"Best father & son duo": Fans gush over BTS' V's Layover concept photos as he exudes charm posing with his pet Yeontan

Thanks to BTS' V's Layover promotion schedule, dropped earlier on August 9, 2023, fans were eagerly awaiting the first set of concept photos queued on the list. The set of 23 images, titled Photo 1, came out on August 11 at midnight KST and with the youthful charisma unique to him, V a.k.a Kim Tae-hyung was seen giving off a soft, '90s boy-next-door aura with the popstar-heartthrob vibes.

However, the real superstar in some of the pictures is the Winter Bear singer's pet dog, Yeontan, who boasts his own fanbase among ARMYs (BTS fans). The set of pictures reveals the cute bond the BTS member shares with Yeontan.

Amidst fans continuously pouring their hearts out over the two, one ARMY wrote, "Best father & son duo".

"Melted my heart": Wrote a fan referring to BTS' V's pictures with Yeontan

The pictures are in line with the 27-year-old idol's upcoming solo album, Layover, which is all set to come out on September 8, 2023. No sooner was the date for the album release declared than the fandom went berserk.

A bulk of the enthusiasm was also because the launch date is just a day after Yeontan's birthday.

Apart from the display of an almost filial affection for Yeontan, the BTS vocalist also gave a subtle nod to his love for jazz in one of the latest pictures dropped under Photo 1, as the said picture has a poster behind the idol that reads "Jazz is Freedom". A few more phrases like "Be humble enough", "Find Sun", and "Mistake" can be spotted throughout the other pictures.

The set of images comes soon after the release of BTS' V's '70s retro-vibe MV for Love Me Again which dropped on August 10 at midnight KST.

While that in itself has become a massive hit among fans, his latest concept pictures also summoned an influx of reactions from ARMYs worldwide. Here are some of them.

More on Layover and BTS' V

Meanwhile, Love Me Again talks about the type of love that haunts one so much that they do not want anyone else but their desired person. The song is brimming with regret over a broken relationship and the constant wish to get back with their past lover.

Since its release a little more than a day ago, the song has built several records and is currently standing at more than 18 million views with over 3 million likes.

BTS' V's solo debut album, Layover, will contain six songs Rainy Days, Blue, Love Me Again, Slow Dancing, For Us, Slow Dancing (Piano Ver.). For this album, Kim Tae-hyung teamed up with ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin who is also the executive producer of K-pop rookie sensation, NewJeans.

As per the Layover schedule, ARMYs can look forward to the following - the Rainy Days MV which is going to release on August 11 at 1 pm KST, Photo 2 release on August 16 at midnight KST, and the Slow Dancing MV plus full album release on September 8, 2023.