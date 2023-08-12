“It feels very natural”: BTS’ V talks about Min Hee-jin’s unique and creative method to shoot photoshoots for Layover

BTS’ V’s debut solo album Layover’s pre-release promotional activities are in full swing, garnering a massive response from fans so far. Particularly, the photo shoots, which have a raw and natural feel to them, have been widely loved. In a recent Weverse live, BTS’ V spoke about the album and Min Hee-jin's innovative and creative contribution to the production process of the album, specifically highlighting the photoshoots.

The Singularity singer revealed that Min Hee-jin called him and asked him to come over if he was free. When he reached the location, she took photos of him along with Yeontan, his pet dog. BTS' V revealed that it was a one-of-a-kind experience, something he had not experienced before. He shared that it felt more like a fun outing than a professional photoshoot. As per a translated tweet by @miiniyoongs, V said,

"I didn't think it too much like a photo shoot, and instead of an outing? It feels very natural."

Taehyung spoke about Min Hee-jin's creative methods (Image via Twitter/@miiniyoongs)

BTS’ V gives a sneak peek into how Layover's photoshoots came to fruition

Taehyung dishes on working with Min Hee-jin (Image via Twitter/@TaehyungBaseINA)

BTS' V is all set to release his debut solo album Layover on September 8. He is the seventh and final member of Bangtan to release his debut solo project after J-hope's Jack in the Box, Jin's The Astronaut, RM's Indigo, Jimin's FACE, SUGA's D-DAY and Jungkook's SEVEN.

For Layover, BTS' V sought help from ADOR's CEO, Min Hee-jin, who is also the producer for NewJeans. ARMYs are heaping praise on the pre-release promotional material BTS’ V has been releasing, which includes two pre-release music videos, Rainy Days and Love Me Again, and a series of endearing photos featuring the BTS singer and Yeontan.

On August 11, BTS’ V held a Weverse live broadcast where he spoke warmly of Min Hee-jin's creative direction for the album. He revealed that once, Min Noona (older sister in Korean) called him and asked him to come over the following day if he was free.

The next day, she asked BTS’ V to come to a place and pose with Yeontan while she clicked the photos.

Taehyung revealed Min Hee-jin clicked photos for Layover (Image via Twitter/@miiniyoongs)

BTS’ V confessed that he had never participated in an impromptu photoshoot in this manner, stating that it was a pleasant experience for him. He confessed that the photoshoot felt more like an outing than work, and he enjoyed it.

Previously, in a press statement, Min Hee-jin revealed that the Sweet Night singer had approached her for help with his debut solo album, Layover. She revealed that, despite having never worked in a professional capacity, she was excited to work with BTS’ V and create music around his unique vocals.

"We prepared music that reflects V’s preferences while simultaneously is music that I want to recommend. Rather than a familiar style, we placed focus on music that we want to make and music that we can pull off well."

BTS' V's fans react to his sweet and simple photoshoot pictures

BTS' V released the first set of photos for Layover featuring Yeontan, his beloved pet dog in a casual setting on August 10. The idol is expected to release another set of concept photos on August 16, marking the end of his pre-release promotional activities.

Layover will release on September 8. More promotional details will be unveiled at a later date.