“I’m so excited”: BTS’ V’s fans express excitement as Rainy Days singer joins artist launching lineup for Tiny Desk Korea

BTS’ V will be one of the first celebrity guests to headline the inaugural edition of Tiny Desk Korea. For the unversed, Tiny Desk concerts revolve around the idea of musicians and artists playing live on a desk. But it isn’t any ordinary desk, it is a double entendre that bears a past connection to Bob Boilen's old psychedelic band, the Tiny Desk Unit.

Artists usually played at his desk, and years later, NPR Music continued this tradition by inviting artists to perform live at their headquarters in Washington, DC.

It is called NPR Music's Tiny Desk concert series. South Korea is launching its own version of the Tiny Desk concert and the BTS singer will be one of the first guests to feature in the Korean version.

BTS’ V will perform on Tiny Desk Korea for the first time as a soloist and fans couldn’t be happier. “I’m so excited. Let’s goooooo”, @seokjinbit wrote, sharing a snap from the promotional teaser.

Tae will perform on Tiny Desk Korea (Image via X/@seokjinbit)

BTS’ V is expected to perform songs from his new album Layover on Tiny Desk Korea

Taehyung will perform on Tiny Desk Korea (Image via X/@TinyDeskKorea)

Tiny Desk Korea, the Korean version of the original Tiny Desk, features live performances by musicians and bands in a library-like setting and is made with mid-form content of 15 to 30 minutes per episode.

The Korean Tiny Desk is produced by LG U+ Studio X+U and features Kim Changwan Band, Yun Seok Cheol Trio, Sunwoo Junga, Kwon Jin Ah, and of course BTS’ V, amongst others.

This may be the Sweet Night singer’s first time performing on Tiny Desk Korea, but it is not his first time performing on the franchise. Previously, BTS performed for NPR Music’s Tiny Desk concert in 2020, and then RM became the first Bangtan member to perform solo in 2022 to promote his debut solo album Indigo.

The first artist to perform on Tiny Desk Korea will be unveiled on August 25, and ARMYs are hopeful it will be the Singularity hitmaker first.

Fans are hoping that the 28-year-old idol performs songs from his new album Layover and that they get to listen to his debut solo album in his signature husky baritone, which is already generating massive excitement amongst fans.

Taehyung might be the first guest to perform on Tiny Desk Korea (Image via X/@vminwelivetoday)

Taehyung might be the first guest to perform on Tiny Desk Korea (Image via Twitter/@R_taekook22)

Taehyung might be the first guest to perform on Tiny Desk Korea (Image via X/@justforTHV)

Taehyung might be the first guest to perform on Tiny Desk Korea (Image via X/@autaemleaf)

Taehyung might be the first guest to perform on Tiny Desk Korea (Image via X/@taekingsolo)

Taehyung might be the first guest to perform on Tiny Desk Korea (Image via X/@stopthisbs_)

Taehyung might be the first guest to perform on Tiny Desk Korea (Image via X/@vkacademia)

Taehyung might be the first guest to perform on Tiny Desk Korea (Image via X/@strwbrrysope)

The idea of Tiny Desk Korea is to retain the essence of the original, which is live performances and an accompanying musical band. However, the location has been changed from NPR Music’s iconic desk format to a cozy library format in the Korean version.

ARMYs believe that since his solo album will release on September 8, it would make sense for BTS’ V to open the inaugural edition and episode of Tiny Desk Korea as it is closer to the release date of Layover and fans get an exclusive glimpse of the songs sung in his raw vocals.

Tiny Desk Korea will be available via LG U+ Mobile TV and YouTube.

BTS’ V’s Layover consists of 5 songs and an additional bonus track

Taehyung's album Layover consists of 5 songs and 1 bonus track (Image via X/@JoonGirlNJ)

BTS’ V’s Layover is one of the most anticipated album releases at the moment. The Stigma singer, who has been an active part of his group Bangtan’s success worldwide, will be releasing his debut solo album Layover on September 8, which also happens to be his pet dog Yeontan’s birthday.

Layover consists of five tracks and an additional bonus song. All five tracks will have an accompanying music video.

Rainy Days Blue Love Me Again Slow Dancing (title track) For Us Slow Dancing (piano version) (bonus song)

So far, BTS’ V has released a teaser, 20 concept photos featuring him and Yeontan, and two pre-release songs, Love Me Again and Rainy Days.

Additionally, BTS’ V will be releasing more concept photos on August 16 and, finally, the music videos for Blue, For Us, and Slow Dancing on September 8. More details on the promotional activities will be revealed at a later date.