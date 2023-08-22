"Taehyung is a full package": Fans go gaga over BTS' V's newly released W KOREA pictures

BTS enthusiasts were recently treated to nine photographs featuring member V on August 22. W KOREA unveiled this collection of images along with a candid interview with the idol. The pictures, many of which were part of the idol's collaboration with Cartier, were released progressively, giving fans a glimpse of Kim Taehyung as a model.

The nine images took fans by surprise and they could not get enough of the idol's varied looks. Several netizens took to Twitter and hailed the pictures as they called the BTS member the "full package."

"Out of this world" - Fans hail BTS' V for photographs from W KOREA X Cartier campaign

During V's candid interview with the publication, he shed light on various aspects of his life including his upcoming album Layover. W KOREA released a series of pictures of the idol on Monday along with the interview and took fans by surprise.

Some of the photos that were previously released were in collaboration with the brand Cartier and the new impages also belonged to the same portfolio.

The first photo was a classy shot of the BTS star, who was seen with his blonde hair gelled back and biting his lip. He was seen in a black T-shirt and a matching leather jacket with frilled sleeves and golden buttons.

The next image was taken during a campaign as the artist posed with an orange-colored gecko. V held the gecko casually, offering a three-fourth profile view. His hair was parted down the middle as he donned a stunning necklace and earring set featuring stones and a green emerald.

The BTS member was also seen in a loose wool and jute-like deep-neck shirt, which he paired with checkered loose grey trousers. He sat on a couch, gently lifting his hand to partially reveal one eye, sending fans into a frenzy.

In the next shot, V sat before a table in a grey vest as he gazed into the camera. He wore a Panther de Cartier necklace in 18K carat white gold, with emeralds and cut diamonds, as he posed for the picture.

Another unseen shot saw V standing before a mirror, wearing a long Panther de Cartier earring and a black T-shirt. He breathed on a mirror as he looked into the camera, creating a mesmerizing visual effect.

The sixth and seventh photos depicted V lounging on a bed in the brand Diesel's distressed T-shirt and matching pants, accompanied by a grey vest. He also donned the Panther de Cartier white gold jewelry set in the pictures.

In the eighth shot, V donned a gender-neutral turtleneck which had chest and abdominal cutouts. The final image was a striking close-up, encapsulating the essence of the artist's beauty. The BTS vocalist closed his eyes and gently held the signature panther pendant between his lips.

The nine pictures sent fans into a frenzy and then took to social media platforms like Twitter to react to them. They hailed V's look and the artistic brilliance and creative composition of the photos.

Apart from the photos, the interview also grabbed the attention of fans. During his conversation with the publication, V shed light on his collaboration with Min Hee-jin, the BTS members, his personality traits, his upcoming album, and more.