On August 9, 2023, BTS' Kim Namjoon secured the Best K-Music Artist Award for his works Wildflower and Indigo during the second season of KM Chart 2023. This achievement stirred a sense of pride in his fans, who were delighted by his latest feat.

This award ceremony emerges from a collaboration between K-pop fan voting applications Idol Champ and My1Pick. These platforms are typically used to cast votes and offer support to a range of South Korean celebrities, including solo artists, K-pop idols, boy and girl groups, and K-drama actors, among others.

In April 2023, Kim Namjoon also clinched the Best K-Music Artist title at the inaugural season of the KM Chart Awards. Fans are engulfed in pride for RM as he continues to accumulate a series of awards.

"Father of K-pop " - ARMYs are proud of Kim Namjoon 's latest feat

Fans of Kim Namjoon expressed their joy to commemorate his victory, causing "Congratulations Namjoon" to swiftly rise as a prominent trend. The hashtags associated with his name gained significant traction globally, affirming the artist's influence as a solo performer and solidifying his prominence.

They were proud that Kim Namjoon was finally receiving the recognition and win he deserved. They were also proud of the fact that he got the win because of his recently released album Indigo, which means a lot to ARMYs and Kim Namjoon.

Check out how ARMYs are reacting to the latest feat achieved by Kim Namjoon:

CONGRATULATIONS RM

BEST KMUSIC ARTIST RM

My love finally getting the win that he deserves

CONGRATULATIONS RM

BEST KMUSIC ARTIST RM

Congratulations #RM on winning the KMCHART 2nd season best KMUSIC ARTIST of 2023 🥳

CONGRATULATIONS RM

BEST KMUSIC ARTIST RM

Father of K-pop Kim Namjoon won yayyyy

On December 2, 2022, the BTS member unveiled his inaugural solo album, Indigo, featuring the central track "Wild Flower." Alongside this main track, the album boasts nine additional b-side tracks: Still Life, All Day, Forg_tful, Closer, Change Pt. 2, Lonely, Hectic, and No.2.

Notably, the album includes collaborations with esteemed artists such as Erykah Badu, Anderson .Paak, Tablo of Epik High, Kim Sa-wol, Paul Blanco, Mahalia, Colde, Youjeen of Cherry Filter, and Park Ji-yoon.

The album garnered widespread acclaim from both dedicated fans and newcomers. Its success extended to dominating music charts, both domestically and on the international stage.

THANK YOU YOONGI

#D_DAY_THE_FINAL_D3

#SUGA_AgustD_TOUR_the_Final

#AgustD_SUGA_Tour_in_Seoul

#AugustIsForAGUST

NAMGI PERFORMING STRANGE TOGETHER , KIM NAMJOON YOU'RE SO HOT

BTS RM's album Indigo has secured the 86th spot on Billboard's list of "The 100 Best Album Covers of All Time." Remarkably, it stands as the sole album by a Korean soloist to attain a place on this prestigious roster.

Meanwhile, in other news, he was spotted at SUGA's final day encore concert, where he performed an unreleased song. During this performance, he expressed that it would mark the last occasion before ARMYs prior to his enlistment for mandatory military service.

The idol also delivered an exhilarating joint performance with SUGA on the song Strange. Needless to say, the unveiling of his unreleased song and the prospect of his impending military service brought tears to ARMYs, who held the wish that he wouldn't embark on military duty too soon.

He was also observed cheering and supporting SUGA amidst the throngs of fans. He stood alongside j-hope and Jin, who also lent their support to SUGA during the event.

Kim Namjoon achieves a historic milestone as the first Korean/K-pop solo artist to possess multiple albums (Indigo and Mono), boasting a remarkable 92 instances of reaching the No. 1 position on iTunes charts worldwide.