“Can’t wait for that one”: Jazz sensation Jon Batiste hints at a possible collaboration with BTS’ V in a recent fan interaction

Popular jazz artist and five-time Grammy winner, Jon Batiste is currently gaining attention for his replies to fans’ comments asking about a collab with BTS’ V a.k.a Kim Tae-hyung. To one such question, he wrote, "Can't wait for that one."

Despite V being an eminent K-pop idol, he has been a loyal jazz lover for quite a while as well. He has recommended jazz music to his fans on Weverse and Twitter. It was not long before he caught Jon Batiste's eye, hitting off a friendship founded on jazz and mutual respect. Hence, Jon Batiste's positive replies to the recent comments left fans wondering whether it is only a matter of days before the two jazz enthusiasts release content made from two different worlds of music. Fans think the collab will be legendary.

Jon Batiste's eager replies for a collab with BTS’ V show his admiration for the 'Butter' singer

Fans know that Jon Batiste has a special bond with BTS’ V. The artist has not only praised the K-pop phenomenon for his musical talents but has also called Tae-hyung his celebrity inspiration, earlier this year, when asked by a fan. On the other hand, the Grammy-winning artist has also been a role model for the multi-talented K-pop legend, as revealed in the past, owing to the 27-year-old singer's love for jazz.

A clip of Jon Batiste has been attracting ARMYs (BTS fans) which shows him having liked some tweets about BTS’ V.

ARMYs have been praying for the stars to collab, so their immediate reactions to the recent hints by the "FREEDOM" singer included wondering if a collab is upcoming. Taking to their social media handle, one fan asked, "could it be???", while another wrote, "Jon Batiste and Taehyung are besties actually".

𓆩♡𓆪 @thvinity Jon Batiste replying to comments about Taehyung yesterday and today also......could it be??? Jon Batiste replying to comments about Taehyung yesterday and today also......could it be???👀 https://t.co/VEz922YFX2

Sunni☻⁷ ¹⁰ @hooneyhobi Jon Batiste and Taehyung are besties actually Jon Batiste and Taehyung are besties actually 😭

❥ PJ ☻ @Vnuganareulmaga Jon Batiste has checked out Kim Taehyung’s latest “Le LE JAZZ DE V” post from fan accounts Jon Batiste has checked out Kim Taehyung’s latest “Le LE JAZZ DE V” post from fan accounts ☺️ https://t.co/b4FdyBeVVY

idktbh @wandering87901 Jon Batiste keep reacting to comments about a collab with Taehyung… it’s coming they are bff it’s definitely coming 🥲 Jon Batiste keep reacting to comments about a collab with Taehyung… it’s coming they are bff it’s definitely coming 🥲

olcia⁷ @sassylouanyway what if taehyung collabs with lady gaga, jon batiste, conan gray or park hyoshin on kth1 what if taehyung collabs with lady gaga, jon batiste, conan gray or park hyoshin on kth1

. 🎄↹ @jjkthvsoloera Let's all manifest hard and send all the positivity to Taehyung, for this beautiful friendship that flourished well into a musical journey.

Oh Taehyung & Jon Batiste collab will be pure Love



Oh Taehyung & Jon Batiste collab will be pure Love



Let's all manifest hard and send all the positivity to Taehyung, for this beautiful friendship that flourished well into a musical journey.Oh Taehyung & Jon Batiste collab will be pure Lovehttps://t.co/hyLUo9pF2C

tt♥ kth1 @warmbabybear jon batiste taehyung collab is coming jon batiste taehyung collab is coming https://t.co/LiiQG15sYX

Meanwhile, this isn't the first time Jon Batiste has spoken about the "Christmas Tree" singer. Previously, Jon Batiste expressed his wishes to meet BTS’ V at the 2022 Grammys, where the two finally met and took pictures together. The photos went viral, sending fans worldwide into a frenzy. It was the same night when BTS’ Butter was voted the best performance of the night, and Jon Batiste bagged the Grammy for Album of the Year.

Two days after their meeting, the artists shared clips of them spending time together and laughing while V tried teaching Jon Batiste words in Korean.

Le Jazz de V and more on the BTS singer's long-borne love for jazz

Jon Batiste, the five-time Grammy-winning musician and composer is famed for lending his music to the Pixar film Soul, for which he won numerous accolades like a BAFTA for Best Original Score, an Academy Award for Best Music, a Golden Globe for Best Original Score, to name a few. Moreover, he has also worked with musical geniuses like Stevie Wonder, Prince, Lana Del Rey, Ed Sheeran, and more. He is not only the creative director of the National Jazz Museum in Harlem but also The Atlantic’s music director.

BTS’ V has excellent skills in playing the trumpet and the saxophone and once stated that, if he were not an idol, he would be a professional saxophonist. Lately, a video from BTS’ initial days has been going around the internet. It shows a young V expressing his wish to dance and sing like Justin Timberlake. He also discussed how he made his dream come true by releasing the latest Le Jazz de V video for the BTS Festa, celebrating the group’s 10th debut anniversary.

KTH FACTS @KTH_Facts



Taehyung you’re indeed so cool 🥺 "when i’m older and in my 40s or 30s, i’ll wear a suit like Justin Timberlake and sing like this. I’ll show you how cool it’ll be. I promise."Taehyung you’re indeed so cool 🥺 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… "when i’m older and in my 40s or 30s, i’ll wear a suit like Justin Timberlake and sing like this. I’ll show you how cool it’ll be. I promise."Taehyung you’re indeed so cool 🥺 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/pjoUNmB0eJ

In Le Jazz de V, he performed his renditions of two jazz classics, Bing Crosby’s 1951 song, "It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas," and Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong’s 1956 duet "Cheek to Cheek," which he performed with Minna Seo. He has been garnering praise for these covers and was even lauded through Bing Crosby’s official Twitter handle. Celebrated film director, Baz Lurhmann, also liked V's recent Instagram post of Le Jazz de V.

TAE GUIDE @taeguide [INFO] Critically acclaimed film director Baz Luhrmann who is known for directing classics such as Moulin Rouge, Strictly Ballroom, The Great Gatsby and Elvis liked Taehyung’s instagram post of “Le Jazz De V” [INFO] Critically acclaimed film director Baz Luhrmann who is known for directing classics such as Moulin Rouge, Strictly Ballroom, The Great Gatsby and Elvis liked Taehyung’s instagram post of “Le Jazz De V” https://t.co/4d88fNI6um

Both Jon Batiste's jazz fans and BTS’ V's ARMYs have their fingers crossed for this talented duo to pair up and bring to the world their unique blend of music.

