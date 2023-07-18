"He kept his promise": BTS' Jungkook greets fans on Weverse Live for a quick celebration of his solo debut, SEVEN

On July 18, 2023, following the release of his solo debut single, SEVEN, BTS' Jungkook went live on Weverse to celebrate his new embarkation. Before the live stream, the idol appeared on Stationhead, where he held a listening party with ARMYs to commemorate SEVEN. At the end of the same, he asked his fans if they were up for continuing the conversation on Weverse, and fans undoubtedly agreed.

To keep up the promise he made to his fans a few hours ago, the idol kickstarted a Weverse live stream even though he looked tired and sleepy. Given Jungkook's reputation with Weverse Lives, fans expected it to be a long broadcast. However, since the idol was clearly sleepy, fans understood why he had to turn off the broadcast soon.

Regardless, the idol still put forth several iconic moments in his live stream broadcast that lasted no more than 19 minutes.

Fans celebrate as BTS' Jungkook greets fans on Weverse Live

Once again, claiming his title as the Weverse King, BTS' Jungkook reeled in about 57.4 M views despite its short run-time. Like much of his impromptu live streams, the idol did a bunch of things, including singing the explicit version of SEVEN.

For those who've dived into the song's lyrics, it wouldn't be surprising to learn that SEVEN is about love-making. While the official music video had all-age-friendly lyrics with implicit meanings, the idol released a second version where the intention of his song was explicitly conveyed to the listeners. The explicit version also has many curse words, which is a rare occurrence in the K-pop industry.

Though many K-pop idols have started using these words in their lyrics, the fandom has hardly seen the idols sing or perform them live. However, Jungkook boldly sang the explicit version in his live stream. While he initially teased them by singing the normal version, he soon switched up the lyrics, and fans could barely process what was happening.

Jungkook also goofed around despite his tiredness. He sang songs, did some eye exercises, played with his bucket hat, and even contemplated on whether he should do another sleeping live. Before ending the live, the idol also took his time to thank his fans for the love and support they've been giving him for his solo debut.

"Thank you for cheering me up during my solo activities. Thanks to yall I can spend my days happily. See yall soon with new songs and cool performances. Oh I'm sleepy. I've to go sleep. Byee!"

As the Weverse Live eventually ended, fans rushed to Twitter and other social media platforms to talk about how adorable the idol looked in the live stream. They also appreciated him for keeping his promise and spending time with ARMYs amidst his busy schedule with promotions and the tiredness that results from it.