"Taehyung's caring elder hyung": Park Hyung-sik garners praise for his behavior towards BTS' V at the Concrete Utopia premiere

BTS' V a.k.a Kim Tae-hyung and actor-singer Park Hyung-sik, members of the renowned Wooga Squad, assembled at the premiere of the film Concrete Utopia on August 8, 2023. It was in support of fellow Wooga member Park Seo-joon playing one of the leading roles in the movie. Since then, the two have been talked about in both of their fandoms.

Recently, a clip that shows Park Hyung-sik seemingly aiding the Winter Bear singer at the premiere while looking for seats is being adored by netizens. The former is being admired for his responsible and caring treatment of the BTS member, almost like a hyung (Korean for elder brother) would do.

Taehyung and hyungsik for vip premiere of concrete utopia. And look how Hyunsik is looking like taehyung's caring elder hyung

Fans celebrate BTS' V and Park Hyung-sik's precious friendship

Since BTS' V is the youngest member of the group, he is used to being taken care of by the hyungs.

Since the five Wooga Squad members - Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-shik, Park Hyung-sik, Peakboy, and BTS' V - are extremely well-known in the industry, it does get exciting when they take time out of their busy schedules for each other. V is himself known to arrange a lot of their get-togethers.

So, his appearance at the Wooga leader's movie premiere alongside Park Hyung-sik was nothing out of the ordinary.

Soon the Happiness actor and the BTS vocalist were seen engulfed in a deep conversation and trying to locate their assigned seats.When a seemingly confused V was looking around for his seat, Park Hyung-sik, having found the right one, seated himself and led the others to locate their seats as well.

The video taking turns around the web is melting fans' hearts as they were in awe of Park Hyung-sik's caring gesture towards V at the event.

Taehyung and hyungsik for vip premiere of concrete utopia. Taehyung was like a lost puppy when he was looking around 🥹

why he so cute

I love Taehyung,

I love Hyungsik,

I love Taehyung,

I love Hyungsik,

and I love Wooga

Our taetae being a baby like always

Our taetae being a baby like always

Let's stream harder for our Taehyung he deserves the best in the world

Meanwhile, back in 2016, when Kim Tae-hyung made his acting debut with the famous drama Hwarang, he met and kicked off a friendship with two of the Wooga members who were his co-actors in the project- Park Seo-joon and Park Hyung-sik.

Afterward, Park Seo-joon introduced the two to his other friends, Choi Woo-shik (Parasite) and famous rapper Peakboy.

Wooga is short for “Woori-ga Gajok-inka?” in Korean, which means “Are we Family?"

Quite literally, the group's family-like relationship was also further represented in shows like In The SOOP: Friendcation and Jinny's Kitchen, where the members were seen bonding together over activities.

More on Park Hyung-sik and BTS' V

Park Hyung-sik made his debut with K-pop boy group ZE:A in 2010 and has appeared in many well-known dramas, including The Heirs, Strong Girl Bong-soon, Hwarang, and Happiness, to name a few.

Kim Tae-hyung has been making headlines recently for his solo debut with latest album Layover, which is all set to drop on September 8 this year. He unveiled the MV for his solo track, Love Me Again, on August 10 at midnight KST, which became the Fastest MV by a Male Act to reach 2 million YouTube views in 2023.

It currently stands at a whopping 7.4 million views and 2.1 million likes on YouTube.