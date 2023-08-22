"I tend to move at my own rhythm": BTS' V apologizes to fans for delayed release of his album Layover through interview with W KOREA 

BTS' V graced the pages of the September 2023 issue of the esteemed W KOREA magazine. The portal shared the candid interview along with several pictures of the idol via its official website, leaving fans over the moon. However, one aspect of the interview caught the attention of fans as the artist apologized for the delayed release of his first solo album Layover, which was initially scheduled to launch in December 2022.

During the interview, V was asked about his Achilles heel, and he mentioned it was his pace.

"I tend to move at my own rhythm, which might test ARMY's patience at times, For instance, with my solo album - the wait was extensive. My initial intention was a release in December of the previous year; but the process was extended, leaving me with an enduring sense of apology," he said.

Expand Tweet

BTS' V sheds light on his upcoming album Layover

In the interview with W KOREA, V shed light on his latest project, Layover, offering a glimpse into the album's essence and the creative process behind it. Throughout the conversation, the idol about his collaboration with Min Hee-Jin, the album's thematic significance, interactions with fellow BTS members, managing stage presence, personal traits, and more.

Expand Tweet

He also apologized to fans about the delayed release of his new album, which he intended to release in December 2022. He then mentioned that his meticulous approach to the process and careful pacing acted as hindrances to his plan.

Fans felt a wave of sadness and also anger on behalf of the BTS star. They believed that the idol did not need to apologize and supported him for his decision, which emphasized his individuality. Netizens expressed that they trusted the idol and assured him that he did not owe them an apology as they promised to always wait for him.

Expand Tweet

Apart from the apology, the Winter Bear singer also shed some more light on his album. He was asked if Layover was a combination of what he was comfortable with and what he loved to do and the BTS member responded:

"It's a mix of both. In Layover, I've melded my strengths with my passions. I am second to none in this kind of mood (laughs). But as for the finer details, well, let me keep them under wraps."

He also mentioned that recording solo songs for his new album reminded him of his trainee days.

"The entire process was reminiscent of revisiting my early vocal training days. It was like rediscovering my vocal identity. I stumbled upon my new vocal identity – certain tonalities and pronunciations seemed to resonate more now," he said.

Through this interview, fans got to know the BTS star a little more. They appreciated his dedication to releasing a perfect album and taking his time to do so.

They are now eagerly awaiting the launch of the album, which is scheduled for September 8.