BTS’ Jung Kook greets ARMYs with "Seven days a week" Weverse Live following his canceled GMA Summer Concert

On July 14, Jung Kook released his single SEVEN, which broke multiple records and entered several global music charts, wreaking havoc the moment it came out. Along with this, the BTS maknae even performed in front of an impressive crowd at Central Park, New York, on the same day.

This performance was for Good Morning America's Summer Concert Series, making him the first K-pop soloist to perform at the event. The idol belted out his latest SEVEN, along with Dynamite and Euphoria. However, the concert had to be canceled owing to turbulent weather conditions, including rain and thunderstorms, which made the fans fret that Jungkook would be heartbroken.

Instead, Jung Kook's soundchecks turned into a concert that could not happen. Needless to say, fans enjoyed every bit of it. Upon finishing his performance, the idol wrote to his ARMYs (BTS fans) on BTS' official Twitter handle, telling them he would see them in a while on Weverse Live. The artist did keep his promise by going on the "Seven days a week" live later.

He's so cute, I can't help - Fans react to Jung Kook's Weverse Live

The 25-year-old singer is known among his fans to be an artist who enjoys being on stage and loves everything about performing for his ARMYs. So, while fans were concerned about his sorrow at not being able to deliver the show, he, in turn, dreaded that the fans would be sad too, especially since some of them had been camping around the venue for days before his arrival.

The Weverse Live that took place after the performance had fans rapturous as Jung Kook shared his heart out on what went behind creating SEVEN along with discussing his plans for the future.

During the live, Jung Kook mentioned being a little under the weather amidst other talks about his health but asked fans not to worry as he is now doing better.

He talked about SEVEN and promoted his new single by watching the MV along with ARMY. Around the same time, he also mentioned his SEVEN co-actor, Han So-hee, and added how she helped him in the MV's making.

ً @soheeverse jungkook during his weverse live mentioned about han sohee: “i enjoyed filming the mv, han sohee gave me a lot of help. i was wondering at first how to film and as soon as the camera started rolling she was good at acting so i think that helped as well”



The My Time singer even discussed his collaboration with the American rapper Latto, who featured in SEVEN, adding how he thought the 24-year-old artist would fit his song and how that led him to contact her.

Jung Kook then dug in on the cake in front, and among other things, he asked fans to look forward to his future projects, even though he could not disclose much regarding the same. Meanwhile, he constantly reminded fans to take care and stay healthy. After a little over 17 minutes, his live stream ended with 3.7 million views and 73.9 million hearts.

Jung Kook is dominating music charts and breaking records worldwide with SEVEN

July 14 was a day full of Jung Kook content for ARMYs, as the idol even appeared on GMA for an interview where he discussed how the other BTS members loved his new music too. He went on to talk more about his collaboration with Latto, calling her the perfect fit for his song.

On the other hand, the BTS maknae has been gracing the banner of Spotify's new YouTube channel, K-pop ON! He is also on the cover of Spotify's playlist K-pop ON!, with SEVEN holding the top spot on the list.

Additionally, right now, Jung Kook's SEVEN MV, co-starring actor Han So-hee and featuring Latto, has a whopping 37 million views on YouTube and more than 5 million likes.

The video is currently trending at number one on YouTube under the following categories - Music Videos, Music Category, and All Videos. In its first 24 hours, it has become the fastest song in history to rank number one on iTunes in 100 total countries (in just 2.5 hours).

In South Korea, it is now the fastest song by a soloist to take up the first spot on Melon Top 100 in 2023 (in 11 hours).

Fans are proud of the Golden maknae for even outdoing his fellow BTS members and achieving extraordinary feats with his single, SEVEN, all the while looking forward to his future endeavors.