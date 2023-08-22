"KOREA'S PRIDE": Fans react as BTS' V gets selected as the Honorary Tourism Ambassador of Seoul 2023

BTS' V was recently announced as The Honorary Tourism Ambassador of Seoul 2023, a distinctive achievement that complements the essence of his global influence. This news came to light after Visit Seoul shared a post featuring the artist on August 20, 2023. Accompanied by an impressive visual, the post featured BTS' V posing against elements emblematic of Seoul's identity.

Fans were over the moon as the news came to light and took to X (formerly Twitter) to react to the same.

Expand Tweet

Seoul Tourism announces BTS' V as their Honorary Tourism Ambassador of 2023

In an unexpected turn of events, August 21, 2023, witnessed the prestigious designation of V as "The Honorary Tourism Ambassador of Seoul 2023." BTS members Jin and RM were previously accorded the same honor, which exemplifies the symbiotic relationship between BTS and the city of Seoul.

The ambassadorial role extends beyond a mere honor as it can be considered a strategic move to catalyze global interest in Korean tourism and extend a heartfelt invitation to visitors from around the world. As V steps into this role, fans exuberantly echoed sentiments of assurance and enthusiasm, now more than ever, urged to experience the vibrant nature of Seoul.

Expand Tweet

The announcement was accompanied by a meticulously crafted graphic poster showcasing V in a captivating tableau. Dressed head-to-toe in CELINE, V emanates a regal aura, donning an embroidered cardigan in brushed alpaca, medium western belt in vintage calfskin, Lou Jeans in soft lambskin, and zipped western boots in suede calfskin. His blonde hair cascades are a halo of distinction, amplifying his presence.

The visual that accompanied this announcement unfolds against a lilac-hued backdrop, harmonizing with a sky-blue expanse above. Within this frame, symbolic elements intricately detail Seoul's history and heritage, including ancient vases, tables, and tea cups. These visual cues converge to capture the spirit of Seoul through the narrative. Above, the words "Seoul, Make It Yours" are inscribed.

Fans took extreme pride in their beloved member's newest and most honorable achievement. Here are some comments:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

V's music and fashion endeavors

At the epicenter of the K-pop universe, BTS' V is currently a prevailing presence, his prominence amplified by the arrival of his inaugural solo album, Layover. This musical venture has already witnessed the release of two pre-released tracks, each fanning the flames of eagerness among fans. A crescendo approaches, with the introduction of the album's third track, Blue's teaser, which was released on August 21.

Expand Tweet

V's flight path encompasses not only music but also the world of fashion, where he has graced the portfolios of several renowned brands over the past couple of months. Beyond music, V's artistry is embodied by his role as the brand ambassador for two esteemed luxury brands, CELINE and Cartier. Each day offers a visual symphony for fans, with the unveiling of new photographs which showcases his aesthetic and never-seen-before side.

Yet, the story continues to unfurl. A forthcoming video, a precursor of more revelations, insights, and immersive graphics, promises to transport viewers deeper into the essence of Seoul and V's embodiment of its spirit. As the journey continues, V's multifaceted artistry finds another avenue to foster connection and inspire discovery.