"What brilliant parallelism" - Fans draw comparisons between BTS' V's Rainy Days and the movie The Truman Show

On August 11, 2023, BTS' V unveiled the second track from his latest album, Layover, titled Rainy Days. Accompanying the release was a music video featuring V and his beloved pet dog, Yeontan.

As is customary among fans, they took on the tradition of deciphering hidden meanings within songs and their visual counterparts. This time, they made comparisons between the Rainy Days music video and the classic movie The Truman Show.

A Twitter user, going by the handle @0613frames, initiated this discourse by posting four comparative images from both Rainy Days and The Truman Show. On this, another user, @aiboughthis, came along with a beautiful phrase to describe the comparison. These side-by-side images underlined certain resemblances in scenes and compositions, fueling the ongoing conversation.

In-depth analysis of the comparison between BTS' V's Rainy Days and the legendary movie, The Truman Show

The similarities between The Truman Show and V's Rainy Days run deep. In The Truman Show, the main character, Truman, is tricked into thinking his life is real when it's actually a TV show. People around him pretend to be his family, and his life is broadcast for everyone to watch.

Similarly, V is an idol whose life is always on display, lacking much privacy. Just as Truman goes through an identity crisis upon realizing his life is a lie, V expresses his own struggle due to heartbreak in the MV as well as in real life.

A significant parallel emerges during a scene where Taehyung draws an outline of himself on a mirror. In the movie, too, Truman first sketches a helmet on the mirror to abstractly shield his thoughts, seeking solace. Likewise, the BTS singer draws an image resembling himself, the version the world consistently watches, suggesting his public persona.

This comparison determines and represents the complex emotions shared by both Truman and V, diving into the themes of identity, privacy, and the struggle with self-perception in a world where appearances can be deceiving.

This marvelous comparison actually had fans appreciating the depth used in the BTS star’s song. Regarding this parallel, fans had a lot to say about what a genius V is and flooded Twitter with their comments, as can be seen below:

Just a day after its release, V's Rainy Days is already making its place in fans' hearts, and they cannot stop commending the beautiful deep meanings the BTS star has incorporated in the song.

Fans now await the release of his remaining three songs and what new and hidden meanings the BTS member will come up with in his new solo chapter, Layover.