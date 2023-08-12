“Soloist Taehyung is a dream come true”: BTS’ V earns unanimous praise from ARMYs for second pre-release Rainy Days MV

BTS’ V, aka Kim Tae-hyung, released the second pre-release song, Rainy Days’ official music video on August 11. Rainy Days can be best described as an alternative pop-R&B song with a melancholic and sombre vibe.

The combination of modern drums and old-school percussion sounds mesh beautifully together to create a nostalgia-driven song. Notably, Taehyung’s beloved pet dog, Yeontan, to whom the album is dedicated, makes a sweet appearance in the music video. This is his first official appearance in any BTS music video.

ARMYs are unanimously praising the song. “Soloist Taehyung is a dream come true,” writes @KTH_UK, accompanied with a brief snippet from the song.

Taehyung's fans lavish praise on his song Rainy Days (Image via Twitter/@KTH_UK)

BTS’ V’s Rainy Days MV has garnered 8.6 million views on YouTube

It has been a couple of hours since BTS’ V’s Rainy Days MV was released, and it has already garnered 8.6 million views on YouTube. In the pensive and wistful song, the 28-year-old Bangtan singer can be seen spending a regular day at home with his beloved pet dog, Yeontan.

The ordinary and comforting scenes at home perfectly complement BTS’ V’s soothing and enchanting vocals to deliver a serene music video. The entire music video is in blue and yellow palettes, showing us his dog Yeontan’s perspective, as dogs can only see the aforementioned colors.

Notably, the music video was filmed in the penthouse of the Torres Blancas in Madrid, Spain. For the unversed, it is an iconic building in Brutalist Architecture. ARMYs are touched by the detailing and craftsmanship that was invested in creating the Rainy Days MV and have lavished praise on BTS’ V's soulful vocals and heartwarming lyrics.

Layover’s producer and ADOR’s CEO, Min Hee-jin, revealed in a press statement:

"Rainy Days is the album's intro, with V's light, yet soulful vocals and visuals that are sure to impress."

Notably, Layover consists of five unique and wonderful songs, all of which have accompanying music videos. Love Me Again and Rainy Days have been released as music videos already, and the other three songs, Slow Dancing, Blue, and For Us, will have a music video as well, which will be released on September 8 along with the official album release.

Rainy Days Blue Love Me Again Slow Dancing (title track) For Us Slow Dancing (piano version) (bonus track)

The album is dedicated to BTS’ V’s beloved pet dog, Yeontan, whom he adopted from a pet care center, and will be released on his fifth birthday, September 8. ARMYs are aware that Taehyung is very fond of Yeontan, who has been a major part of his life and career with BTS and has made many public appearances with his celebrity dad.

BTS’ V released over 20 photos of him and Yeontan as official concept photos for Layover

Taehyung with Yeontan (Image via Twitter/@archivefortae)

On August 10, BTS’ V released over 20 sweet photos of him and Yeontan as the first set of official concept photos for his debut solo album Layover. The pictures showcased the 28-year-old BTS singer in a casual fit posing with Yeontan, who matched BTS’ V's vibe.

Layover marks Yeontan’s debut appearance in any official BTS music video. Notably, none of the Bangtan members’ pets have made any official appearances in their music videos, although members have dedicated songs to their beloved pets.

ARMYs are joking that Layover is in fact Yeontan’s solo debut, and they are looking forward to more of his solo work in the future.

The second set of concept photos will be released on August 16, which will also mark the end of his pre-release activities before the official album release on September 8.