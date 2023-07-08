"JungkookOnGMA" trends on Twitter as BTS' Jung Kook plans to roll out his solo live debut with GMA's Summer Concert Series

On July 7, 2023, GMA, or Good Morning America, announced that BTS' Jung Kook would be joining them for their upcoming GMA Summer Concert Series. With the idol rolling out his much-awaited solo debut, SEVEN, on July 14, on the same day, he will also be kickstarting his soloist career by performing with GMA's LIVE series at Central Park.

Fans can't wait for his first-ever solo concert and his first-ever official schedule after his solo debut. Despite the idol having no more than five songs in his discography, he's been effortlessly ruling Spotify and other streaming platforms. With fans finally being able to hear them live, they are on cloud nine, to say the least.

Fans excite over BTS' Jung Kook making his solo live debut through GMA's Summer Concert Series

As the news of Jung Kook making his solo debut live lands on the internet, fans go crazy over the grand start of his new adventures. Veteran ARMYs would know that the idol is no stranger to GMA. He's appeared for interviews and performed at their premises alongside his fellow BTS members, and it has always been one of the most appreciated overseas promotional schedules for the band.

While fans are already thrilled about SEVEN, where they will finally get more of Jung Kook's mesmerizing vocals, the kickstart of promotional schedules only excites them further.

This was the moment Jungkook made GMA hosts and the whole audience fall in love with him (｡uωu) This was the moment Jungkook made GMA hosts and the whole audience fall in love with him (｡uωu) #JungKookOnGMA https://t.co/fP8aPvc4O7

"There were these children. They ran towards me so I lifted 2 of them up & bounced them up & down."



Also when JK saw he trended on twt & Joonie imitated ARMY

"JUNGKOOK'S ENGLISH IS SO CUTE!" #JungKookOnGMA is a milestone & nostalgic tooTb to @BTS_twt on GMA in 2018"There were these children. They ran towards me so I lifted 2 of them up & bounced them up & down."Also when JK saw he trended on twt & Joonie imitated ARMY"JUNGKOOK'S ENGLISH IS SO CUTE!" #JungKookOnGMA is a milestone & nostalgic too 😭💜Tb to @BTS_twt on GMA in 2018"There were these children. They ran towards me so I lifted 2 of them up & bounced them up & down." 😭Also when JK saw he trended on twt & Joonie imitated ARMY 😭"JUNGKOOK'S ENGLISH IS SO CUTE!" https://t.co/AY5tmA7leq

#JungKookOnGMA its beautiful! sk is so lucky to have Jungkook. he is a national treasure so they should treat him like a king! its beautiful! sk is so lucky to have Jungkook. he is a national treasure so they should treat him like a king!#JungKook_Seven #JungKookOnGMA https://t.co/xozEmCe6YQ

#JUNGKOOK_IS_COMING

OMG JEON JUNGKOOK DEBUT STAGE ON GOOD MORNING AMERICA GMA , CAN'T WAIT TO SEE HIS PERFORMANCEGMA SOLO DEBUT JUNGKOOKJUNGKOOK SEVEN LIVE ON JULY 14 OMG JEON JUNGKOOK DEBUT STAGE ON GOOD MORNING AMERICA GMA , CAN'T WAIT TO SEE HIS PERFORMANCEGMA SOLO DEBUT JUNGKOOKJUNGKOOK SEVEN LIVE ON JULY 14#JungKookOnGMA#JungKook_Seven_Lockdown#JUNGKOOK_IS_COMINGhttps://t.co/wx5YNHvuFy

OMG JUNGKOOK IS DEBUTING ON GMA???? I'M SOBBING THIS IS SO HUGE HE IS GONNA RULE THE WORLD Y'ALL OMG JUNGKOOK IS DEBUTING ON GMA???? I'M SOBBING THIS IS SO HUGE HE IS GONNA RULE THE WORLD Y'ALL 😭#JungkookOnGMAhttps://t.co/8QJjdLjnfT

#JUNGKOOK_IS_COMING Jungkook 5 years ago during GMA interview 🥺 and now he'll debut his solo. So proud of him 🥺GMA SOLO DEBUT JUNGKOOKJUNGKOOK SEVEN LIVE ON JULY 14 Jungkook 5 years ago during GMA interview 🥺 and now he'll debut his solo. So proud of him 🥺💜💜💜GMA SOLO DEBUT JUNGKOOKJUNGKOOK SEVEN LIVE ON JULY 14#JungKookOnGMA#JungKook_Seven_Lockdown#JUNGKOOK_IS_COMING https://t.co/4iCfTi3von

Jeon Jungkook is going to have his solo debut with Seven in an American show, one of the biggest and coolest ones, for real. I am so proud of our main vocalist, my biggest pride! Jeon Jungkook is going to have his solo debut with Seven in an American show, one of the biggest and coolest ones, for real. I am so proud of our main vocalist, my biggest pride! #JungKookOnGMA https://t.co/GUwj1j3kOs

BTS' Jung Kook is set to make his solo debut with the single album, SEVEN

After much speculation and rumors about the idol's solo debut, his agency, BigHit Music, finally announced that he would be rolling out his single album, SEVEN, on July 14 at 9:30 PM IST. The same, naturally, comes with a music video that fans are most excited about, as it's said to feature the famous K-drama actor Han So-hee.

While the concept photos for SEVEN continue to thrill fans and make them freak out, they also intrigue them about the song's genre and theme. To help out with the same, BigHit Music released a small description of what fans can expect the song to be.

Seven is an invigorating summer song that is sure to have you experience the full breadth of Jungkook's charm. We hope that Seven will bring your summer fun to the next level. As Jungkook kicks off his official solo activities, we ask you to extend your utmost anticipation and support for his digital single and many other activities to come.

Additionally, BigHit Music also revealed the promotional schedules that will surround the idol's solo debut.

July 7, 8:30 PM IST - Behind-The-Scenes Film

July 10, 8:30 PM IST - Recording Film Preview

July 12, 8:30 PM IST - Official Music Video Teaser

July 14, 9:30 PM IST - SEVEN's Official Music Video

July 15, 8:30 PM IST - SEVEN's Performance Video

July 25, 8:30 PM IST - Recording Film

As the idol's debut gets closer, fans can hardly wait to see what the seven-piece group's main vocalist has in store for them.

