5 things you might have missed in BTS’ Jung Kook’s Seven music video

BTS' Jung Kook released the music video for his much anticipated single, Seven (feat. Latto), on July 14, 2023 to much praise from fans around the globe. Apart from the singer and Latto, the video also features popular actress Han So-hee, who is known for her roles in K-dramas like Nevertheless, My Name, and Soundtrack #1.

As a pop-style song that is entirely in English, Seven allowed Jung Kook to be more experimental with the kind of music he makes as a solo singer, differentiating it from BTS' discography. With a storyline that took many by surprise, the music video has the vocalist argue with Han So-hee's character in the beginning and try to convince her to forgive him.

LGBTQ+ representation, change in color scheme according to emotions, and other minor details in the Seven music video by BTS' Jung Kook

1) A lesbian couple is seen in the restaurant before the chandelier falls

KookahNut♡ @tarebear215



Jungkook’s ‘SEVEN’ MV Teaser

Take note the representation of this scene. 3 divers couples on a date. Older heterosexual, younger heterosexual, & mixed age Queer.

Love is Love

A subtle detail showed support for LGBTQ+ couples right at the beginning of the music video. When the camera zooms out to show more of the restaurant where the main couple are seated, another couple with seeming to have two women is seen as well.

It could be argued that the two are simply friends who have come out for dinner, but the low lighting and red roses points to a romantic setting, as does the way the pair look at each other. Despite being such a small instance, the acknowledgement of diversity in couples beyond the heteronormative was delightful.

2) The red rose becoming yellow after So-hee and Jung Kook argue

lex⁷ @prodK0YA

before the argument: red rose, meaning “love”

after the argument: yellow rose, meaning “parting/breakup” 네르🖤 @Bonheur__0218 둘이 싸우고 나서 장미 색깔 바뀜

빨간장미 꽃말은 "사랑"

노란장미 꽃말은 "이별" the detail in this is insane… after their argument the rose changed colourbefore the argument: red rose, meaning “love”after the argument: yellow rose, meaning “parting/breakup” twitter.com/bonheur__0218/…

Some eagle-eyed fans noticed that a rose on a table close to where the leads were seated changed from red to yellow as the pair were in the middle of their argument. Red is often considered the color of love and romance, and so fans have said that it melting away into yellow could signify the intensity of their quarrel.

In addition to this, a yellow rose could be referring to the temporary parting of the couple. Whether or not this detail was intentional is unclear, but it surely is interesting to think about.

3) The scene when the laundromat floods parallels a similar one from the movie Titanic

Hang @Hangsna



@BTS_twt #JUNGKOOK #JungKook_Seven La única diferencia entre el Titanic y el mv #Seven es que Jack nunca le cantó a su morra mientras el barco se hundía🙄

Jung Kook and Han So-hee navigate through several different scenes, many of which seem to be afflicted by disasters of various proportions. The beginning has an earthquake, which causes a chandelier to fall, then there is an accident where the singer's character is hit, and finally a laundry room floods while So-hee attempts to wash her clothes.

The part where the water level slowly rises up will remind viewers of a scene involving Jack and Rose from Titanic, one of the most well-known romantic movies of the 1990s. While there is definitely a difference in the way Seven and the James Cameron film dealt with the rising water level, it seems like a subtle ode.

4) Jung Kook hanging from a train like in his Euphoria performances

One of the biggest concerts of BTS, the Love Yourself World Tour, had a high budget and used technology such as AR to enhance the experience. During this tour, Jung Kook entered the stage for his solo song, Euphoria, by dangling and moving over the audience. He even made a similar entrance during BTS' Butter performance at the Grammys in 2022.

In the Seven music video, the Dreamers singer is once again seen hanging from a train window while Han So-hee travels inside and gives the man a frustrated look. Fans called it a very "Jung Kook move," adding that it was evocative of his past performances.

5) Jung Kook being the green flag lover in Seven

(ia)⁷ @stillwithjin one great detail about the seven mv is that at no point does jungkook force himself in her space or opt for those certain aggressive, invasive methods to get her to listen to him. no wrist grabbing, blocking her path, cornering her. just hovering around her like a puppy.

Despite the fight that he had with Han So-hee's character for all his efforts to convince her to see his point of view, he was respectful of her space and did not push her beyond what she was comfortable with.

His methods of trying to approach her were somewhat questionable (especially the one where he pretended to have a funeral for himself and then woke up). Apart from that, Jung Kook's character in the music video seemed to be the emodiment of a green flag suitor, and many fans swooned over how dedicated he seemed towards Han So-hee.

With two versions, clean and explicit, released on Spotify, Jung Kook is all set to show different shades of himself to fans. The music video has been received well, if the 26 million views (as of writing) on YouTube are considered as an indicator.

Jung Kook was meant to perform the single on a special Good Morning America concert, but it had to be canceled halfway through due to thunderstorms. Nonetheless, fans who attended the show got a glimpse of his live singing with Latto's rap, a new choreography to BTS' hit Dynamite, and a live performance of Euphoria for the first time since 2019.

