always expressed his desire to act, but due to his busy career as a member of Bangtan, he wasn't able to pursue it.

However, ARMYs are hoping that the 28-year-old BTS member showcases his range and versatility as an actor and singer through Blue, displaying emotions of angst, love, and longing via his performance.

BTS’ V will perform on Tiny Desk Korea on August 25 KST

Expand Tweet

BTS’ V is on a promotional spree for his upcoming solo debut album Layover, due to release on September 8, dedicating the album to his beloved pet dog Yeontan. From gracing magazine covers to brand collaborations and public appearances, the 28-year-old BTS member is booked and busy.

The global icon is all set to become the first-ever K-pop idol to perform on Tiny Desk Korea, the Korean version of NPR Music's famed Tiny Desk concert series.

However, unlike NPR Music's Tiny Desk concert series, where musicians perform live on a desk with a band, in the Korean versions, artists will be performing in a library-like setup with a live band to elevate their singing.

The Korean Tiny Desk is produced by LG U+ Studio X+U and features the Kim Changwan Band, Yun Seok Cheol Trio, Sunwoo Junga, and Kwon Jin Ah, amongst others. More information will be revealed at a later date.