5 moments of BTS' Jungkook and Han So-hee in SEVEN MV that had fans going crazy

BTS' Jungkook debut solo single titled SEVEN dropped on July 14, 2023, much to his fan's excitement. And adding to the charm of the MV was Korean actress Han So-hee. The duo's chemistry and drama in the SEVEN MV delighted their fans and doubled the entertainment factor.

The two celebrities play the role of a couple with a rocky relationship. While Jungkook plays the role of a clingy boyfriend who refuses to let her lover go, Han So-hee plays the role of his girlfriend, who is tired and irritated by him.

However, they also showcase undertones of imperfect love where although there are many fights and disagreements, the two are pulled toward each other in the most loving way possible. Fans couldn't like this interpretation of love more, and in less than six hours of its release, the music video has effortlessly become the talk of the town.

5 moments in the SEVEN MV that had fans swooning over the chemistry between BTS' Jungkook and Han So-hee

1) Jungkook and Han So-hee fighting in the flooded laundromat

suba suga @SUGARKlVE jungkook and so hee fighting in the laundromat scene was the best part of the mv they both look so good



One of the initial moments between BTS' Jungkook and Han So-hee is when the latter is doing her laundry in a laundromat, and Jungkook continues to follow her around while singing the lyrics of SEVEN. As they fight and bicker, the laundromat keeps flooding with water till it comes up to their necks, and fans could visibly see the sparks fly between them even though were fighting.

2) Jungkook coming back from the dead for Han So-hee

sen @sugatradamus soohee thinking he finally got rid of jungkook only for him to open the casket with that kissy face LMAOA

A moment that many fans commonly agree is the most hilarious part of the music video is the scene right after Latto's feature, where the setting seems to be Jungkook's funeral. While Han So-hee is also seated as one of the people who came to pay their respects, he suddenly opens his casket and starts singing to Han So-hee. On the other hand, she is fed up with him and his antics to get her attention.

3) Jungkook getting off the stretcher to give Han So-hee flowers

Lilith ⁷ 🌪 @btsloyalist Paramedic: “Sir where are you going you’re dying?!”

*Jungkook climbing off the stretcher*: “Dying to see my love!!”

Another adorable scene in the SEVEN MV between Jungkook and Han So-hee is when it starts with Jungkook lying on the floor. Soon an ambulance stops, and two nurses come and pick him up on a stretcher.

As the three made their way to the ambulance, Jungkook noticed Han So-hee walking across the street. He struggles out of the stretcher and runs behind her with a bouquet.

4) Han So-hee's smirk at Jungkook's antics

☽ @woosance Sohee’s smirk ?? HE WINS THE BATTLE AT THIS EXACT MOMENT

Towards the bridge of the song, comes a scene when Jungkook is dancing around while singing on an elevated platform raised to the sky. Han So-hee is seen standing on top of a building, facing towards him. As the idol continues to sing and dance around on the plain, there's a part where Han So-hee turns her head away from him and smirks.

Given that, for most of the music video, Han So-hee looked angry, annoyed, and done with him, the viewers realize that she is just as much in love with Jungkook as he is with her.

5) Jungkook and Han So-hee holding hands while waking in the rain

The last scene in the SEVEN MV had everyone squealing and going crazy over it. Jungkook was following So-hee in the rain, and as the lyrics ended, they stopped walking and looked at each other. Han So-hee held her hand out for him, and he readily grabbed it.

Watching them walk across the road hand-in-hand in the rain and adorably swing their arms, the fans could not help but swoon over this scene.

As fans continue to praise BTS' Jungkook and Han So-hee for the impeccable acting and expression of emotions they showcased in the SEVEN video, they also couldn't stop talking about how good they looked together.