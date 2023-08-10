"He’s so versatile. Undeniably different": Fans go berserk as BTS’ V graces the September covers of W Korea, Arena, and Pop Magazine

BTS’ V had his fans going crazy as he surprised them with not one but three outstanding photoshoots capturing his aesthetic and breathtaking visuals. On August 9, 2023, three of V’s photoshoots with W KOREA, POP magazine, and ARENA Magazine respectively were released, and all three of them featured the star in a different light.

In these photoshoots, V can be seen in distinctive styles of costumes, even rocking some feminine looks, proving fans' assertion of being a living evidence of beauty in all its forms.

BTS' V features on the cover pages of three magazines, W KOREA, ARENA, and POP Magazine

The second week of August 2023 has been a roller coaster ride for BTS fans, as Taehyung’s much-awaited solo debut was announced. His album Layover is all set to officially grace the world on September 8, 2023.

To add heighten anticipation, the first song from the album was released on August 9, igniting fans’ support and overwhelming emotions. Just before the song, came along three of the most prolific photoshoots of the talented artist.

V ON W KOREA

BTS’ V graced W KOREA magazine’s cover page for the September issue of 2023. As the newest ambassador of the luxury jewellery brand Cartier, V was seen draped in Cartier for this shoot. Taehyung in his recent and signature blonde hair displayed his aesthetic features and modeling ability in this shoot.

Out of the two photos that have been released, one clearly revealed V’s forehead, with his hair brushed back in a sleek manner, as he donned a luxurious piece of jewellery, the classic Cartier golden choker in a leather jacket.

In other two photos, one of them being a close-up shot and another being an almost full-body shot, he can be seen wearing different pieces of ornaments accentuating his “cool” style. In the close up shot, his two face moles, one on his cheek and the other on his lower lip, elevated his overall appeal.

"BTS V, who has an unrivaled presence... with Celine, he stood in front of the camera in a raw, candid and unadorned look. The symbol of dazzling youth!"

"BTS V, who has an unrivaled presence... with Celine, he stood in front of the camera in a raw, candid and unadorned look. The symbol of dazzling youth!"

Taehyung's appearance in ARENA HOMME+ truly mesmerized fans with an unconventional charm, capturing their hearts completely. In the trio of images unveiled for this men's magazine, V served an assortment of distinct attires. In one shot, he boldly sported an animal-print scarf while going shirtless.

The next frame portrayed him standing in front of an antique blue car, donning leather heel shoes, a red and black leather jacket, and his hair drooping in a way that cast a shadow over his eyes. His mesh upper underneath the blazer added an intriguing element.

The final image was breathtaking, featuring V in a glittery black crop top and revealing his lower abdomen, paired with a decorative leather pant and belt, exemplifying a striking gender-neutral style.

For POP magazine, V continued to channel a similar aesthetic with an emphasis on leather outfits that effortlessly represented his persona. Once again, the glossy outfit that impressed in ARENA HOMME+ was donned by V, Another ensemble showcased him in a head-to-toe leather look, exuding a savage style while sporting sunglasses.

In a bold defiance of gender norms, V embraced a smokey eye look, accentuated by eyeliner and kohl, asserting his unique style, which totally won the hearts of his fans.

Later in the day, an additional set of images emerged, featuring the toned physique of BTS' V. These monochromatic snapshots exuded a distinct black and white aesthetic. Drawing inspiration from a cowboy-esque style, the BTS star exquisitely sported a sleeveless leather top paired with sleek heeled boots, accentuated by form-fitting skinny pants that resembled black denim.

Another snapshot depicted the BTS member seated on a chair, enveloped in a huge furry jacket. His attire was complemented by leather pants as he chose to go barefoot for this shot.

Fans gush over Taehyung's stunning photoshoots: "I can't function"

V's fans were delighted by all the photos as they believe that the concepts did justice to his one-of-a-kind aesthetic. Looking at the star slowly becoming a symbol of genderless fashion motivated many around the world.

As all three photoshoots were released on the same day, fans took to their social media to react to the same.

Fans believe that BTS' Kim Taehyung, over the years, has not only become a world K-pop icon but also a living and unique fashion icon. With the release of his album Layover's first song Love Me Again on August 9, he has already been the trending topic in the entertainment world. Fans are already curious about the next thing that V is gonna serve them.