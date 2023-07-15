Jungkook's digital single Seven has not only achieved numerous records but has also captivated fans with its intriguing lyrical variations in two different versions of the song. When the "clean" and "explicit" versions were released, fans were confused about the probable difference between the two versions of the same song. After the release, they were surprised by how a subtle change of just a single word completely transformed the meaning and intensity of the track.

The explicit version also aligns with Jungkook's concept photos for the single, particularly the shirtless shots.

The highly anticipated music video for Seven made its grand debut on July 14, 2023.

Fans express their surprise over Jungkook's explicit lyrics for Seven

K-pop has traditionally avoided explicit content to uphold appropriateness, especially considering the significant number of idols and fans who are teenagers. Therefore, fans were surprised when Jungkook announced Seven (clean version) and Seven(explicit version), for his digital single.

Fans eagerly speculated about what the explicit version of the song might entail. The release of the song's clean version's global teaser provided a glimpse into the lyrics, with phrases such as "I touched your waist and ease your mind," hinting at a romantic theme, but the explicit version had a potentially erotic theme. Additionally, the presence of Sohee alongside Jungkook in the teaser further solidified the notion of a couple's narrative.

Upon listening to the explicit version, fans observed that the difference between the two versions was surprisingly minimal. The only variation came down to a single word. The clean version of the lyrics is as follows:

"Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, seven days a week Every hour, every minute, every second You know night after night I’ll be lovin' you right seven days a week."

In the explicit version, the word "lovin'" is changed to "f*ckin'" everywhere in the song.

The unexpected lyrical alteration left BTS fans surprised and they took to Twitter, expressing their genuine reactions as well as sharing amusing responses that made the community collectively gasp and giggle.

How BTS members supported Jungkook's new release

While the remaining BTS members have yet to share their comments on Jungkook's song Seven, two members, V and RM, have already taken to social media to express their support for their fellow member.

V shared a symbolic gesture through a photo he posted on social media. The image showcased three playing cards placed sequentially, representing the alphabets J, K, and 7. This subtle yet meaningful gesture affirmed V's support and connection to Jungkook's musical endeavor.

On the other hand, RM decided to specifically address the explicit version of the song. Taking to the Weverse platform, he left comments that expressed his enthusiastic response. Phrases like "yes baby" and "I'm getting drunk on your voice" conveyed his admiration for Jungkook's talent and artistry.

While the remaining BTS members' thoughts on this topic are still awaited, the support and encouragement exhibited by V and RM further demonstrate the camaraderie and mutual appreciation among the members.

Furthermore, stars like Charlie Puth, who has previously collaborated with the BTS singer, and Cardi B took to Twitter to express their appreciation towards Jungkook and Latto for their new song.