“WHAT A TEASE”: ARMYs flabbergasted as BTS’ Jungkook sings Seven’s explicit version during his Weverse Live

On July 18, 2023, BTS member Jungkook treated fans to an engaging Weverse live session, four days after releasing his first solo digital song, Seven. As his stay is currently scheduled in America, fans were even more impressed with him taking out time to do a live.

The talented singer also delighted ARMYs by performing an acapella rendition of Seven's explicit version, playfully teasing them along the way.

With Seven having both clean and explicit versions, Jungkook mischievously kept fans guessing about which version he would sing during the chorus. As the song is based on love-making, the explicit version contains a cuss word.

The suspenseful pause and funny expressions had fans on the edge of their seats, and to their delight, Jungkook chose to sing the word "loving" first. He eventually also sang the explicit version.

Fans deem Jungkook a "menace" after he teases them during his Weverse live with his new song Seven

On July 18, during his Weverse live session Jungkook added an element of playfulness when he sang Seven live, keeping them guessing about which version of the song he would sing.

Before the chorus, Jungkook mischievously took a long pause and made amusing expressions, keeping fans waiting as they eagerly anticipated his choice. Then he decided to sing the word "loving" in that particular part of the song. Later, the idol did not shy away from singing the explicit version as well, much to the delight of fans.

ARMYs had an adrenaline rush due to this teasing behaviour of Jungkook and rained down their comments about that particular instance on Twitter:

O!RUOT7,2?🔍⍤⃝🔎SEVEN ᵇʸ ʲᵏ @ladybangtannie twitter.com/sugatradamus/s… I love how Jungkook can be so playful with Army. That's how comfortable he is with us and I'm here for it.

Kat ~ 💜🐇⁷ @kat_378 I'm so stressed for no reason I was at a restaurant with my mom the day before yesterday when Seven started playing and I was s w e a t i n g twitter.com/taeisthv/statu…

❥ANGEL⁷❦🧚‍♂️| DADDY7️⃣JK @jayykayyyyyyyyy 🤚 twitter.com/Daily_JKUpdate… I think I understood why yoongi said jungkook is freaking. Annoying

fy @azmhsyffrn Istg jungkook be teasing hard on his live nowadays

During the live session, Jungkook's delightful and goofy personality took center stage as he playfully showcased his bucket hat, engaged in eye exercises, and humorously contemplated whether to take a nap due to feeling sleepy. The highlight of the live was undoubtedly when he charmingly imitated a dog's sound, bringing laughter and joy to ARMYs worldwide.

Throughout the live, Jungkook's endearing charm and genuine affection for his fans were evident. He expressed his gratitude for their support, not only towards him but also towards his new release.