“Kim Taehyung”: Grammy-winning Jazz musician Jon Batiste names the BTS member as his celebrity inspiration

On May 23, 2023, Grammy Award-winning Jazz musician Jon Batiste answered a fan query by Twitter user @DarkJoeRavine, wherein he was asked who is his celebrity inspiration, to which he replied with “Kim Taehyung.” For those unversed, Kim Taehyung, aka V, is one of seventh members of K-pop group BTS. He is a vocalist, dancer, and the official visual of the group.

However, what is interesting is that @DarkJoeRavine asked this question on August 29, 2019, and Jon Batiste replied on May 23, 2023, four years after the question was asked.

Interestingly, the Singularity singer has named Jon Batiste as one of his biggest inspirations in various interviews and social media interactions and hung out with him at the 2022 Grammy Awards as well.

Fans of BTS’ Taehyung react to Jon Batiste calling the singer his celebrity inspiration

Jon Batiste may have replied to @DarkJoeRavine’s question after four years, but it hasn’t stopped fans from reacting to the former calling Taehyung his celebrity inspiration. It is no secret that the Sweet Night singer is a fan of jazz music, and Jon Batiste happens to be one of his favourite idols.

THV🎄 @Taehyungimpact Jon batiste mentioned taehyung as his celebrity inspiration and he approached taehyung first 🥹 a wholesome Jon batiste mentioned taehyung as his celebrity inspiration and he approached taehyung first 🥹 a wholesome https://t.co/slOiSkYH4y

Last year, the two global stars hung out at the 2022 Grammy Music Awards, wherein Taehyung not only hugged and clicked pictures with him at the event but also post the ceremony and shared photos and videos via his personal Instagram account. BTS performed their hit song Butter live at the 2022 Grammy Awards while Jon Batiste took home “Album of the Year.”

In February 2023, user @FashionTv00_ tweeted that ther dream interaction at the Grammys was between Taehyung and Jon Batiste, tagging the singer’s official account.

Fashionmovie19 @FashionTv00_ my dream interaction in the grammys? Kim Taehyung and @JonBatiste my dream interaction in the grammys? Kim Taehyung and @JonBatiste

A day later, the Recording Academy replied with a fingers crossed emoticon and a caption that stated:

“We’ll send you a photo if this happens.”

However, what caught fans’ eye was that the Freedom singer promptly replied:

“Love Him. I’m in. Are you Kim Taehyung?”

This was followed with a collage of their photos two months before their actual meeting.

Following this, fans took to social media to react to Jon Batiste calling the BTS singer his celebrity inspiration. ARMYs were ecstatic and many of them hoped for the collaboration between the two artists.

taetaefm👶 @Daman68078885 @JonBatiste



TAEHYUNG XJONBATISTE @DarkJoeRavine I M WAITING PATIENTLY TO GET THE COLLLAB BETWEEN YOU TWO GUYSTAEHYUNG XJONBATISTE @JonBatiste @DarkJoeRavine I M WAITING PATIENTLY TO GET THE COLLLAB BETWEEN YOU TWO GUYS🔥😍 TAEHYUNG XJONBATISTE https://t.co/DsL5Su4xng

V @thv_v_thv Jon batiste mentioned taehyung as his celebrity inspiration and he approached taehyung first 🥹 a wholesome

Jon batiste mentioned taehyung as his celebrity inspiration and he approached taehyung first 🥹 a wholesomehttps://t.co/EprIf8ryYw

*✧ @taeteluv_ remember when taehyung being the first to stand up & jumped in happiness when Jon Batiste won his grammy



remember when taehyung being the first to stand up & jumped in happiness when Jon Batiste won his grammy https://t.co/3VyicUoDVv

Taehyung solidified his nickname as the “social butterfly of BTS” after he was spotted hanging out with Jon Batiste, where they were seen sharing a meal and enjoying each other’s company. The Christmas Tree singer even taught him some Korean words. A video of their interaction was shared via his personal Instagram.

Jon Batiste even followed him on Instagram and shared a video of him playing BTS’ song Autumn Leaves on a trumpet. Looking at Jon Batiste’s recent comment, fans were happy to know that their sweet friendship is still there.

BTS’ Taehyung returns to Korea after completing his personal schedule in France

V returned to Korea today, i.e., May 27, after completing his personal schedule in France. The BTS member had gone to Paris to attend an event for the French luxury brand CELINE, for which he is the global brand ambassador alongside Park Bo-gum and BLACKPINK’s Lisa.

SK POP @SKPopCulture



Fashionably Parisian with scarf wrapped around his neck,



WELCOME HOME TAEHYUNG

#taetae 📸 Massive crowd of fans gathered at Incheon airport as #BTSV #Taehyung came home from his #CELINE schedule in France!Fashionably Parisian with scarf wrapped around his neck, #KimTaehyung made sure to warmly greet reporters and fans alikeWELCOME HOME TAEHYUNG 📸 Massive crowd of fans gathered at Incheon airport as #BTSV / #Taehyung came home from his #CELINE schedule in France!🗼Fashionably Parisian with scarf wrapped around his neck, #KimTaehyung made sure to warmly greet reporters and fans alike 💜✨WELCOME HOME TAEHYUNG#taetae https://t.co/8YkAkEUzCi

The singer was also touted to attend the Cannes Film Festival after receiving a special invite from Peter Utz, CELINE's Head Director of Couture & Events, who personally signed the invite. However, that turned out to be a brand event and not one for the actual film festival.

However, he was spotted at supermodel Naomi Campbell’s birthday dinner-cum-charity event, where he posed alongside BLACKPINK’s Lisa and Park Bo-gum. The singer looked handsome in an all-black Homme Fall/Winter 2023 "PARIS SYNDROME," sending the fandom into a frenzy online.

Poll : 0 votes