"She's over": Big Latto gets blasted online for racist tweets following BTS' Jungkook collab announcement

American rapper and singer Latto's old tweets from more than seven years back have made their way into the headlines after netizens learned about her collaboration with BTS' Jungkook. Social media users are now upset that the singer constantly took a dig at Asians through her posts.

From posting about "eating cats and dogs," as it is commonly found on menus of many Asian countries, to mocking them, Latto's offensive posts have resurfaced after more than seven years. While the tweets have now been deleted, the screenshots of the posts are still being circulated on social media, as many netizens are sharing them on their feeds.

As expected, the old racist tweets have outraged social media users since many were also offended by her mocking Asians. One social media user also commented on a post shared by @PopBaeo and said:

Social media users commented on the rapper's racist tweets and called them insensitive: Reactions explored. (Image via Twitter)

Besides, many were shocked as the posts of the singer's old tweets came just after BTS’ Jungkook announced his collaboration with Latto on July 12, 2023. In the teaser shared by Jungkook, the South Korean singer can be seen with the For the Night singer, who is a major part of his upcoming solo single, Seven.

Meanwhile, Latto recently gave a shoutout to the BTS member on Twitter.

The song is slated to be released on July 14, and fans are excited for it, especially after Latto’s Put It On Da Floor Again with Cardi B became a smashing hit. However, the whole sitaution seems to be at odds for the American singer, as she is being bashed online after her earlier tweets resurfaced.

Latto was recently bashed for her racist comments by ARMYs

Rapper and social media personality Latto found herself at the center of controversy after her insensitive comments from 2015 sparked outrage among netizens. As the news spread online, fans of BTS and other Twitter users took to the platform to voice their opinions, which led to a heated discussion on racist behavior.

After @PopBaeo shared the screenshots of the offensive tweets on social media, many Twitterati tweeted how this could be "over" for her, which may be referring to her decrease in popularity in the near future.

Social media users commented on the rapper's racist tweets and called them insensitive: Reactions explored. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users commented on the rapper's racist tweets and called them insensitive: Reactions explored. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users commented on the rapper's racist tweets and called them insensitive: Reactions explored. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users commented on the rapper's racist tweets and called them insensitive: Reactions explored. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users commented on the rapper's racist tweets and called them insensitive: Reactions explored. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users commented on the rapper's racist tweets and called them insensitive: Reactions explored. (Image via Twitter)

While the calls to cancel the Big Energy singer strengthen, the rapper has not yet addressed the backlash. On the other hand, BTS’ Jungkook has yet to speak on the matter.