“We are getting actor Taehyung”: BTS' V’s fans react to the first teaser for b-side track Blue music video

BTS' V, also known by his real name Kim Taehyung, released the first music video teaser for his upcoming b-side track Blue from his upcoming debut solo album Layover. Notably, this is the first time he has released a teaser before the release of the music video. Prior to this, he released two pre-release music videos: Love Me Again and Rainy Days.

In the black-and-white music video teaser for Blue, BTS' V can be seen walking hastily towards someone's apartment and ringing the doorbell. After impatiently waiting for a few seconds, he hurriedly knocks on the door before the screen cuts to "BLUE," written in bold letters in a blue font.

Blue is all set to release on September 13, five days after the release of Layover.

An ARMY named @taeisthv wrote, "WE ARE GETTING ACTOR TAEHYUNG FOR BLUE MV OMG!!!" and shared a brief snippet from the teaser.

BTS' V's fans react to the smoldering first teaser for his B-side track Blue

BTS' V has released the first teaser for Blue, and ARMYs are excited by just a glimpse of it. The Singularity singer has already released two pre-release songs: Love Me Again and Rainy Days. However, based on the first teaser for Blue, it is evident that each song on the album is different from the others and has an alluring and smoldering vibe.

Fans believe that BTS' V is channeling his inner actor. For the unversed, Taehyung has always expressed a desire to act and even acted in the 2016 Korean drama Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth alongside Park Seo-joon, Park Hyung-sik, Go-Ara, and SHINee's Minho, among others. ARMYs are loving the brief teaser video that showcases his handsome visuals and his brilliant acting skills.

Based on the 23-second teaser video, ARMYs are guessing that Blue showcases the rough patch in a relationship. BTS' V might be playing the role of a jilted lover who lands up outside his lover's home to perhaps fight or reconcile with them. It is believed that the song takes a deep dive into the tumultuous and unpredictable nature of a romantic relationship and asks if there's a ray of hope or light in the metaphorical dark tunnel.

The Blue music video teaser has garnered 958K views within an hour of its release, fueling fans' anticipation further.

BTS' V is all set to guest on Tiny Desk Korea on August 25

BTS' V is all set to become the first K-pop soloist to perform on Tiny Desk Korea, the Korean version of NPR Music's famed Tiny Desk concert series. For the unversed, musicians perform live on a desk with an accompanying live band. However, for the Korean edition, musicians will perform in a library-like setting, and it has mid-form content of 15 to 30 minutes per episode.

The Korean Tiny Desk is produced by LG U+ Studio X+U and features Kim Changwan Band, Yun Seok Cheol Trio, Sunwoo Junga, and Kwon Jin Ah, amongst others.

Although BTS' V has previously performed on NPR Music's Tiny Desk U.S. Edition alongside his band members in 2020, this is the first time he will be performing as a soloist. ARMYs are hoping he will be performing songs from Layover and some of his popular solo hits as well.

Additionally, he will be releasing his unofficial songs, Snow Flower, Scenery, and Winter Bear, and the remaining two sets of concept photos for his album. Layover will be released on September 8, along with two music videos: Slow Dancing (the title track) and For Us.