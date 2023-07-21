“HE IS SO UNSERIOUS”: Fans delighted as BTS’ V treats them to an entertaining Weverse live workout session

On July 20, BTS' beloved member, Kim Taehyung, affectionately known as V, treated his fans to an entertaining and surprising live session on Weverse. This delightful event left fans in awe as they witnessed their favorite idol engaging in a live workout routine, spreading joy and laughter throughout the virtual gathering.

He graced them with not just one but two live videos showcasing his dedication to fitness alongside his trainer. The sessions were filled with dancing, singing, and good-natured fun, leaving fans thoroughly delighted. One tweeted:

what if the weight fall on his toe

Everything that happened on V's Weverse live

For K-pop enthusiasts, the opportunity to witness their idols' workout routines in real-time is nothing short of a dream come true, and Taehyung fulfilled this wish for his dedicated fans.

Kim Taehyung, renowned for his humor and lighthearted nature, had fans in stitches with his humorous antics and playful demeanor. Dressed in comfortable all-black attire, he engaged in shoulder-specific exercises such as the machine shoulder press, cable face pulls, and lateral dumbbell raises, attracting the audience with his dedication to maintaining a healthy physique.

During the live session, fans were intrigued by the background music played in the gym. They later discovered that the song was Up by Lil Vada and DonnySolo. Surprisingly, the song's lyrics were explicit, leaving fans taken aback by Taehyung's taste in music. It was an unexpected revelation that added an element of playful intrigue to the live stream.

While the BTS star's Weverse live sessions were relatively short, with one lasting for only 1 minute 25 seconds, it aptly embodied his characteristic style, known for its spontaneity. Nonetheless, fans cherished every moment of watching him goof around, radiating happiness and blending mischief with his exercise routine.

Fan reactions to this live were equally hilarious and sarcastic as well as appreciative. Some of them can be seen below:

He was literally doing the opposite of this lmao. I love his humor

tae used to be so hyper when he was younger but he calmed down as the years went by. but the fact that he said recently that he still gets overly excited too easily and joonie said he meditates to help and seeing him sidetrack so many time in a few minutes is just- idk comforting

I just want to see him always happy and smile LOML 🫶

Tae be like 5 to 5.30 pm - random dancing (slow) and then actually gets a trainer to watch him doing it

the way he can just take some vids to upload on insta or weverse later but he choose to do a vv short live

In another gesture, Taehyung shared his workout schedule on his Instagram story. The schedule, which included sitting down, breathing, napping, chilling out, and dancing slowly, brought a wave of laughter among his followers. His unique and lighthearted approach to his workout routine struck a chord with fans.

This revelation also sparked fans to draw comparisons, particularly between Taehyung and his fellow BTS member, Namjoon (RM). The stark contrast between their respective workout routines amused fans even further, and their admiration for Taehyung's quirky and unorthodox approach to staying fit strengthened.

But the hilarity didn't stop there. Jungkook, another beloved member of BTS, had recently shared his workout session through Weverse as well. As a result, fans couldn't help but compare Taehyung and Jungkook's exercise styles. The massive difference between their routines added to the entertainment factor and fostered a friendly rivalry among fans, with each member's approach being celebrated in its own unique way.

The Christmas Tree singer's live session on Weverse proved to be a delightful and surprising treat for his fans, leaving them elated by his humorous and charming personality, all while engaging in invigorating exercise. The experience brought a sense of closeness and shared happiness, reminding fans again why he holds a special place in their hearts.