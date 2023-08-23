BTS’ V reveals the burning question that haunted him while preparing for his solo debut Layover

In an exclusive interview with W Korea, BTS’ V disclosed the answer to a burning question that had been haunting him through the making of his debut solo album Layover. The Singularity singer was asked to reveal one recurring thought that dominated his mindset through the making of Layover.

BTS’ V revealed that he was eager and excited to greet ARMYs via Layover, and was wondering if he should diet extensively to look his fittest when meeting his fans.

"It feels like forever since I’ve been solo and connected with the ARMY on stage. The burning question in my mind? ‘Do I need to diet for this grand return?’ Trust me, that thought was non-stop," he said.

"Eat well and rest well taehyungie": ARMYs shower love on BTS’ V as he discloses that he is on a diet

While BTS' V may have left the burning question about going on a diet on a cliffhanger in his W Korea interview, he gave. He did give a more definitive answer to that question in a recent Weverse live with his fans.

Last week, BTS’ V hosted a brief Weverse livestream for ARMYs, where he disclosed that he has been watching over his food intake and meals as he is on a diet now.

The results are for everyone to see as BTS' V has been flaunting his chiseled torso, ripped muscles, and washboard abs in new photoshoot pictures for W Korea magazine. ARMYs believe it is the result of rigorous exercising and disciplined dieting. However, ARMYs showered him with love and requested that he go easy on his diet and care for his health.

Fans also lavished praise on his handsome and flawless visuals, which he has been flaunting for his promotional activities.

During his recent Weverse live, BTS' V confessed that although he intended to diet strictly to look his fittest best for Layover, he couldn't help but indulge in some Jjajangmyeon (Korean black bean noodles).

However, he has successfully maintained his weight at 62 kg and wants to flaunt his toned physique with only a few days left for Layover's release on September 8, 2023.

BTS’ V adorns Panthere de Cartier jewelry for W Korea magazine

Kim Tae-hyung will flaunt Cartier's fancy Panthère de Cartier for his W Korea solo magazine cover. Notably, this marks the Rainy Days singer's first collaboration with the luxury jewelry brand ever since he became the brand ambassador on July 19, 2023.

BTS’ V has joined the likes of BLACKPINK's Jisoo, Bollywood star Deepika Padukone, GOT7's Jackson Wang, and Chinese actress Gong Li as Cartier's newest global face. The Panthère de Cartier is inspired by the magnetism and fierceness of the cat-animal Panther.

Fans love the different outfits he has assembled for his W Korea cover story and how he has paired each outfit with a unique and beautiful piece of jewelry from Cartier's collection.

Layover, which releases on September 8, consists of five unique and different tracks - Slow Dancing (title track), Love Me Again, Rainy Days, For Us, and Blue, with a piano version of Slow Dancing serving as a bonus track on the album.

Layover marks BTS’ V's first-ever collaboration with ADOR's CEO Min Hee-jin. The track is dedicated to his pet dog Yeontan, who turns five on September 8.

More details regarding the album will be unveiled at a later date.