"Bring my soul back": ARMYs go berserk as BTS' RM drops workout video on Weverse

Kim Namjoon, well-known as RM from BTS, recently took his fans by surprise as he shared a video on Weverse. In the clip, RM showcased his commitment to his fitness routine as did pull-ups. The shirtless six-second video was uploaded online on August 20, 2023, and it sent fans into a frenzy.

After the video did the rounds online, the artist treated ARMYs to yet another glimpse of his time at the gym. He clicked a selfie as he donned a simple t-shirt and left fans in awe.

Apart from the video and selfie, RM also engaged with Weverse users online. Fans hailed his charismatic and humble persona as he interacted with them.

Netizens react as BTS' RM shows off his toned back muscles in recent Weverse workout clip

Namjoon often shared glimpses of his workout sessions on social media platforms like Instagram. However, this time, he offered fans a sneak peek into his routine on Weverse. The clip the artist shared online featured him executing pull-ups while shirtless. The video left fans amazed as they hailed his toned physique and back muscles.

Several fans took to Twitter to react to Namjoon's recent video.

Apart from the workout video, RM also exhibited his genuine interest in his fans' inquiries and responded to numerous questions posed on Weverse. This endearing engagement solidified the bond between him and BTS fans, as fans felt closer after he individually answered several questions.

He replied to a fan who was stressed about their exams and mentioned that he used to be stressed too. He also mentioned that even today, "every day is a test" for him. He also answered questions about his plans for the rest of the day and which movie he watched most recently.

RM replying to a fan on Weverse

RM replying to a fan on Weverse

RM replying to a fan on Weverse

It's no secret that RM frequently goes to the HYBE gym, a fact he has mentioned in previous conversations. Following BTS's announcement about their hiatus, the members have embraced a new side of their personalities. A slew of campaigns and photoshoots have featured the members stepping out of their comfort zones. As the multifaceted members of BTS continue to embrace new facets of their identity and expression, fans eagerly await to witness their journey.

RM's spontaneous Weverse video and interaction with netizens made fans genuinely happy and represented the special bond he shares with the ARMY. He recently surprised fans by performing an unreleased song at Suga's D-DAY concert tour finale on August 6, 2023.

He then divulged that this performance marked his last live stint before his military service. This confirmed that he will soon enlist in the mandatory and fans await an announcement about the same.