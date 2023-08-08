“Wooga Squad at Concrete Utopia”: BTS’ Taehyung and Park Hyung-sik make a stylish appearance at Park Seo-joon’s film premiere

BTS’ Taehyung and Park Hyung-sik made stylish appearances at their friend Park Seo-joon’s film premiere of Concrete Utopia. The film stars Park Bo-young and Lee Byung-hun. Concrete Utopia is a disaster genre centered around a dastardly earthquake and its aftermath.

It is based on the second installment of the webtoon Pleasant Bullying by Kim Sung-nik.

Park Seo-joon’s best friends, his Wooga Squad members BTS’ Taehyung and Park Hyung-sik, were accompanied by Jungkook of BTS. For the unversed, Wooga Squad consists of Taehyung of BTS, Park Seo-joon, Park Hyung-sik, Choi Woo-sik, and Peakboy.

Unfortunately, Choi Woo-sik and Peakboy couldn’t be there at the premiere of Concrete Utopia for reasons not known to the public. However, the Singularity singer and Park Hyung-sik were present to support their friend, Park Seo-joon.

“Wooga Squad at Concrete Utopia”, @jkthvflower wrote, celebrating the friends’ reunion at the film premiere.

BTS’ Taehyung stuns in red at Park Seo-joon’s premiere for Concrete Utopia

TAE GUIDE @taeguide



TAEHYUNG UTOPIA PREMIERE

pic.twitter.com/AeNNZfjrwO [VIDEO] Kim Taehyung at the VIP premiere of UtopiaTAEHYUNG UTOPIA PREMIERE

BTS’ Taehyung made a dazzling public appearance in a white tee and jeans paired with a sparkling red jacket and his current blonde hair. Prior to his entry, Korean media outlet Dispatch announced that the Sweet Night singer and Jungkook would be attending the premiere.

The announcement was enough to cause excitement amongst fans, and they began trending “Taehyung Concrete Utopia” to celebrate his public appearance.

The Christmas Tree singer was greeted by the loudest cheers from the paparazzi, who captured his regal entry at the Concrete Utopia premiere. Park Hyung-sik, too, made an appearance in a white and black outfit.

Although Park Hyung-sik and the Singularity singer did enter the film premiere together, they did not pose on the red carpet. However, fans were happy to see the Wooga Squad reunion at Concrete Utopia.

DeboraElisabetta1512 @ElisabethRosdal



P.s. Taehyung's famous shadow...



TAEHYUNG AT CONCRETE UTOPIA VIP Wooga squad (Kim Taehyung, PHS and Peakboy) together at PSJ ‘Concrete Utopia’ movie premier VIP.P.s. Taehyung's famous shadow...TAEHYUNG AT CONCRETE UTOPIA VIP pic.twitter.com/Nxf1pKHXrh

indigonegryta @indigonegryta At the VIP premiere of the movie " Concrete Utopía" Where the actor Park Seo-Joon, one of the boys from Wooga Squad, appears 🥰 🫰 pic.twitter.com/yzSn39TM0Z TaehyungAt the VIP premiere of the movie " Concrete Utopía" Where the actor Park Seo-Joon, one of the boys from Wooga Squad, appears 🥰

Ayanakilani @ayanakilani

LAYOVER IS COMING

V IS COMING

#V_Layover

Looking so gorgeous Kim taehyung and park hyungsik TAEHYUNG UTOPIA PREMIERELAYOVER IS COMINGV IS COMINGLooking so gorgeous Kim taehyung and park hyungsik twitter.com/KTH_Facts/stat…

The last time Wooga Squad members were together was at Bruno Mars’ concert in Korea in June, which was attended by BTS’ Taehyung, Park Hyung-sik, Park Seo-joon, and Peakboy.

For the unversed, the Sweet Night singer became friends with Park Seo-joon and Park Hyung-sik when they starred in the 2016 K-drama Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth. Coincidentally, it was the 28-year-old K-pop idol's first time acting in a K-drama.

Through them, he became friends with Choi Woo-sik and Peakboy, and the group has maintained this friendship for almost a decade now, supporting each other’s work publicly and cheering for one another.

BTS’ Taehyung will be releasing his debut solo album Layover on September 8

SK POP @SKPopCulture BTS V, aka Kim Taehyung, has chosen the birthday of his pet pomeranian Yeontan (8th September) as the release date for his debut solo album pic.twitter.com/CbLDv7AOT5 BTS V, aka Kim Taehyung, has chosen the birthday of his pet pomeranian Yeontan (8th September) as the release date for his debut solo album #LayoVer

The 28-year-old K-pop idol will be releasing his debut solo album Layover on September 8th at 1 pm KST, which also happens to be his beloved pet dog, Yeontan’s birthday.

Notably, he is the seventh and final member of the group to release his debut solo album after J-hope’s Jack in the Box, Jin’s The Astronaut, RM’s Indigo, Jimin’s FACE, SUGA’s D-DAY, and Jungkook’s SEVEN.

Layover has been conceptualized jointly by the Sweet Night singer and ADOR’s CEO, Min Hee-jin, who is also in charge of the overall album production. Layover consists of five unique and amazing tracks plus a bonus track. The five main tracks will be accompanied by a music video for each, which will be unveiled as per the official schedule.

The pre-orders for Layover have begun on August 8, and more details regarding the album will be updated at a later date.