5 times BTS’ Jung Kook was his goofy self in the Seven music video

On Friday, July 14, BTS' Jung Kook rolled out the music video for his solo debut single, Seven, which featured K-drama actress, Han So-hee, too. As soon as the music video hit the internet, ARMYs and the K-pop fandom, in general, went crazy over it, obsessing over the various intriguing elements.

While many were shocked by the choice of genre and the theme of the song, the music video has continued to be a topic of discussion to date, even almost five days after its release.

ARMYs would be aware of the fact that as the maknae (youngest member) of the group, Jungkook is one of the goofiest members of BTS. Undoubtedly, the idol made sure that those aspects of himself showed up in his first-ever solo music video, Seven. While it's easy to argue that the entire music video radiates vibes relating to the idol, here are some key moments that fans collectively love.

5 times BTS' Jung Kook showed his goofy side in his solo debut single MV, Seven

1) Popping out of the casket at his funeral

One of the most favorite moments from the Seven music video is during Latto's feature when the setting is supposed to be Jung Kook's funeral. Among the people who've come to pay their respect to the person who passed away, Han So-hee, who plays the role of Jung Kook's love interest in the music video, is also present.

sen @sugatradamus soohee thinking he finally got rid of jungkook only for him to open the casket with that kissy face LMAOA

Throughout the music video, Han So-hee looks like she's annoyed at Jungkook for consistently following her, and this is where it reaches a peak. After Latto finishes her verse, Jung Kook opens the casket himself and continues to sing with a pout, and Han So-hee rolls her eyes while dropping her head back, being done with him.

2) Hanging and walking on a moving train

Another one of the tactics that Jung Kook uses to get Han So-hee's attention is dangerously and even unrealistically hanging on a moving train. On observing the music video, many would have realized that there are several magical realism elements in the video, where the idol seems to be supposedly doing unrealistic things in a realistic setting.

jungkook praiser⁷ ᵇʸ ʲᵏ @jeonmygoogie no one but jungkook clinging onto a moving train and walking on top of it for his girl like

The scene where he's hanging outside the train and singing to Han So-hee through the train's window, who's sitting inside, is often discussed among fans to be such a Jung Kook thing to do. Given that the idol is adventurous, playful, and bold with things in real life, the scene definitely brought out his goofiness.

3) Almost getting hit by a car while following Han So-hee

Even toward the end of the music video, we see that Jung Kook doesn't plan on giving up winning over Han So-hee. As the idol carries a bouquet of flowers while following the latter, he crosses a road almost unconsciously.

jungkook loops ⁷ @jeonjkloops JUNGKOOK ALMOST GETTING HIT BY A CAR TRYING TO GIVE SOHEE A BOUQUET OF FLOWER IM CRYING

His attention is almost entirely on Han So-hee, so much so that he fails to realize being so close to getting hit by a car. As he tumbles and falls, he quickly gets back on his feet and continues to walk behind her like nothing happened.

4) Struggling out of the emergency stretcher after seeing Han So-hee

Just before the idol was close to being hit by a car, another scene from Seven's music video shows that his goofy self and the child in him will do anything to win back the girl he wants. The scene starts with him lying on the floor, as though he'd just fallen off a building. Soon, he's carried away into an ambulance by two nurses on a stretcher.

jk vids 🎥 (slow) @jjklve jungkook was fighting the restraints of the stretcher so he can go after her

However, he forgets everything when he sees Han So-hee pass by the ambulance. He immediately gets up, struggles his way out of the stretcher, and runs behind her before buying a bouquet of flowers.

5) Following Han So-hee around the laundromat

The last moment from Seven MV that not only shows his goofy side but also radiates his boyfriend energy is the famous laundromat scene. While many commonly agree that one of the best scenes from the music video is when the laundromat gets flooded and the two are fighting with each other, just a few seconds before that showcases what a goofy and cute person Jung Kook is.

giuphoria ⁷ @geepurpleyou UEAAA imagine jungkook is following you wherever you are and keep watching your moves IM SO DONE Y’ALLL

As the laundromat scene starts the idol is on top of one of the washing machines singing his heart out, and he continues to sing to Han So-hee as she goes around the laundromat. He doesn't give up even though she keeps getting annoyed at him and he continues to be stubborn and be around his on-screen lover.

With quite a handful of goofy moments in the music video that's no longer than four minutes, fans can't help but continuously revisit Jung Kook's Seven music video.