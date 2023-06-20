Korean media outlet speculates that all BTS members will enlist in military by 2023

On Monday, June 19, Korean media news outlet AllKpop has reported that all the remaining BTS members are possibly expected to enlist in military by the end of 2023. While it's necessary for members SUGA and RM to enlist as soon as possible, the younger members -- Jimin, V, and Jungkook -- will also choose not to allegedly postpone their enlistment any longer and kickstart their period at the earliest.

Many fans believe that all the members are enlisting around the same time to ensure their tenure ends together, conveniently putting the group back without extending their ongoing group hiatus. Additionally, given that they've promised their fans a return in 2025, it only makes sense for all the members to enlist by this year.

"Wish we could all be together": Fans get teary-eyed at BTS members' thoughtful organization of their military enlistment

Right when it was announced back in 2022 that BTS members would be enlisting in the military after their FESTA celebrations, many were saddened by the news but were naturally accepting of the same, given the regulations and fulfillments the idols need to make as South Korean citizens. Despite the seven-member group's exception law made by the South Korean government where they can afford to postpone their enlistment till the age of 30, the members have chosen otherwise.

With no intentions to elongate their group hiatus or leave ARMYs alone, the members have put together quite a thoughtful schedule with regard to their enlistment. It's already a known fact that the have planned their military schedule all in one go in order to return by 2025 to kickstart their second chapter as BTS again. However, what's all heartwarming to learn is that their schedule is structured in such a way that ARMYs aren't alone during the FESTA celebrations.

📺 @itboypercy they really planned the enlistment in such a way that we'll not be alone for any festa. this time next year jin will probably be back and by next to next festa we'll probably have ot7 again. happy 10 years bts. wish we could all be together today. they really planned the enlistment in such a way that we'll not be alone for any festa. this time next year jin will probably be back and by next to next festa we'll probably have ot7 again. happy 10 years bts. wish we could all be together today.

Nisa⁷ @nisaaaaBTS The thing is people was so convinced that bts won’t be as popular as they’re when they’ve announced hiatus and military enlistment but look at where we are a year after The thing is people was so convinced that bts won’t be as popular as they’re when they’ve announced hiatus and military enlistment but look at where we are a year after

So they're leaving by the end of the year ,I will take it positive the sooner they go the sooner they will come back 🤧 alright!!! "According to officials, BTS will complete their military enlistment, including the youngest line V and Jungkook, by the end of this year "So they're leaving by the end of the year ,I will take it positive the sooner they go the sooner they will come back🤧 alright!!! "According to officials, BTS will complete their military enlistment, including the youngest line V and Jungkook, by the end of this year "So they're leaving by the end of the year ,I will take it positive the sooner they go the sooner they will come back 😭🤧 alright!!! https://t.co/l2yrFWZtCs

Groups and their company and their fans have prayed for the day bts went to the military because they believe without their presence their faves can finally thrive. We need to go UP for bts this year ! Even during enlistment 🗣 Army needs to hear this. Groups and their company and their fans have prayed for the day bts went to the military because they believe without their presence their faves can finally thrive. We need to go UP for bts this year ! Even during enlistment 🗣

bts 7 tattoo @deezseok the fact that both tae and jk have time to postpone to their enlistment yet they’re choosing to go early to get back to being bts as a group is so ☹️ they just love being bts, being in their TEAM. the fact that both tae and jk have time to postpone to their enlistment yet they’re choosing to go early to get back to being bts as a group is so ☹️ they just love being bts, being in their TEAM.

َ @artemiskv let's get bts their daesang during military enlistment break for the first time in history!!!!! ARE U WITH ME let's get bts their daesang during military enlistment break for the first time in history!!!!! ARE U WITH ME https://t.co/7LmLFYQ9Vj

ARMY-ing 101 | Future’s gonna be ok! @ARMYing101_ I’m starting to think, when Namjoon said he postponed his enlistment, one of the reasons is this. As the leader, he needed to be present on their 10th Anniversary. This means so much to him, members, and ARMY. Thank you, Namjoon I’m starting to think, when Namjoon said he postponed his enlistment, one of the reasons is this. As the leader, he needed to be present on their 10th Anniversary. This means so much to him, members, and ARMY. Thank you, Namjoon 💜

RM conducted the 2023 FESTA a few days ago, making it clear that it was the only reason he hadn't enlisted yet, given that he's done with the rolling out and promotions of his first solo album. Additionally, when it's time for the 2024 FESTA, it's expected of Jin to return from the military by that time and j-hope will also be back by 2025, hopefully along with a few other members.

However, though the group will be considerably inactive as more and more members start to enlist in the military, fans aren't ready to take the hiatus slow. With plans and structures to continue streaming their music along with an intention to let the group bag another Daesang, ARMYs are quite determined to support their favorite idols through their rocky musical period.

While it's obviously saddening news that fans have to watch the BTS members leave and be inactive for almost two years, they are looking forward to their return and everything else that the group as in plan for 2025.

